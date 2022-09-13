Bethenny Frankel Says Her Egg Salad Is the Best — Of Course, We Had to Try It

Kelly Killoren Bensimon may have told Bethenny Frankel she wasn't a chef, yet here we are making another one of Frankel's viral recipes. This time, the reality star and Skinnygirl founder, shared her out-of-this-world egg salad recipe.

"Damn, I'm good. When I tell you this will be the best egg salad you've ever had, please believe me," she says in the TikTok.

Frankel has become the queen of salads on TikTok — whether it be lettuce-based or not. Her recipe videos garner hundreds of thousands of views, but few are as popular as her easy egg salad recipe, which has more than 700,000 views.

The recipe is extremely simple and uses mostly pantry staple ingredients. But her "best egg salad" claim was pretty bold, so the only way to find out if she was right was to try it — so we did.

How to Make Bethenny Frankel's Egg Salad

Bethenny Frankel Egg Salad Credit: Bailey Fink

Ingredients

6 hard-boiled eggs

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Pink salt, to taste

Black pepper, to taste

Garlic powder, to taste

Crushed red pepper, to taste

Everything bagel seasoning, to taste

Bagel

Directions

Peel the eggs and separate the whites and yolks. Chop the egg whites and add to a bowl. Combine one egg yolk, mayonnaise, and Dijon mustard in a small bowl. Season the chopped egg whites with salt, black pepper, garlic powder, crushed red pepper, and everything bagel seasoning. Add in the mayonnaise mixture to the egg whites. Stir until well combined. Toast the bagel. Top the toasted bagel with the egg salad.

Bethenny Frankel's Egg Salad Taste Test

Despite the somewhat lengthy ingredient list for an egg salad, Frankel's recipe is really easy to make and the different seasonings add new flavors to what you might expect from an egg salad. We're living in a world where everything bagel seasoning gets added to everything, but it really does work in this recipe.

Frankel doesn't include all the egg yolks (or "yellows" as she calls them) in her salad but does add one to the mayo-mustard mixture for extra creaminess. Of course, if you like egg yolks, you can keep them in the salad, but we stuck with Frankel's method — and thoroughly enjoyed it.

The one point of contention in this recipe is that Frankel scoops out her bagel. For the sake of following the recipe, we also scooped the bagel out (but fear not, the middle did not go to waste, but instead it was a snack while the bagel toasted).

While we wouldn't normally follow this method, she actually made a good point about the bagel making a "tunnel" for the salad. Scooping out the extra bread allowed the egg salad to sit inside the bagel and not overflow over the edges.

Overall, Bethenny Frankel's egg salad was a delicious change from traditional egg salad. Because it's so quick and simple, it makes a great lunch. Plus, we had at least two servings left over, so it'll feed us for a few days.