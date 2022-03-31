Say it with us: no more under-boiled eggs again!

Boiling an egg is one of the first skills most cooks learn in the kitchen. The simple method can sustain you with a protein-rich breakfast or snack, a base for festive deviled eggs, or, if you're still old school, pretty pastel Easter eggs ready for a springtime hunt.

Boiled eggs are utilitarian enough to get you through times when you're short on cash, but with a little dressing up or a shorter cooking time, they can easily wrest their place at the center of attention at brunch.

However, one minor error or slip in attention can easily screw up boiled eggs, and an under-boiled egg is something all cooks have experienced at least once. Next time you botch a boiled egg, don't despair. Read on to learn the best way to finish cooking under-boiled eggs.

Can You Reboil an Egg?

Do you have a strong suspicion that you undercooked your boiled eggs, or did a crack tell you the batch wasn't quite done?

As long as an egg's shell hasn't been cracked, it's perfectly fine to put it back in hot water and continue cooking it.

But if you've ever tried to salvage an egg that cracked in the pot, you know exactly why trying to re-boil a compromised egg is a lost cause.

How to Reboil an Egg

The best way to salvage an under-boiled egg is to get it back into hot water. You can either reboil them directly on the stove, or put them in a bowl that can handle boiling water and pour hot water over the eggs.

Note: Do not cook boiled or partially boiled eggs in the microwave; this will cause them to explode.

The Stove Method

Add cold water and eggs to a pot. Bring water to a boil. Once water is boiling, remove pot from eye, and cook eggs until they reach your desired doneness (at least another 3 to 5 minutes, longer if the yolk was very runny). Drain the hot water, rinse eggs with cold water, and enjoy.

The Bowl Method

Transfer eggs to a bowl or contain that can handle boiling water. Boil water on the stove or using a kettle. Slowly pour water in the bowl until the eggs are submerged. Cover the bowl with a lid and let sit until the water is cool. Remove eggs from water and check for doneness.

How to Tell if a Boiled Egg Is Done

Are you having doubts about your egg's doneness? Fortunately, you don't necessarily have to crack a boiled egg open to determine whether it's cooked enough. Just give the egg a quick spin over a flat surface:

If your egg spins quickly, without any hiccups, it's done and has an entirely solid mass.

If the egg wobbles or only spins for a short time, it means it's having trouble balancing because it still has liquid inside.

Put wobbly eggs back in the pot for a minute and repeat until they reach your desired doneness.

Tips for a Better Boiled Egg

If you prefer to start with cold water, don't start the timer the second your eggs enter the pot — this method may prevent cracking, but you need to account for the time your eggs are sitting in water that's just not hot enough. Instead, wait for the water to boil before starting your countdown.

If you like to boil the water first, add your eggs to the pot as carefully as possible. An egg that's haphazardly dropped has a higher chance of cracking and leaking its contents into the water.

add your eggs to the pot as carefully as possible. An egg that's haphazardly dropped has a higher chance of cracking and leaking its contents into the water. Use a pot that's big enough. If your egg is not completely submerged in boiling water, then it won't cook evenly. Be sure to use a pot that has enough volume to cook your egg from all sides.