The Lasagna Love volunteer has her costs down to under $10 per hearty, wholesome lasagna.

She Bakes Lasagna in Bulk for Families in Need — Here's How She Does It on a Budget

woman propped against kitchen counter with two lasagnas in front of her

Lynn Hirsch lives in Alpharetta, Ga., where she participates as a volunteer with the group Lasagna Love. The global nonprofit organization and grassroots movement is active in all 50 states, plus Australia, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

The group has a mission to positively impact communities by connecting neighbors with neighbors through homemade meal delivery. According to the group's mission statement, it seeks to "eliminate stigmas associated with asking for help when it is needed most." Simply, its goal is to "feed families, spread kindness, and strengthen communities."

In support of that worthy mission, Lasagna Love currently has more than 20,000 volunteer chefs preparing and delivering meals each week. As one of them, Hirsch cooks multiple lasagnas each week; the precise number varies depending on need.

"The largest number that I have cooked in one week was 12 for a special delivery to an area where we have no local volunteers," she explains. "Most weeks, I prepare four lasagnas, and, if I should happen to not get matched with four families, I freeze the remaining ones for us another time."

Here's how she prepares wholesome, hearty, and delicious food for a large number while keeping the costs under control.

Cooking for a Crowd, Budgeting for One

Hirsch has her recipe memorized for four lasagnas at a time, "but I would need to look up how much of each ingredient to use for just one!" she says. She estimates that she made 150 lasagnas in just over her first year as a volunteer.

She adds, "This is pretty amazing since I think I had only made two lasagnas in the first 68 years of my life!"

Although the lasagnas are donations, the ingredients to make them are not tax-deductible. "I am fortunate that I can manage to add the lasagna ingredients to my monthly food budget without it being a burden," she says.

She also maintains an Amazon Wish List including many non-perishable items that she uses in lasagna preparation like aluminum pans, tomato sauce and paste, bottled Parmesan cheese, foil, Pam spray, Italian seasoning, and more.

"When I am asked how someone can donate and keep the donation local, I offer my Amazon wish list," she says.

She's also fortunate to have found a "very generous distributor" who sends her cases of lasagna noodles for free when she needs them.

Buying in Bulk

With the need for so much quantity, Hirsch shops around to find the best prices on bulk ingredients. For instance, she buys 105-ounce cans of marinara sauce, five-pound bags of mozzarella cheese, and 48-ounce to five-pound containers of ricotta at Restaurant Depot.

"I find that the best money-saver is to buy in bulk at stores like Costco and Restaurant Depot," Hirsch says. "Many chefs rave about Aldi, and I sometimes hit a special on ingredients at my local grocery stores. Most important is to watch for these discounts, sales, and specials and stock up!"

She notes that many of the ingredients involved in the making of lasagnas can be high-priced by their nature — and the pandemic's circumstances have only exacerbated this challenge.

"The ricotta, the mozzarella cheese, and the meat prices have risen in the months that Lasagna Love has been growing," she explains. "There are chefs who splurge with purchases like Rao's sauce, but I buy what is affordable and mix them up to make a signature sauce.

Ricotta, mozzarella cheese, and ground meat are currently the most expensive items in her recipe. She'll often use ground turkey when it's on sale. Or if she has many lasagnas to make at once, she'll use bulk ground beef, which keeps the costs down.

"The ground beef at Restaurant Depot comes in an enormous package and makes using beef affordable if I have many lasagnas to make in a short period of time," she says.

Even though cost savings is important, Hirsch says it's equally important to her to include fresh herbs in her recipes. "This may seem like a small thing, but I will never use dried parsley in my ricotta mixture," she says. "I even planted a potted herb garden so that I always have fresh parsley on hand for my lasagnas."

Here's Hirsch's breakdown with estimated costs for a batch of four lasagnas:

Pans with lids: $4.79 from Amazon

Marinara sauce: $5.78 for a 105-ounce can from Restaurant Depot

Ground turkey: $10.99 for 4 pounds from Publix

Ricotta cheese: $6.00 for three pounds from Restaurant Depot

Mozzarella cheese: $5.50 for 2.5 pounds from Costco

Parmesan cheese: $3.69 per cup from Amazon

Fresh parsley: $1 from Publix

Eggs: $.50 for four from Publix

Italian seasoning: $0.10 in bulk from Amazon

Lasagna noodles: Free, thanks to donations from a distributor