My Favorite Trader Joe's Cheese Is Back, but Not for Long

Stock up for all those holiday cheese boards. 

By
Devon O'Brien
Devon O'Brien
Devon O'Brien

As Allrecipes Senior Editor of News & Trending, Devon is focused on all the hottest food trends, new products and ideas and best hacks pertaining to cooking. She has worked as a food editor, writer, and recipe developer and tester for more than a decade at publications including EatingWell, Midwest Living, and The Food Network Magazine. Outside of work, Devon enjoys whipping up batches of gluten-free sourdough and hitting the beautiful hiking trails of Vermont.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on November 5, 2022
Slices of white cheese on a board with green grapes, crackers and honey.
Photo: Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's is known for having a robust cheese selection at affordable prices. It's also known for its wacky flavor combinations especially when it comes to the Toscano cheese. The TJ's year round Toscano is one that's soaked in Syrah, but we've seen seasonal flavors come and go in varieties like "Dusted with Cinnamon" and "Pizza-Seasoned."

Last year, just before Thanksgiving, a variety I hadn't tried appeared in the case: Creamy Toscano Cheese Soaked in Chardonnay. I snapped it up to serve at our annual Thanksgiving. I thought it was just a gimmicky booze-soaked cheese we would have fun trying, but after one bite I declared it my favorite Trader Joe's cheese ever. The only problem? Once it sold out (which was very quickly, by the way) I didn't see it back on the shelf for another year. But you're in luck: it just came back to stores this week.

It's a balanced Toscano cheese with just the right amount of the tangy sharpness and creaminess you'd get from a Cheddar, but with the slight nutty flavor and touch of delicate crumble reminiscent of a Parmesan. Then you catch the aromatic waft of Chardonnay, with just enough buttery flavor to be recognizable without overwhelming the cheese. To me, it's perfect.

Put it on a cracker with a smear of fig jam, place it on a piece of baguette with some spinach and toast under the broiler, or just eat hunks of it straight from your fridge. It is delicious in almost any application and the perfect cheese to have on hand for holiday entertaining.

But be warned: If Trader Joe's is following the same plan it did last year, this cheese is only here for the holiday season, then we will have to wait another year before we have the chance to buy it up again. So if you give it a try and fall in love like I did, consider stocking some in your freezer to have on hand in the meantime.

