How to Clean a Glass Stovetop

Glass stovetops are all the rage nowadays. I love mine because it gives me more counter space in my cramped apartment kitchen. Not to mention their sleek design is far more appealing to the eye than the traditional electric coil stovetops. But their smooth, shiny surfaces don't stay that way for long.

One sauce splatter or boil-over can lead to rock-solid residue burnt onto your stovetop. And if you've ever tried to clean a glass stovetop, you know that a quick wipe-down doesn't always cut it. But harsh scrubbers will scratch your glass stovetop's surface. There are plenty of chemical cleaners on the market, but it's possible to clean a glass or ceramic stovetop using items you already have in your kitchen.

hand cleaning glass stovetop with blue cloth Photo by Getty Images

Everyday Cleaning

One surefire way to prevent hard-to-clean buildup down the road is to give your stovetop a quick wipe-down after every use. It's an easy step to get into the habit of doing each day, and it makes a big difference in the appearance of your kitchen. Try this homemade cleaning solution next time you use your stovetop.

Here's What You'll Need:

Spray bottle

White vinegar

Damp microfiber cloth (These cleaning cloths will not scratch your stovetop's surface.

Dry microfiber cloth

Directions:

Allow your stovetop to cool completely. Many glass stovetops have a light to indicate when the surface is still hot. Fill a spray bottle with white vinegar. Spray the surface of your stovetop with vinegar. Wipe down the stovetop using a damp microfiber cloth. Buff dry with a dry microfiber cloth. You're done!

How to Clean Burnt Food From a Glass Stovetop

While the cleaning method above is meant for daily maintenance, some kitchen messes require a little more effort. A food splatter will quickly burn onto a hot surface, and then you're left with food residue that's practically glued to the stovetop. Fortunately, the fix is not too difficult, and it requires items you likely already have at home.

Here's What You'll Need:

Spray Bottle

White Vinegar

Baking soda

Old bath towel dampened with hot water

Damp microfiber cloth

Dry microfiber cloth

Razor blade or scraper (Try this Cooktop Cleaner Kit from Cerama Bryte)

Directions:

Allow your stovetop to cool completely. Many glass stovetops have a light to indicate when the surface is still hot. Fill a spray bottle with white vinegar. Generously spray the vinegar onto the stovetop's surface. Sprinkle baking soda over the liquid you just sprayed to help break down any residue. Dampen an old bath towel with hot water by either dunking it into a bucket filled with hot water or running it under hot water in the sink. Place the bath towel over the surface of the stovetop. Allow this to sit for about 10 to 15 minutes. Remove the towel and wipe away baking soda and vinegar with a damp microfiber cloth. The baking soda will act as a natural abrasive that is too mild to scratch your stovetop surface. Once the surface is free of baking soda, use a razor blade or scraper tool to carefully remove any crud off of the stovetop. Give the stovetop one more spritz with the vinegar, and wipe it away with a damp microfiber cloth. Buff dry with a dry microfiber cloth. Good as new!