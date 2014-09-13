Cake and Baking Pan Size Conversions
If you find yourself frequently dabbling in the art of baking, it's probably a good idea to be aware of all the different types of baking pan conversions. With our baking pan conversion chart and other helpful tips, you'll never have to worry about burning your cake, cheesecake, or another type of dessert ever again.
How to Convert Pan Sizes for Baking:
Trying to fit a square cake into a round pan? Find out how much batter you'll need. Plus, here's a handy-dandy infographic to help you out:
If you have an unusual pan size and would like to figure out its capacity, measure the amount of water it takes to fill the pan.
- Compare that measurement to the volumes in our chart (or the cake pan size listed in your recipe) to determine how much batter you'll need.
- To ensure a cake rises evenly, you should only fill your pans to the half-way mark.
- The baking time may change as well, so it's imperative that you keep a watchful eye on your cake, and check to see if it's ready using your preferred method.
- It's always better to have a little extra batter, rather than not enough. Once you've filled the pans half-full, use any remaining batter to bake a few cupcakes.
Baking Pan Conversion Chart
|
Recipe Calls For
|
Volume
|
Use Instead
|
1 (8-inch) round cake pan
|
4 cups
|
1 (8 x 4)-inch loaf pan; 1 (9-inch) round cake pan; 1 (9-inch) pie plate
|
2 (8-inch) round cake pans
|
8 cups
|
2 (8 x 4-inch) loaf pans; 1 (9-inch) tube pan; 2 (9-inch) round cake pans; 1 (10-inch) Bundt pan; 1 (11 x 7-inch) baking dish; 1 (10-inch) springform pan
|
1 (9-inch) round cake pan
|
6 cups
|
1 (8-inch) round cake pan; 1 (8 x 4-inch) loaf pan; 1 (11 x 7-inch) baking dish
|
2 (9-inch) round cake pans
|
12 cups
|
2 (8 x 4-inch) loaf pans; 1 (9-inch) tube pan; 2 (8-inch) round cake pans; 1 (10-inch) Bundt pan; 2 (11 x 7-inch) baking dishes; 1 (10-inch) springform pan
|
1 (10-inch) round cake pan
|
11 cups
|
2 (8-inch) round cake pans; 1 (9-inch) tube pan; 1 (10-inch) springform pan
|
2 (10-inch) round cake pans
|
22 cups
|
5 (8-inch) round cake pans; 3 or 4 (9-inch) round cake pans; 2 (10-inch) springform pans
|
9-inch tube pan
|
12 cups
|
2 (9-inch) round cake pans; 2 (8-inch) round cake pans; 1 (10-inch) Bundt pan
|
10-inch tube pan
|
16 cups
|
3 (9-inch) round cake pans; 2 (10-inch) pie plates; 2 (9-inch) deep dish pie plates; 4 (8-inch) pie plates; 2 (9x5-inch) loaf pans; 2 (8-inch) square baking dishes; 2 (9-inch) square baking dishes
|
10-inch Bundt pan
|
12 cups
|
1 (9x13-inch) baking dish; 2 (9-inch) round cake pans; 2 (8-inch) round cake pans; 1 (9-inch) tube pan; 2 (11x7-inch) baking dishes; 1 (10-inch) springform pan
|
11 x 7 x 2-inch baking dish
|
6 cups
|
1 (8-inch) square baking dish; 1 (9-inch) square baking dish; 1 (9-inch) round cake pan
|
9 x 13 x 2-inch baking dish
|
15 cups
|
1 (10-inch) Bundt cake pan; 2 (9-inch) round cake pans; 3 (8-inch) round cake pans; 1 (10 x 15-inch) jellyroll pan
|
10 x 15 x 1-inch jellyroll pan
|
15 cups
|
1 (10-inch) Bundt pan; 2 (9-inch) round cake pans; 2 (8-inch) round cake pans; 1 (9 x 13-inch) baking dish
|
9 x 5-inch loaf pan
|
8 cups
|
1 (9 x 2-inch) deep dish pie plate; 1 (10-inch) pie plate; 1 (8-inch) square baking dish; 1 (9-inch) square baking dish
|
8 x 4-inch loaf pan
|
6 cups
|
1 (8-inch) round cake pan; 1 (11 x 7-inch) baking dish
|
9-inch springform pan
|
10 cups
|
1 (10-inch) round cake pan; 1 (10-inch) springform pan; 2 (8-inch) round cake pans; 2 (9-inch) round cake pans
|
10-inch springform pan
|
12 cups
|
2 (8 x 4-inch) loaf pans1 (9-inch) tube pan; 2 (9-inch) round cake pans; 1 (10-inch) Bundt pan; 2 (11 x 7-inch) baking dishes; 2 (8-inch) round cake pans
|
8-inch square baking dish
|
8 cups
|
1 (9 x 2-inch) deep dish pie plate; 1 (9 x 5-inch) loaf pan; 2 (8-inch) pie plates
|
9-inch square baking dish
|
8 cups
|
1 (11 x 7-inch) baking dish; 1 (9 x 2-inch) deep dish pie plate; 1 (9 x 5-inch) loaf pan; 2 (8-inch) pie plates
