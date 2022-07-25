Here's How To Get Free Food and Discounts at McDonald's Every Day This Week

McDonald's has been celebrating its Camp McDonald's virtual event all month long with tons of deals and free food. As the month draws to a close, that means we only have one week left of Camp.

In honor of the final week of Camp McDonald's, you can score five days worth of free food and discounts from McDonald's. Today through July 30, check your McDonald's app for the exclusive daily deals.

Camp McDonald's Week Four Deals

Monday, July 25: Free iced coffee with a $1 purchase

with a $1 purchase Tuesday, July 26: $5 20-piece Chicken McNuggets

Wednesday, July 27: Buy one get one free any size McFlurry

Friday, July 29: Free McChicken with a $1 purchase

with a $1 purchase Saturday, July 30: $2 Big Mac

You'll need the McDonald's app to get Monday's, Wednesday's, and Saturday's deals. However, the deals can be used in the restaurant or via mobile order. You can find the deals in the Rewards & Deals section of the app.

You may have noticed that there aren't any food deals on Thursday and Sunday. That's because on those days McDonald's is teaming up with rapper Kid Cudi for special deals. On Thursday, July 28, McDonald's and Kid Cudi are launching exclusive gear. To get access to the gear drop, which includes t-shirts, hoodies, crewnecks, and hats, customers will need to make at least a $1 purchase with the Mobile Order & Pay feature in the McDonald's app.