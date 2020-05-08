Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Yep, and it's easier than you think. Here's how to freeze eggs for all your cooking and baking needs.

It seems like eggs stored in the fridge last forever, so much so that we're tricked into forgetting about them until it's too late. But keeping fresh eggs stored in the fridge for too long will cause them to dry up.

So what's the solution? Well you can in fact freeze eggs. It might seem absurd at first, but the American Egg Board (AEB) says you can freeze clean, fresh eggs for later use. That's good news! It means you'll save money and reduce food waste by preserving this staple ingredient far beyond its expiration date. Keep reading to learn how to freeze eggs.

How Long Do Eggs Last?

Expiration dates and sell-by dates refer to quality, not safety. These dates indicate how long a food product will last before the quality starts to go downhill slightly. So if you're throwing out your eggs when the date hits, you may be wasting your money.

According to the AEB, raw whole eggs (in shell) will last four to five weeks beyond the pack date, or three weeks after purchase. The pack date refers to the day of the year that the eggs were washed and packaged. This will be indicated with a 3-digit number (for example, January 1 is 001). You'll want to freeze your eggs around four weeks after the pack date.

How to Freeze Whole Eggs

Whole eggs should not be frozen in the shells. You'll first want to crack the eggs into a bowl and beat until well blended. Then pour the beaten eggs into a freezer-safe container and seal. You can also pour the individual beaten eggs into an ice tray (like this OXO no-spill tray) before transferring them to a freezer bag. Label the container or bag with the number of eggs, the date, and freeze for up to a year.

How to Freeze Separated Eggs

Freezing Eggs Whites

If you prefer to separate the yolks from the whites, the process is just as easy. Start by breaking and separating the eggs one at a time. Pour the white into a freezer-safe container or ice cube tray (before transferring it to a freezer bag). Label the container or bag with the number of eggs, the date, and freeze for up to a year.

Freezing Egg Yolks

Yolks can be a bit trickier to freeze, as they tend to gel when frozen, making them difficult to cook with later. To help prevent this gelation, beat in either 1/8 teaspoon salt (for use in main dishes) or 1 1/2 teaspoons sugar (for baking or desserts) per 1/4 cup of egg yolks.

Pour the mixture into a freezer-safe container and seal, or use an ice cube tray (before transferring to a freezer bag). Label the container or bag with the number of eggs, the date, seasonings you added, and freeze for up to a year.

Can You Freeze Hard-Boiled Eggs?

You probably don't want to. According to the AEB, the white will become tough and watery, while the yolk will become powdery. It's not recommended that you freeze whole hard-boiled eggs, peeled or in the shell. Instead, store them in the fridge for up to a week.

How to Thaw and Use Frozen Eggs

When you're ready to use your frozen eggs, transfer the amount you need to the fridge and thaw overnight in the refrigerator. Don't thaw them at room temperature, as this will cause them to enter the temperature danger zone: between 40 degrees F and 140 degrees F where bacteria can grow most rapidly. Use your eggs as soon as they're thawed.