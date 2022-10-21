Soup season is upon us, but one of the main ingredients for soups, chilis and stews may be in short supply: canned tomatoes. We've been hearing for a few months now that a historic drought in California is impacting farmers' tomato crop yields this year and unfortunately, it doesn't look like the drought is going to end anytime soon.

The California League of Food Producers references a recent Reuters story that reports California's current drought actually started in 2020. Another news story published on today.com says that the drought is the worst the Golden State has seen in more than 1,200 years.

Just how bad is the drought in California? Drought.gov, a website managed by the National Integrated Drought Information System, reports that 99.8% of the entirety of California is suffering from moderate drought, while 91.8% of the state is in severe drought; 40.9% of the state is in extreme drought; and 16.6% of the state is in exceptional drought, hitting its agricultural belt hard.

In addition to the impact tomato crop shortages may have in fresh produce displays at grocery stores, the shortages will likely impact other household staples like canned tomatoes and tomato sauce. According to the California Tomato Growers Association, the state produces more than 90% of processed tomatoes in the U.S.

"Ninety-five percent of the processed tomato products consumed in the United States comes right here from California's Central Valley," Mike Montna, president and CEO of the California Tomato Growers Association, told CNN. "Mainly the tomatoes from the growers that I represent … go to your ketchups, pizza sauces, your retail sauces that you see at the supermarket."

A few months ago, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) revised its initial tomato crop forecast from earlier this year by 10%, from 12.2 million tonnes to 10.5 million.

A spokesperson from Kraft told Reuters that the company is sourcing tomatoes from other parts of the country, and guaranteed tomato-based goods, like ketchup and tomato sauce, will remain in grocery stores. When Allrecipes reached out to popular brands in regards to the tomato shortage, Del Monte Foods replied, "We have no comment," and Hunts and Muir Glen did not respond.

Though the Kraft spokesperson did not confirm to Reuters whether or not there would be price increases due to the tomato crop shortage and high demand, chances are that we'll see bumps in pricing at the grocery store.

"What you're seeing harvested this summer, that really hasn't even hit the grocery shelf, is a 25% increase in the cost of the product to the processors—the canners, the buyers downstream," Don Cameron, President of the California State Board of Food and Agriculture, told Reuters.

There is hope, though: Take matters into your own hands and if you don't use the whole can of tomatoes, save every last bit or, can your own tomatoes to enjoy in future meals. When canned correctly, the National Center for Home Food Preservation says that all your hard work should "retain optimum eating quality for at least 1 year" when stored in a cool, dry place.