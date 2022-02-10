Can You Eat Radish Greens?

If you're not using your radish greens, you're missing out on half the plant! We tend to focus on the colorful roots, but the greens are equally edible and have many uses. Here's how to get the most of your radishes, from root to leaves.

Are Radish Greens Edible?

Yes, all radish greens are fully edible, including daikon radishes. Radish greens can be eaten both raw and cooked, although raw radish greens can have a fuzzy, unpleasant texture when raw — fortunately, cooking will fix this.

What Do Radish Greens Taste Like?

Radish greens taste similar to other leafy greens, ranging from peppery like arugula to mild like spinach, depending on the variety. The younger the greens, the more mild the flavor. Radishes that take longer to grow, such as daikon radishes and watermelon radishes, tend to have more bitter greens. Cooking can help to soften this bitter flavor.

How to Prepare Radish Greens

Radish greens will pull moisture from the root when left attached. To avoid shriveled roots, remove the radish roots from the leaves as soon as possible. Before cooking, thoroughly wash and dry the leaves (preferably with a salad spinner) to remove any dirt or grit. Chop as desired.

How to Cook Radish Greens

sliced roasted radishes, greens, and red onions on white plate Pictured: Roasted Radishes with Radish Greens | Credit: Leigh Ann

You can use radish greens in conjunction with their roots or separately. Young, tender radish greens can be enjoyed raw in salads or blended in pesto — processing the greens for pesto eliminates any noticeable coarse texture.

Mature radish greens tend to be fuzzy or bitter, making them better suited for cooking. You can cook radish greens much like you would other leafy greens: sautéed, braised, or steamed. Try adding them to soups, stews, curries, stir-fries, frittatas, or quiches.

How to Store Radish Greens

If you don't plan to use the radish greens right away, be sure to clip the greens from the roots as soon as possible to preserve the roots. Thoroughly wash and dry the greens and store them in a plastic bag with a paper towel in your crisper drawer for up to three days.

To freeze radish greens, remove them from the root and wash thoroughly. Next, blanch them for 10 seconds and dry. Place the greens in a single layer on a parchment-lined baking sheet and freeze for several hours. Transfer to a freezer-safe bag and store in the freezer for up to a year. When you're ready to use your greens, simply thaw them in the fridge overnight.

Radish Green Recipes

frittata on plate with radish greens, red onions, and hot sauce Pictured: Radish Green Frittata | Credit: Buckwheat Queen

These recipes make the most of radishes, from root to leaf.