20 Food and Kitchen Gift Ideas From Black-Owned Businesses

One of the easiest and most effective ways to stand against injustice is by opening your pocketbook. Below we'll be sharing our favorite gift ideas from Black-owned businesses. From snack foods to kitchenware and more, there is a gift here for everyone in your address book. Plus, gifting these products to friends and family can help spread the word about these incredible Black-owned brands.

1. Partake Chocolate Chip Cookies

Denise Woodard, founder of Partake Foods, set out to create a line of allergy-friendly snacks after struggling to find options for her own daughter. Her line of gluten-free, vegan, and allergy-friendly cookies will give you peace of mind when gifting to those who might have dietary restrictions.

One 5-star reviewer says, "Best chocolate chip cookie! One of my issues with allergy-friendly cookies is that they can have a weird texture - and these don't at all."

Parktake Chocolate Chip Cookies Credit: Target

2. Blanket Pancakes And Syrup Buttermilk Pancake Mix

The founders of Blanket Pancakes & Syrup were looking for a way to bottle their families' recipes in a convenient way that would still preserve the flavors and natural ingredients.

From that vision, the North Carolina-based business created a line of pancake syrups and mixes made with all-natural ingredients. Treat the breakfast lovers in your life to this healthy alternative to commercially-packaged pancake mix.

bag of buttermilk pancake and waffle mix Credit: Blanket Pancakes & Syrup

Buy it: Blanket Pancakes & Syrup Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix, $6; Blanket Pancakes & Syrup or $17 for 2; Walmart

3. Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Enamel Dutch Oven with Lid

Ayesha Curry is all about making cooking more fun and accessible, as she told us while discussing how to overcome pandemic cooking fatigue. That's why she created an affordable line of cookware with fun details like this enameled cast iron Dutch oven with a heart-shaped handle. Find it in several chic colors, including Brown Sugar (pictured), Sienna Red, and Twilight Teal.

Brown dutch oven with heart-shaped handle Credit: Amazon

Buy it: Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Enamel Dutch Oven with Lid, $70; Amazon

4. Pop's Kernel Gourmet Popcorn Q'ed

This Memphis-based gourmet popcorn operation is hoping to grow their business to employ "high-functioning special needs young adults," according to their website. They offer a variety of flavors from sweet to spicy (or a little bit of both if you're indecisive). But for a truly Memphis-inspired gift this "Q'ed" blend is a mix of class barbeque and sweet butter caramel.

Pop's Kernel Gourmet Popcorn Credit: Pop's Kernel Gourmet Popcorn

Buy it: Pop's Kernel Gourmet Popcorn Q'ed, $8-$16; Pop's Kernel Gourmet Popcorn

5. Sendai Serving Bowl

Treat the design-obsessed or the entertainer in your life to this elegant textured glass serving bowl, available in both transparent and gray. Karen Jai Home features a curated collection of luxe home accessories for those who enjoy the finer things in life.

two glass serving bowls with fruit inside and person holding bowl Credit: Karen Jai Home

Buy it: Sendai Serving Bowl, $68; Karen Jai Home Store

6. Basbaas Foods Variety Pack

Hawa Hassan developed Basbaas as an homage to her mother. Born in Mogadishu, Somalia, Hawa escaped the civil war before spending a year in a U.N. refugee camp. Soon, her mother took an opportunity to send Hawa to Seattle to live with friends.

It was 15 years until they were reunited, but once they were together again they bonded over their love of cooking. From this blossomed Hawa's collection of Somalian sauces, including this refreshing blend of cilantro and coconut, as well as a sweet and spicy tamarind date sauce.

two sauces in mason jars on countertop Credit: Basbaas Food

Buy it: Basbaas Foods Variety Pack, $22; Basbaas Food

7. PUR Home Multi-Surface Cleaner

As the creator and CEO of PUR Home, Angela Richardson is passionate about eco-friendly living — and her line of natural household cleaners reflects that. Treat the clean-freak in your life to this multi-surface cleaning spray made of only plant-derived ingredients.

One 5-star reviewer says, "My house not only looks great, it smells great. I did not have to open up windows just to clean."

multi purpose cleaner in clear bottle on countertop Credit: PUR Home

Buy it: PUR Home 16 oz Multi-Surface Cleaner, $6; PUR Home

8. Fiji Fire Chilli Hot Sauce

This batch-crafted hot sauce pays tribute to the legendary Fijian Firewalkers of Beqa Island, as it uses the native Fijian Bongo Chilli. One satisfied customer says, "The heat takes a little bit to get used to, but once you've enjoyed it a few times be warned: you can't get enough!"

Bottle of Fiji Fire Native Bongo Chili Hot Sauce Credit: Amazon

Buy it: Fiji Fire Chilli Hot Sauce, $14; Amazon

9. Kaya Ceramic Cups by Justina Blankeney®

What was once a design blog started by Justina Blakeney has since turned into a lifestyle brand known as Jungalow. The brand features items designed in their Los Angeles studio and curated from creators around the world.

These ceramic tumblers are the most stylish way to enjoy your morning cup of joe or evening happy hour. "These are perfect for silverware, reusable straw storage, or just a cute cup for drinks. Everyone loves them who sees them," says a reviewer.

Kaya Ceramic Cups by Justina Blakeney Credit: Jungalow

Buy it: Kaya Ceramic Cups by Justina Blankeney®, $20; Jungalow

10. Capital City Mambo Sauce Variety Pack

The Jones family has grown their home-based mambo sauce business into a successful company. Arsha Jones was born and raised in Washington, D.C., and created this sauce to give her family a taste of the city once they moved to the suburbs.

This variety pack comes with both the mild and sweet hot sauces, both of which can be used as a marinade, glaze, dip, or finishing sauce.

