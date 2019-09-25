Boar's Head Now Offers Pumpkin Pie Dessert Hummus
Bring out the graham crackers — we have fall dessert hummus.
If you love pumpkin pie but loathe baking, the solution to your sweetened gourd dilemma is here — that is, if you like sugary hummus. Boar's Head, which may be best known for its meats and cheeses, just released its new Pumpkin Pie Dessert Hummus.
The new fall flavor joins their two existing dessert hummus flavors: chocolate and chocolate raspberry. Made with real pumpkin, "fork-tender" steamed chickpeas, ground vanilla beans, organic sugar, and warm fall spices, this dessert hummus packs a fall-flavor punch.
"Every delicious bite of Boar's Head Pumpkin Pie Dessert Hummus transports you to autumn and the rich flavors that come with the season," says Elizabeth Ward, senior director of marketing and communications at Boar's Head Brand.
Boar's Head recommends enjoying their new fall creation slathered on pancakes, or as a dip for apples, pretzels, and graham crackers. Those of you hardcore pumpkin people may want to just go at it with a spoon. On their website, Boar's Head even suggests using their hummus to frost cookies or cakes. The pumpkin possibilities are endless.
Boar's Head hummus is made with ingredients that are gluten free, kosher, and Non-GMO Project Verified. The new pumpkin pie hummus is available in stores nationwide for a limited time. Get your hands on it before it's gone.