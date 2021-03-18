Can't bear to toss your rich and creamy cheesecake before it goes bad? Freeze it!

Making cheesecake is a labor of love, and one that you don't want to see go to waste. The idea of freezing cheesecake may seem a little strange (and daunting), but cheesecake actually freezes remarkably well, provided you do it right.

So, Can You Freeze Cheesecake?

You can absolutely freeze cheesecake, whether whole or in slices. The fresher it is when you freeze it, the better the results will be. Denser types of cheesecake, like New York-style, are less prone to separation when frozen, unlike lighter, whipped cheesecakes.

Can You Freeze No-Bake Cheesecake?

No-bake cheesecakes are a popular option, especially in the summertime when the last thing you want to do is fire up the oven. Rather than going in the oven, no-bake cheesecakes chill in the fridge overnight, or until they reach a solid consistency. And here's the good news: You can freeze them just as you would any other cheesecake.

How Long Does Cheesecake Last in the Freezer?

For best results, frozen cheesecake should be used within a month of freezing. But, if you're okay with a slight texture change, you can freeze cheesecake for up to two months as well.

How to Freeze Cheesecake

cheesecake in springform pan with plastic wrap over top Credit: Karla Conrad/Meredith

1. Let It Cool

First things first: You need to allow your cheesecake to cool before freezing, otherwise it won't set properly. For baked cheesecake, allow it to cool to room temperature and then chill in the fridge until set.

For no-bake cheesecake, be sure your cheesecake has chilled long enough for it to set before freezing. Don't add any toppings at this point—wait to do so until just before serving.

2. Wrap With Plastic Wrap

To protect your cheesecake from the harsh elements of your freezer, you'll need to first wrap it in plastic wrap. There are a couple of ways to go about doing this. For individual slices, each one should be tightly wrapped in plastic wrap.

For a whole cheesecake, remove the outside rim of the springform pan it was cooked in, and leave the cheesecake sitting on the base of the pan. Wrap the whole thing, pan and cheesecake together, tightly in plastic wrap. You can also use a piece of cardboard as a base for your cheesecake.

3. Repeat With Foil and Freeze

Once your cheesecake, whole or sliced, is fully wrapped in plastic wrap, wrap it again with foil. Label with the date and freeze for up to one month for best results, or two months max.

raspberry chocolate cheese cake in springform pan in water bath Credit: Andy Lyons/Meredith

How to Defrost Frozen Cheesecake

When you're ready to enjoy, allow the cheesecake to thaw in the refrigerator overnight, or at room temperature for two to four hours. Add any toppings like fresh fruit, candies, whipped topping, and serve!