Capital City Mambo Sauce Variety Pack Credit: Amazon

Buy it: Capital City Mambo Sauce Variety Pack, $17; Amazon

11. Ivyees Creamed Floral, Ginger and Logwood Honey Gift Set

After tasting Jamaican honey for the first time, Iveeys Founder Ivy Lawson left her job as an engineer and moved to Jamaica to become a bee farmer. Her business has now blossomed into a line of raw honey products, hair care, skin care, and even toothpaste. This gift set is a great introduction to the raw honey of Jamaica.

Ivyees Creamed Floral, Ginger and Logwood Honey Gift Set Credit: Macy's

Buy it: Ivyees Creamed Floral, Ginger and Logwood Honey Gift Set, $37; Macy's

12. Jones Bar-B-Q Original Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce

You may know this Kansas City-based barbecue restaurant from Netflix's "Queer Eye." Sisters Deborah "Shorty" and Mary "Little" Jones carry on their father's legacy of smoking meat and making the family's secret sauce — and now you can get it for yourself.

Jones Bar B-Q Original Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce Credit: Amazon

Buy it: Jones Bar-B-Q Original Sweet & Tangy BBQ Sauce, $14; Amazon

13. Southern Elegance Candle Co. High Cotton Scented Soy Candle Tumbler

Southern Elegance Candle Co. is a personal favorite. Their luxe, hand-poured candles are made with ingredients and packaging from the best suppliers in the South. All of their scents are inspired by the Southern destinations and culture (Peaches and Champagne... yes, please).

For the kitchen, this clean, linen-scented candle is the perfect scent to mask funky odors. Check out all the scents from this North Carolina-based business.

Southern Elegance Candle Co. High Cotton Tumbler Candle Credit: Southern Elegance Candle Co.

Buy it: Southern Elegance Candle Co. High Cotton Scented Soy Candle Tumbler, $30; Southern Elegance Candle Co.

14. Dope Coffee Pleasure Pack

Michael Loyd, founder and CEO of Dope Coffee, created this Atlanta-based business to show that Black culture and coffee go hand in hand. The brand is both Black-owned and veteran-owned, with products inspired by Black culture. This variety pack is a combination of their annual coffees plus a select micro-lot roast which rotates on a seasonal basis.

three packages of coffee Credit: Dope Coffee

Buy it: Dope Coffee Pleasure Pack, $22; Dope Coffee

15. McBride Sisters Collection Black Girl Magic Bundle

In 2010, the McBride sisters entered the wine industry, a field traditionally dominated by white men. However, their personal story is just as interesting — the two sisters didn't meet for nearly half their lives. Once united, they put their mutual passion for wine to work, creating their brand known as the McBride Sister Collection based out of Oakland, California. The Black Girl Magic trio features a little something for everyone: Riesling, Rosé, and Zinfandel.

three bottles of wine of different colors Credit: McBride Sisters

Buy it: McBride Sisters Collection Black Girl Magic Bundle, $62; McBride Sisters Collection

16. BLK & Bold Tea Passion Fruit Black Tea

BLK & Bold Co-founders Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson have a passion for specialty coffee and giving back. They pledge 5 percent of their profits to initiatives aligned to sustaining youth programming, enhancing workforce development, and eradicating youth homelessness. Treat your loved ones (or yourself) to their organic, fair trade-certified loose leaf tea.

BLK & Bold Tea Credit: Amazon

Buy it: BLK & Bold Tea Passion Fruit Black Tea, $24; Amazon

17. Me & the Bees Lemonade Variety Gift Pack

At just 15 years old, Me & the Bees Founder Mikaila Ulmer forged her business from an idea she had just over 10 years ago. She wanted to find a way to make a product that both helps honeybees and uses her grandma's flaxseed lemonade recipe. She decided to make the lemonade using honey from bees, and the rest is history.

The Austin-based business gives a percentage of its sales back to help save the bees. This variety pack gives you a taste of every delicious flavor.

Me & the Bees Lemonade Variety Gift Pack Credit: Me & the Bees Lemonade

Buy it: Me & the Bees Lemonade Variety Gift Pack, $29; Me & the Bees Lemonade

18. Trade Street Jam Co. Signature Trio Gift Set

According to its website, Trade St. Jam Co, is a chef-, woman-, and minority-owned business that started in an apartment in North Carolina on Trade Street. Their in-house chef curates all of their jam flavors using her vast knowledge of flavor combinations to make small-batch jams that can be used as cocktails, salad dressings, barbeque sauces, and more. This variety trio gives you a sampling of the brands most beloved flavors.

Trade Street Jam Co Signature Trio Gift Set Credit: Trade Street Jam Co.

Buy it: Trade Street Jam Co. Signature Trio Gift Set, $38; Trade Street Jam Co.

19. Avec Drinks The Sampler

Avec Drinks was created by two friends who were fed up with lackluster cocktails. So they set out to create low-calorie, low-sugar drinks made from real juices and natural botanicals that are perfectly balanced for mixing with your favorite spirit. Give the cocktail-enthusiast in your life this sampler pack that includes three cans of each of their five signature flavors.

Avec Drinks The Smapler Variety Pack on yellow background Credit: Avec Drinks

Buy it: Avec Drinks The Sampler, $45; Avec Drinks

20. Estelle Colored Glass Stemmed Wine Glasses

This line of elegant, tinted glassware is named for Estelle Colored Glass Founder Stephanie Summerson Hall's grandmother, who loved antiquing. So it's only fitting that each piece from the Charleston-based brand is hand-blown to create an heirloom-quality piece with a modern touch.

peach-colored stemmed wine glasses Credit: West Elm

Buy it: Estelle Colored Glass Stemmed Wine Glasses, $175; West Elm