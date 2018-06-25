Broccolini vs. Broccoli vs. Broccoli Rabe: What's the Difference?

Learn the difference between these three delicious green vegetables, which aren't always as interchangeable as you'd think.

Meet broccoli's closest relatives. When it comes to vegetables, the U.S. can proudly dub itself Broccoli Nation. Each year, each of us eats almost six pounds of fresh and three pounds of frozen broccoli. We have Italy to thank — broccoli has been grown and enjoyed there since the days of the Roman Empire, and when immigrants from Italy hit U.S. shores, their favorite vegetable became one of ours as well.

Of course, we also devour some of broccoli's closest relatives. Here's everything you need to know about broccoli, broccolini, and broccoli rabe:

What Is Broccoli?

Broccoli is an edible green plant in the cabbage family. The vegetable consists of a dark green head (made up of small "flowers," or florets), a light green stalk, and large green leaves. Its tree-like structure resembles cauliflower. A rich source of vitamins C and K, broccoli has an earthy flavor that's ever-so-slightly bitter. It's commonly eaten raw or cooked.

What Is Broccolini?

With its small florets and long, slender stems, broccolini (Brassica oleracea var. botrytis) can be easily confused with broccoli rabe. But its flavor is sweeter, more refined and delicate. And its stem looks (even tastes) more like asparagus. In fact, Broccolini's original name, Aspabroc (yikes!), was a combination of the vegetables it resembled. Often called baby broccoli, broccolini is a hybrid of broccoli and Chinese broccoli (kai lan) that was developed and trademarked in 1993 by Japan's Sakata Seed Corporation. And you may have heard of Tenderstem broccoli — that is just a trademarked name for broccolini. Given its similar flavor profile, you can use broccolini in any dish that calls for traditional broccoli.

What Is Broccoli Rabe?

While broccoli and broccolini are quite similar in flavor, one bite of broccoli rabe and you'll see that it is very different. Broccoli rabe, or rapini, is a cruciferous vegetable with a bitter flavor similar to mustard greens. A gift from the Italians, where it is called cime di rapa (which means "turnip tops"), it's also related to the turnip.

Broccoli rabe's florets are much smaller than those of its broccoli cousin, its stems are more slender, and its leaves more plentiful. Unlike with broccoli, however, all parts of broccoli rabe (Brassica rapa ruvo) are eaten — its stalks don't require peeling because they're not as thick and tough as broccoli's. Another big difference between broccoli and broccoli rabe is the flavor — rapini has a bitter edge that some say mellows when cooked past crisp-tender. Because of its bitterness, broccoli rabe shouldn't be used as a substitute for broccoli in recipes. Often sautéed in olive oil, it pairs especially well with other bold flavors like lemon and chile flakes.

