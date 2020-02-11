Zap your cold symptoms with a warm cup of tea this cold and flu season. And don't forget to add honey!

Nothing provides relief from the winter blues quite like a warm cup of tea. And if you're fighting off a little something this cold and flu season, tea can be used in addition to traditional medicine to help ease symptoms such as a sore throat.

Aside from the warmth and comfort you get from a cup of tea, there are some blends of tea that can actually help your body fight off illness. But not just any ol' cup of tea will do. Ahead are 10 types of tea to help soothe your sore throat, in addition to top-rated tea recipes to try this cold and flu season.

Why Drink Tea When You Have a Sore Throat?

Drinking fluids in general is especially important when you're sick (as you've probably heard your doctor say). Fluids help to keep your throat moist, which reduces pain and irritation in your throat.

Warm liquids such as tea and broth are especially soothing to an irritated throat—all the more reason to enjoy a warm cup of tea! But aside from hydration, some teas can provide real health benefits and fight off illness.

While tea isn't going to be able to treat serious illnesses on its own, many teas contain antioxidants, which are compounds that can help your body fight illnesses such as colds and other viruses. Some teas and herbal blends are anti-inflammatory, which can help reduce pain and swelling associated with colds.

And of course, what's tea without a little honey? Honey is naturally antibacterial, and helps to coat the throat and soothe irritation. So next time you're feeling under the weather, sip a few mugs of warm, soothing tea.

What Are the Best Teas for Sore Throats?

Sure, any warm liquid is going to help soothe your sore throat. But if you're looking for a tea that will really pack a soothing punch, we've rounded up the best teas for soothing sore throats.

1. Licorice Root Tea

Licorice root tea contains both antiviral and antimicrobial properties, which can help fight off illnesses that cause sore throats. It is a super sweet tea that you'll enjoy for its medicinal properties as well as its taste. But licorice tea can also be dangerous in large quantities, so be sure to consult your doctor before use.

2. Chamomile Tea

Chamomile is known to have both anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, helping to reduce swelling and repair tissue. It's also an antispasmodic, meaning it can help to reduce any coughing as well. And inhaling chamomile steam is a popular home remedy for treating respiratory issues associated with the common cold.

3. Turmeric Tea

Turmeric has a long history in South Asian countries as an infection-fighting antiseptic. You can purchase turmeric tea bags or add ground turmeric to boiling water and strain it to create your own turmeric tea. Turmeric has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antiseptic properties, helping to provide relief from sore throat pain.

Ginger-Turmeric Herbal Tea Pictured: Ginger-Turmeric Herbal Tea | Credit: Buckwheat Queen

4. Green Tea

You've probably heard green tea is good for you, but why? This light tea is packed with amino acids, vitamins, and minerals. But the true illness-fighting power comes from its high antioxidant content. Studies suggest that gargling tea at a comfortable temperature can help ward off sore throat symptoms.

Throat Coat Tea Pictured: Throat Coat Tea | Credit: *Sherri*

5. Peppermint Tea

Because peppermint contains menthol, it is an effective decongestant and soothing agent. It's a great choice before bedtime, as it helps aid in digestion, too. The antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory components of green tea all help in dealing with cold symptoms.

6. Marshmallow Root Tea

Don't let the name deceive you—this tea does not taste like s'mores. (Though, we kind of wish it did.) It actually comes from the marshmallow root, which secretes a substance known as mucilage. This substance coats the throat, giving a soothing effect. But mucilage may interact with oral medications, so consult with your doctor before use.

7. Lemon Tea

Lemon is packed with Vitamin C, which will give your immune system a boost for fighting off cold symptoms. Add a dollop of honey for a soothing throat protectant—or make yourself a hot toddy!

8. Slippery Elm Tea

Like marshmallow root, slippery elm also contains mucilage that will help coat your throat. It's even used in some oral lozenges for soothing throat pain, according to the National Institute of Health.

9. Black Tea

When you're feeling under the weather, skip your morning cup of joe for a caffeinated cup of black tea. Not only will it wake you up, but it also has compounds called tannins that will help reduce inflammation and relieve sore throat pain. You can also gargle black tea at a comfortable temperature to help reduce inflammation.

Soothing Hot Ginger Tea Pictured: Soothing Hot Ginger Tea | Credit: Buckwheat Queen

10. Ginger Tea

Ginger root is loaded with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which can help fight off sickness at its root. Ginger may also help with lowering body temperature and reducing fever. Add a dash of cinnamon to increase the antibacterial effects.

