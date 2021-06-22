Buc-ee's Gas Stations Are the Best Thing to Ever Happen to Road Trips

If you know Buc-ee's, then you know. But if you haven't heard of this amusement park of a gas station, I'm thrilled to be the first to introduce you. From the massive 120-pump vicinity to the cutesy home gifts to the unbeatable food selection, there's a reason why Buc-ee's is the most popular convenience store in Texas.

More of an attraction than a pitstop, the mega-mart leans into their beaver mascot proudly, offering every branded item imaginable, from beach towels to boxer shorts (truth be told, I've been living in my tie-dye Buc-ee's night set as of late). Once you meander past the aisles of candles, western wear, home decor items, and kids' toys, you can join the other road warriors huddled around the meat counter, watching as fresh brisket is carefully assembled into buns.

Pulled pork sandwiches and potato chips are prepared on site, while the bakery and fudge counter will send you off with all kinds of sweet treats. Signature items include Beaver Nuggets (puffed corn nuggets with a crunchy brown sugar caramel coating), an assortment of Czech-style kolaches, and over a dozen flavors of their famed beef jerky. Dr. Pepper Icee's and cinnamon pecans similarly lure drivers off the highways, but personally, I think the banana bread and chocolate chip cookies are two underrated gems.

Even if you're simply popping in for a bathroom break, the quality of Buc-ees restrooms is unlike anything else you'll see on the roads. Think sports stadium amount of stalls, but with restaurant-restroom quality facilities. They even have vacant/occupied markers on the doors, which, for some reason, is a detail I've always loved.

Founder Arch Aplin III began constructing these clean, consumer-friendly 50,000+ square foot rest-stops on long stretches of the Texas roadways, but has since realized that the appeal of that lovable mascot (inspired by his childhood nickname, "Beaver") is treasured by travelers from all over the country. With the first Tennessee location planted in 2021, expansion across the South is fully underway.