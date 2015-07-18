7 Boozy Slushies to Make in Your Ice Cream Machine
If your ice cream maker is going to take up space in your kitchen, the least it could do is make you a drink. In fact, you can use it to churn out a party-worthy batch of frozen cocktails in minutes. I'll share how-to tips to make spiked slushies, plus recipes to sip on all summer long.
How to Make Frozen Cocktail Slushies
- 1.Keep your ice cream maker bowl in the freezer 24/7 so you can whip up frozen cocktails anytime. (Check the manufacturer's instructions first, of course.)
- 2.Keep your booze in the freezer, too, so the mixture is properly chilled before it goes into the ice cream maker.
- 3.If your recipe calls for granulated sugar, dissolve it in water first or make asimple syrup.
- 4.Frozen cocktails made in the blender with ice can be made in the ice cream machine instead by substituting water for ice. For example, if the blender recipe calls for 2 cups of ice, use a bit less than 2 cups of cold water in the ice cream machine.
- 5.To make booze-free options, churn the non-alcohol liquid ingredients and flavorings first and set some aside. You can add alcohol to the rest just before serving.
Boozy Slushy Recipes
For the following grown-up slushies, you'll use the recipe to get the ingredients. Then you'll pour the mixture into your ice cream machine, switch it on, and get ready for refreshment in about 20 minutes. No more having to wait for the cocktails to freeze overnight, and you'll love that smooth eat-it-with-a-spoon texture you'll get from the ice cream machine.
This recipe shows you how simple it is to make frozen cocktails in your ice cream maker. What to do with the 20 minutes it takes for the mixture to freeze? Make some appetizers, maybe?
Tammi says, "Awesome summer drink. Love it! Did not have lime soda, so I had to use club soda, turned out just as good.
A splash of ginger ale tops off this frozen mix of whiskey, orange juice, lemonade, and tea.
Fresh strawberries go for a quick whirl in the blender before they join up with a bottle of red wine in your ice cream maker.
Sally Renz Cummings raves, "This tastes like a DREAMSICLE or an orange push-up!"
Pour frozen orange juice, lemonade, and peach schnapps into your ice cream maker and this is what you get. To serve, scoop into a glass and top with lemon-lime soda.
Cream of coconut and pineapple juice get together for a tropical vacation in a glass.
