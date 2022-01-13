Betty White's Chicken Wings Pacifica Is the 1960s Recipe That Deserves a Comeback
Get ready for some seriously succulent wings.
As if we needed another reason to eternally cherish Betty White, this incredible recipe for chicken wings would be it. Simple, sticky, and savory, these fall-off-the-bone wings will make your tastebuds sing (almost certainly with the same level of joy as Rose and Dorothy singing "Miami"). And in case you don't trust our review, just note that this recipe has been passed around since the 60s and still lives on in family recipe boxes to this day.
This recipe, attributed to the beloved actress and comedian, first came on the scene as Betty White's Chicken Pacific and called for whole chicken breasts, according to stargazing.com. But since its inception, the wings-focused version of this recipe is what's really lived on. Given how perfect they are for entertaining (say, for a football-watching party or casual celebration), these chicken wings might just become as popular within your crowd as Betty White herself.
Two easy steps is all it takes to have tender, tasty wings on the table — no frills, no fuss. Just mix up the buttery glaze on the stove top using dry mustard, garlic powder, soy sauce and brown sugar and pour it right over the tray of severed chicken wings. Flipping the wings every 30 minutes as they marinate will ensure an even coating and totally flavor-packed wing. A teaspoon of honey and red pepper flakes are optional but recommended additions to the sauce, contributing the sweet heat you love in a chicken wing.
These wings take just a few minutes of prep work but a few hours marinate, so throw on a Golden Girls marathon and get ready to dine. This is just the entree you need to celebrate the life of the iconic actress and comedian — that is, unless you prefer a vodka and hotdog dinner instead.
How to Make Betty White's Chicken Wings Pacifica
Recipe from Food.com
- 3 lbs chicken wings, separated into drumsticks and flats
- ½ cup unsalted butter
- 1 cup soy sauce
- 1 cup brown sugar
- ¾ cup water or chicken broth
- ½ teaspoon dry mustard
- ¾ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1-2 teaspoons honey (optional)
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
- Arrange wings in a single layer on a shallow baking dish lined with aluminum foil.
- In a medium saucepan, heat butter, soy sauce, brown sugar, water or broth, dry mustard, garlic powder, and optional ingredients until consistent. Set aside to cool.
- Once cooled, pour the sauce over the tray of wings. Cover with aluminum foil and move to the fridge to marinate for a minimum of 2 hours, but up to 24 hours. Rotate wings 4 times as they marinate.
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Uncover the tray and bake for 1-¼ hours or 1-½ hours. Flip wings half way through baking. Remove from the pan immediately and serve.