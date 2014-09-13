Cake and Baking Pan Size Conversions

If the recipe calls for a 10-inch tube pan, what can you use as a substitute? And, if you're confused about your baking pan's capacity, what trick can you use to figure it out? Be able to answer all of these questions and more by reading our article.

If you find yourself frequently dabbling in the art of baking, it's probably a good idea to be aware of all the different types of baking pan conversions. With our baking pan conversion chart and other helpful tips, you'll never have to worry about burning your cake, cheesecake, or another type of dessert ever again.

How to Convert Pan Sizes for Baking:

Trying to fit a square cake into a round pan? Find out how much batter you'll need. Plus, here's a handy-dandy infographic to help you out:

If you have an unusual pan size and would like to figure out its capacity, measure the amount of water it takes to fill the pan.

Compare that measurement to the volumes in our chart (or the cake pan size listed in your recipe) to determine how much batter you'll need.

To ensure a cake rises evenly, you should only fill your pans to the half-way mark.

The baking time may change as well, so it's imperative that you keep a watchful eye on your cake, and check to see if it's ready using your preferred method.

It's always better to have a little extra batter, rather than not enough. Once you've filled the pans half-full, use any remaining batter to bake a few cupcakes.

Baking Pan Conversion Chart

Recipe Calls For Volume Use Instead 1 (8-inch) round cake pan 4 cups 1 (8 x 4)-inch loaf pan; 1 (9-inch) round cake pan; 1 (9-inch) pie plate 2 (8-inch) round cake pans 8 cups 2 (8 x 4-inch) loaf pans; 1 (9-inch) tube pan; 2 (9-inch) round cake pans; 1 (10-inch) Bundt pan; 1 (11 x 7-inch) baking dish; 1 (10-inch) springform pan 1 (9-inch) round cake pan 6 cups 1 (8-inch) round cake pan; 1 (8 x 4-inch) loaf pan; 1 (11 x 7-inch) baking dish 2 (9-inch) round cake pans 12 cups 2 (8 x 4-inch) loaf pans; 1 (9-inch) tube pan; 2 (8-inch) round cake pans; 1 (10-inch) Bundt pan; 2 (11 x 7-inch) baking dishes; 1 (10-inch) springform pan 1 (10-inch) round cake pan 11 cups 2 (8-inch) round cake pans; 1 (9-inch) tube pan; 1 (10-inch) springform pan 2 (10-inch) round cake pans 22 cups 5 (8-inch) round cake pans; 3 or 4 (9-inch) round cake pans; 2 (10-inch) springform pans 9-inch tube pan 12 cups 2 (9-inch) round cake pans; 2 (8-inch) round cake pans; 1 (10-inch) Bundt pan 10-inch tube pan 16 cups 3 (9-inch) round cake pans; 2 (10-inch) pie plates; 2 (9-inch) deep dish pie plates; 4 (8-inch) pie plates; 2 (9x5-inch) loaf pans; 2 (8-inch) square baking dishes; 2 (9-inch) square baking dishes 10-inch Bundt pan 12 cups 1 (9x13-inch) baking dish; 2 (9-inch) round cake pans; 2 (8-inch) round cake pans; 1 (9-inch) tube pan; 2 (11x7-inch) baking dishes; 1 (10-inch) springform pan 11 x 7 x 2-inch baking dish 6 cups 1 (8-inch) square baking dish; 1 (9-inch) square baking dish; 1 (9-inch) round cake pan 9 x 13 x 2-inch baking dish 15 cups 1 (10-inch) Bundt cake pan; 2 (9-inch) round cake pans; 3 (8-inch) round cake pans; 1 (10 x 15-inch) jellyroll pan 10 x 15 x 1-inch jellyroll pan 15 cups 1 (10-inch) Bundt pan; 2 (9-inch) round cake pans; 2 (8-inch) round cake pans; 1 (9 x 13-inch) baking dish 9 x 5-inch loaf pan 8 cups 1 (9 x 2-inch) deep dish pie plate; 1 (10-inch) pie plate; 1 (8-inch) square baking dish; 1 (9-inch) square baking dish 8 x 4-inch loaf pan 6 cups 1 (8-inch) round cake pan; 1 (11 x 7-inch) baking dish 9-inch springform pan 10 cups 1 (10-inch) round cake pan; 1 (10-inch) springform pan; 2 (8-inch) round cake pans; 2 (9-inch) round cake pans 10-inch springform pan 12 cups 2 (8 x 4-inch) loaf pans1 (9-inch) tube pan; 2 (9-inch) round cake pans; 1 (10-inch) Bundt pan; 2 (11 x 7-inch) baking dishes; 2 (8-inch) round cake pans 8-inch square baking dish 8 cups 1 (9 x 2-inch) deep dish pie plate; 1 (9 x 5-inch) loaf pan; 2 (8-inch) pie plates 9-inch square baking dish 8 cups 1 (11 x 7-inch) baking dish; 1 (9 x 2-inch) deep dish pie plate; 1 (9 x 5-inch) loaf pan; 2 (8-inch) pie plates

