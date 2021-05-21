The Value of Buying Family Packs of Meat (Even if You Live by Yourself)

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Recently, I found myself browsing the online grocery store I've been frequenting for the past year, and I noticed that the price for a bulk pack of ground beef (often known as a family or value pack) was nearly half that of the per-pound price in smaller packs. The same was true for everything from salmon filets to chicken thighs.

That may be because family or value packs of meat are priced for, well, value, as they are meant to feed a large group of people. But if you are, like me, a single person who is only feeding herself, is there value in buying family-sized packs of meat? Can households of one or two benefit from packaging designed for households of four or more?

In a word, yes! Like many people around the world, I've been living on a tight budget this year — and as a self-employed writer, my income has always fluctuated. One great way I've found to save money and stick to my food budget is to buy items in bulk or large packages, and then divide it up and freeze for future meals.

Experts agree this is a great way to go when trying to stretch a dollar. "It's almost always less expensive to buy an item in bulk, and that applies to buying meats in the family size versus a serving-for-one size," says Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at Truetrae.com.

This won't be true at all stores, of course, so it's important to know prices and pay attention to labels. "To ensure that you are in fact saving money, compare the unit price of the larger pack to the single pack," says Bodge, who advises you can save even more by buying in bulk at a wholesale club, like Costco or Sam's Club.

Get Creative so You Aren't Bored

Of course, there are some possible snags when buying so much food for so few people. One issue you could encounter with bulk buying meat or fish and freezing it is that you may find yourself getting bored. If you are one person with five pounds of chicken breasts to get through, you will most certainly be eating a lot of chicken. It's important to vary your meals and find fun and different ways to use those ingredients.

For example, ground beef may make fantastic meatballs, but it can also be pressed into burgers (cheaper than buying them pre-formed), a meatloaf, stuffed peppers, a taco pasta, shepherd's pie, and so much more. The key to stocking up on any one ingredient is to find so many ways to use it that it never feels like you're using the same ingredient repeatedly.

Properly Freeze Food for Longer Storage

Ultimately, the key to making this bulk meat plan work is to freeze it so that it will be ready to go the distance and last for as long as possible. To freeze meat, Chris Scott, chef at the Institute of Culinary Education, recommends buying the meat whole, as in a whole chicken or pork tenderloin, so you can butcher it into pieces that are sized for your needs. Whether you do that, or go with the ground meat or pre-cut pieces, it's all about keeping it well sealed. "A vacuum sealer works best to wrap each piece up, but if you can also use plastic wrap," Scott says.

For me, when I buy my bulk packages of meat or fish, I tend to divide it into the portion sizes I will need for making one meal. So beef may be divided into single pound packages, and chicken into a package of a few thighs, or a few breasts. That way, it's easy to just take down what I need, as I need it.

Today, my local store had a fantastic price on a giant bag of frozen shrimp — it was way cheaper than the fresh per-pound rate. That shrimp is now in my freezer, divided into half-pound portions to be thrown into tonight's pasta and tomorrow's stir fry.

If using plastic wrap, wrap each piece individually and put them into plastic bags to freeze. "This method will help prevent freezer burn," Scott says. Make sure to portion the meat properly, so you can easily retrieve the pieces you need for your next meal and can avoid trying to break apart a large block of frozen meat or seafood. Stack the bags of meat nicely in the freezer to keep things organized and so they freeze into easily stackable shapes.

Consider Seasonality

If you're buying fish in bulk, it's helpful to pay attention to the fish's season, and for seafood, the best time of season is actually the end of a season.

"In the beginning of a season, say May for salmon or September for Dungeness crab, the only frozen fish will be from the previous year," says Hank Shaw, author of Hook, Line, and Supper. They're likely OK, but not ideal. But if you buy salmon in October or Dungeness crab in winter, you will be getting the best of both worlds, lower prices and recently frozen seafood.

"Your other good option with bulk buying is when you have access to never-frozen fish, either from a market that gets pristine fish or off the dock -— never a supermarket," Shaw says. If the market gets flooded with a fish, the price drops, and if you know it's never been frozen before, you can buy in bulk and freeze it yourself. That can save you a lot.

Don't Let the Frozen Proteins Go to Waste