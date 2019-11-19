The Best Toaster Ovens You Can Buy for Under $100, According to Thousands of Customers
From toasting bread to cooking full meals, a toaster oven can (pretty much) do it all. You can find traditional convection toaster oven options or more advanced models that have an air-fryer and rotisserie griddles built-in. With so many options available in stores, it can feel overwhelming trying to find the perfect option for your cooking needs—especially when you're on a budget.
To help you find the best toaster oven under $100, we rounded up the top options on the market, considering their size, durability, versatility, ease of use, cleanup, and value.
With these options in mind, we found the Oster(R) Large Digital Countertop Oven to be the best pick.
Best Toaster Ovens Under $100 at a Glance
- Best Overall: Oster Large Digital Countertop Oven
- Best Value Option: Black and Decker Four Slice Toaster Oven
- Best Compact: Comfee Toaster Oven
- Best Large Capacity Option: Hamilton Beach 6 Slice Capacity Toaster Oven 31330
- Best Two-in-One Option: Hamilton Beach Two-in-One Countertop Oven and Long Slot Toaster
- Best Option With an Air Fryer: Farberware Air Fryer Toaster Oven
- Best Convection Option/Best for Frozen Food: Black and Decker Countertop Convection Toaster Oven
- Best Option With a Rotisserie: Elite Cuisine Pro 23 Liter Toaster Oven With Rotisserie and Grill
- Best Roll-Top Door Option: Hamilton Beach Easy Reach 4 Slice Toaster Oven with Roll-Top Door
Best Overall: Oster(R) Large Digital Countertop Oven
We love this option from Oster(R) for its durability and versatility. Made from stainless steel, this pick will look sleek on your countertop, and it's spacious enough to accommodate a 9- x 13-inch casserole.
This six-slice convection toaster oven comes with a baking pan and has one-touch presets for toasting, baking, convection baking, broiling, warming, defrosting, and pizza. The interior light gives you full visibility of the cooking progress, and it has an impressive temperature range of 150 to 450 degrees F. We also love that the digital controls are super easy to read and operate.
To help make cleanup easy, this also includes a removable crumb tray. Overall, this toaster oven is versatile enough to work in lieu of a full-size oven, and that's why it's the clear winner.
To buy: $91; amazon.com or walmart.com
Best Value Option: Black and Decker Four Slice Toaster Oven
This under-$50 toaster oven from Black and Decker can toast four slices of bread at once or cook a nine-inch pizza until it's "perfectly crispy and warmed." Along with four cooking functions (baking, broiling, toasting, and food warming), the appliance's EvenToast technology ensures evenly toasted bread and bagels with each use. Its stainless steel design will look good in practically any kitchen, while its removable crumb tray makes cleanup mess-free.
Over 840 Amazon customers have given the sleek appliance a perfect five-star rating, with one writing, "This little toaster oven is one of the best purchases I have ever made. From black and crunchy to a perfect golden brown you can customize your toast all you want. Reheating food is a breeze and I love how the crispiness keeps. I bake everything in here now, don't even touch my oven!"
To buy: $35; amazon.com or target.com
Best Compact: Comfee Toaster Oven
For the college student, single person, or anyone who is looking to maximize their counter space, this top-rated toaster oven from Comfee is just about as compact as they come. The dimensions are 11.4- x 8-inches, accommodating bake pans up to 10.2- x 7.8-inches.
It's relatively simple in terms of function: It features a bake, broil, and toast function, as well as a 30-minute timer (which includes toast shade preference and a stay-on feature for longer baking). The detachable, nonstick crumb tray makes for easy cleanup.
"This exceeded expectations! Perfect for small counter too. What a great price!" raves one 5-star reviewer.
To buy: $36; amazon.com or walmart.com
Best Large-Capacity Option: Hamilton Beach 6 Slice Capacity Toaster Oven 31330
In the market for an affordable large-capacity toaster oven? Consider this option by Hamilton Beach. Along with a spacious interior that can fit up to six pieces of bread at a time (great for families), this stainless steel model also boats two rack positions for better temperature control and a removable crumb tray for easy cleanup.
Over 1,400 customers have given the toaster oven a four-star rating on Amazon, with many reviewers detailing how much they were able to fit inside it. "After researching and reading tons of reviews on toasters, I am happy to say how extremely pleased I am with my purchase," said one shopper. "I absolutely love this toaster. I was looking for a good size toaster that was big enough to fit a frozen pizza, chicken pot pies, bake chicken, and cookies. So far it has done all of the above. The oven heats up surprisingly quick, easy to use, has optional settings, easy to clean, super spacious and a super affordable price you can't beat. This is a great countertop toaster oven that is capable of baking/cooking pretty much anything a conventional oven can. Extremely happy customer!"
To buy: $97; walmart.com
Best Two-in-One Option: Hamilton Beach Two-in-One Countertop Oven and Long Slot Toaster
If you prefer to use classic two-slice toasters but also need a countertop oven, consider this two-in-one toaster oven from Hamilton Beach. The top portion functions as a traditional two-slice toaster, while the oven at the bottom can be used to cook muffins, pizza, casseroles, and more.
