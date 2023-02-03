Café Au Lait vs. Latte: What's the Difference?

Because there is a difference.

By
Corey Williams
Corey Williams
Corey Williams

Corey Williams is a food writer for MyRecipes and Allrecipes. She has a decade of journalism experience.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on February 3, 2023
Latte in a white mug
Photo: House of Aqua

There's a reason there's so much confusion surrounding the difference between a café au lait and a café latte: They both mean the same exact thing (coffee with milk) in different languages.

However, they are actually quite different beverages:

What Is a Café Au Lait?

The French café au lait sounds fancier than it is — espresso with hot (usually steamed) milk added. This is not to be confused with white coffee, which is espresso with cold milk added.

"Café au lait" doesn't have to refer to a specific drink with one method of preparation. It can be made at home using a run-of-the-mill coffee pot and stove-warmed milk, or in a café with an expensive espresso machine and steamed milk. When we say "café au lait," we're really just referring to the coffee and heated milk combo.

Café au lait, which is traditionally served in a white mug or bowl, is usually half coffee, half (traditionally) milk.

What Is a Latte?

The Italian café latte is made with espresso, steamed milk, and milk froth (thick, foamy milk that is created by aeration).

A latte requires more milk than a café au lait — the ratio is usually 2:1, or two parts milk, one part coffee.

Lattes are traditionally served in a tall glass.

It's important to note that, while we call these beverages "lattes" in the U.S., ordering a "latte" in Italy will get you a glass of plain milk. The correct Italian term is "café latte."

Get the recipes: 40 Coffee Shop Drinks You Can Make at Home

close up view of a No Coffee Pumpkin Latte in a green cup
Holiday Baker

Regional Variations

In much of Europe, the terms "café latte" and "café au lait" are used interchangeably — so you might want to be specific while traveling.

In the U.S., lattes are significantly sweeter than in Europe. Coffee chains like Starbucks have popularized the addition of flavored syrups to lattes. It's almost more common in the States to order a vanilla or hazelnut latte than a plain latte.

Similarly, the café au lait served in New Orleans is markedly different than the café au lait served in Europe.

This Southern variation, made with chicory, is extremely robust and intensely flavored. It's traditionally served with sugary beignets to offset the drink's bitterness.

Was this page helpful?
You’ll Also Love
a bowl of white New England clam chowder next to a bowl of red Manhattan clam chowder
New England vs Manhattan Clam Chowder: What's the Difference?
Bowl of butter beans
Butter Beans vs. Lima Beans: What's the Difference?
bowl of cayenne pepper
Cayenne Pepper vs. Chili Powder: What's the Difference?
bowl of french vanilla ice cream
Vanilla vs. French Vanilla: What's the Difference?
colorful French macarons and coconut macaroons
Macarons vs. Macaroons: What's the Difference?
paprika-vs-smoked-paprika-1x1
Paprika vs. Smoked Paprika: What's the Difference? 
Two glass measuring cups, one with a pyrex (all lowercase) logo and the other with a PYREX (all uppercase) logo
Did You Know There Is an Actual Difference Between PYREX and pyrex?
High Angle View Of Coffee On Table
Cold Brew vs. Iced Coffee: What's the Difference? 
close up of brown and white eggs
Brown Eggs vs. White Eggs: Is There a Difference?
Person spraying cleaning spray on table
Sanitize vs. Disinfect: What's the Difference?
Mocha au Lait Mix
30 Ratings
Tall Starbucks to go cup on wooden table
Everything You Need to Know About Starbucks Coffee Sizes
edited evaporated milk
What's the Difference Between Evaporated and Condensed Milk?
Beignets
315 Ratings
spearmint background with candy canes
Peppermint vs. Spearmint: What's the Difference?
Pile of polenta, cornmeal, grits
Polenta vs. Grits: What's the Difference?