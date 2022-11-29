My All-Time Favorite Trader Joe's Product Is Available in a New Flavor for the First Time Ever 

Last year in my quest to find non-alcoholic drinks that felt extra-special I landed on one clear winner, and it remains a staple in my fridge to this day. We're talking a whole shelf dedicated to cans of this stuff. Even better? It costs less than $2. It's Trader Joe's Organic Sparkling Apple Cider Vinegar Beverage.

Remember the "healthy Coke" trend? You just add balsamic vinegar to seltzer with mixed reviews on whether or not it actually tasted like Coca Cola. Well, the idea—at least to me—is not a bad one. I love a good shrub (basically a fruity, vinegar-loaded syrup used in mocktails and cocktails) so the idea of this bubbly, fruity, vinegar-based beverage sounded delicious to me before I even cracked the can open. When it was originally released it was available in two flavors: Lemon + Strawberry and Ginger + Lemon.

Trader Joe's

I immediately fell in love with the Strawberry + Lemon flavor. It's sweet but also has a balancing sour tang thanks to the lemon juice and apple cider vinegar. If the sound of vinegar in your mocktail is a turn-off, think of it like kombucha. It has that slight fermented flavor that adds complexity to the drink in lieu of alcohol. Pour it into a fancy cocktail glass and it quickly becomes the perfect zero-proof happy hour drink.

So this week while I was doing my annual stroll through TJ's to check out the new holiday releases, I practically jumped up and down in the aisle when I saw my favorite Apple Cider Vinegar Beverage was available in a new flavor for the first time ever: Elderberry + Pomegranate. It sounded like the perfect combination of wintery flavors for holiday celebrations, so I scooped up no less than six cans and put them in my cart.

Devon O'Brien/Allrecipes

Unsurprisingly, this new flavor is absolutely delicious, but it is quite a different flavor from the previous options. As the only flavor without lemon, it's definitely sweeter and doesn't have the puckering tang you get with the first two flavors.

So if you are weary about these sparkling vinegar drinks being to vinegar-forward, this is the flavor for you. The Elderberry + Pomegranate flavor definitely comes through—it's very fruity and sweeter than the other flavors without being cloying. It does also have grape juice in the mix, giving it a sparkling grape juice vibe.

Devon O'Brien/Allrecipes

The red winter fruits also give this version a pleasing deep purple color that almost makes it look like you are drinking a Lambrusco when decanted into a wine glass. So if you are looking for a non-alcoholic drink to enjoy at holiday parties this year, I suggest you go stock up on this Trader Joe's beverage ASAP. As is always the case with TJ's, you never know how long it will last!