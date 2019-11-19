The Best Toaster Ovens You Can Buy for Under $100, According to Thousands of Customers

Best Overall: Oster(R) Large Digital Countertop Oven

We love this option from Oster(R) for its durability and versatility. Made from stainless steel, this pick will look sleek on your countertop, and it's spacious enough to accommodate a 9- x 13-inch casserole.

This six-slice convection toaster oven comes with a baking pan and has one-touch presets for toasting, baking, convection baking, broiling, warming, defrosting, and pizza. The interior light gives you full visibility of the cooking progress, and it has an impressive temperature range of 150 to 450 degrees F. We also love that the digital controls are super easy to read and operate.

To help make cleanup easy, this also includes a removable crumb tray. Overall, this toaster oven is versatile enough to work in lieu of a full-size oven, and that's why it's the clear winner.

To buy: $91; amazon.com or walmart.com