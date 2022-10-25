Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. is recalling more than 7,500 pounds of its Italian pork sausage due to a possible foreign matter contamination. The raw Italian sausage was sold in one-pound packages at grocery stores and retailers nationwide.

The contaminated sausage products were produced on September 8, and the company recalled them after customers complained they were finding thin pieces of blue rubber in the sausage. Bob Evans Farms notified the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) about the problem, and FSIS issued the recall on October 21.

The recalled products include any Bob Evans Italian Sausage with the lot code XEN3663466 and use by/freeze by date of November 26 timestamped between 14:43 and 15:25. You can also identify the impacted products by the establishment number 6785 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Courtesy of Walmart

Photos of the recalled product's labels can be found on the USDA's site.

If you have the recalled sausage in your refrigerator or freezer, do not eat it. All impacted products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

There have been no reports of illness or adverse effects from consuming the Italian sausage.

If you have any questions about the recall, you can contact Bob Evans' Director of Communications George Money at 440-463-3264 or George.money@bobevansfoods.com.

If you have questions regarding food safety in general, you can contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHOTLINE (888-674-6854).