The appliance comes with a handy 60-minute timer shut-off function for added safety, and it comes with a rack, removable crumb tray, and bake pan for all your cooking needs. For these reasons and more, over 4,000 Amazon customers have given it their seal of approval. One shopper wrote, "I wanted a small toaster oven that I could bake fish in and also toast bread that wouldn't catch on fire like my last one did. Also, I wanted to be able to see the controls without my glasses! This one is perfect. The controls are easy to see and use and are true to my expectations. It heats up quickly and consistently...What's not to love?"
To buy: $80; amazon.com or walmart.com
Best Option With an Air Fryer: Farberware Air Fryer Toaster Oven
Looking for a toaster oven that can do (basically) everything? This one from Farberware not only bakes, broils, warms, and toasts food, but it also has a built-in air fryer so you can fry your food without any oil. What's more, the toaster oven requires little to no preheating time so you can start cooking food right away, and its pre-programmed settings help take the guesswork out of cooking times.
Even better? All of the toaster oven's accessories are dishwasher-safe, making them super easy to clean. With details like this, it's no wonder so many Walmart customers are big fans of the multifunctional appliance — over 200 of them give it a four-star rating.
To buy: $70; walmart.com
Best Convection Option: Black and Decker Countertop Convection Toaster Oven
This Black and Decker model proves you don't have to spend a ton of money on a high-quality convection toaster oven. Made with a convection heating fan that evenly cooks food, the kitchen tool also features an easy-to-use digital control panel and a large interior that is big enough to fit a 12-inch pizza.
Over 1,600 Amazon customers have given the beloved model a five-star rating, with one writing, "I love this thing. I've roasted 10" pizzas, 4-pound chickens, tater-tot casserole, pork ribs, and more things I'm forgetting. And then after that, I made toast. It does it all and the convection just speeds it all up."
To buy: $90; amazon.com
Best Option With a Rotisserie: Elite Cuisine Pro 23 Liter Toaster Oven With Rotisserie and Grill
If you want to start making rotisserie chicken at home, Walmart customers recommend investing in this multipurpose toaster oven from Elite Cuisine. It works exactly the same as a standard toaster oven but with a built-in revolving rotisserie feature that you can use to cook chicken, ham, or turkey. Not only that, but the appliance also comes with a nonstick grill and griddle pans on top so you can cook a variety of different dishes at the same time (or keep your just-cooked food warm).
The toaster oven also boasts a heat selector function switch, power indicator light, and easy-to-use control knobs. Features like this have earned the popular toaster oven an impressive 4.2-star rating at the mega-retailer.
To buy: $80; walmart.com
Best Roll-Top Door Option: Hamilton Beach Easy Reach 4 Slice Toaster Oven with Roll-Top Doord
Unlike other toaster oven doors that open in the front, this option by Hamilton Beach features a handy roll-top door. This innovative design will not only save counter space, but it will also help prevent unwanted spills and messes from occurring on the appliance's door (which is removable in case you do need to do a deep clean). The toaster oven also boasts contoured dials that are easy to grip and three pre-programmed heating systems: bake, broil, and toast.
More than 700 Amazon customers are so impressed with the appliance they have given it a 4.3-star rating. "I love this little oven. I especially like the roll-top door. It's so perfect and does a great job. I only cook for myself and heating up the big oven is ridiculous. So, I gave this little oven a try and I love it. I use it every single day. From toast to chicken to pork chops, it's become my go-to appliance. I can cook just enough meat for a single meal and not have to waste electricity or heat up my kitchen with the big oven. It's just perfect. Easy to clean and does a great job. I've had it for about 4 months and it's just perfect."
To buy: $40; amazon.com
What To Consider When Buying a Toaster Oven
Size
Size and capacity vary greatly across different toaster oven models, ranging from your standard four-slice toaster ovens to large-capacity toaster ovens that can fit a full 9- x 13-inch casserole. Regardless of size, your toaster oven is probably going to live on your countertop full time, so choose one that is just large enough to accommodate your cooking needs, but still compact enough to fit within the limits of your countertop.
Controls
Options on the lower-end of the price spectrum will likely have knobs or dials for controlling the cooking temperature and time, while more sophisticated (and expensive) models might have preset buttons or even touchscreens. The latter is going to be easier to use if you plan to use your toaster oven in place of your regular oven, but it's certainly not necessary for the average consumer.
Features
Extra features and functions — like broiling, rotisserie, air frying, convection, and defrost capabilities — are really what makes a toaster oven "top tier." Some even go as far as to feature one-touch presets for pizza, cookies, frozen food, or baked potatoes, taking the guesswork out of cooking your favorite foods.
An automatic shut-off and oven light are also useful features to look out for.
Accessories
Most toaster ovens are going to include at least one oven rack, one baking pan, and a removable crumb tray for easy cleanup. These are essential, because most standard baking pans and racks aren't going to fit in a toaster oven. Some extra accessories may be purchased separately from the manufacturer.
Cleaning a toaster oven can be a hassle, so be on the lookout for dishwasher-safe accessories.
Depending on the toaster oven's capabilities, you may also find appliances with an air fryer basket, rotisserie spits, and even pizza stones.
