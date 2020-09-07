Bud Light Just Unveiled Three New Hard Seltzers
Bud Light is launching a new hard seltzer line called Platinum Seltzer, which is a full-on 8 percent alcohol. Most hard seltzers, including those in Bud Light's portfolio, hover around 4 or 5 percent, which is about the same as a light beer. That's fine for day drinking, but sometimes you just need to get where you're going, and that's where Platinum Seltzer comes in.
Platinum comes in three flavors — citrus, wild berry, and blood orange. It's made with cane sugar, natural fruit flavors, and agave, and with only 170 calories, it's the perfect beverage for night time. It's light, bubbly, and a little sweet, just like we all expect hard seltzer to be, but it packs a punch.
Bud Light Platinum Seltzer plays off the success of Bud Light Platinum, which is 6 percent alcohol. The seltzers are available now, nationwide, in 12-ounce slim can variety packs, single flavor six-packs, as well as 25- and 16-ounce single-flavor cans of Wild Berry. It's the perfect beverage for the last days of summer and the beginning of fall.
