The Best Store-Bought Tomato Soup

There are few foods I'll admit taste almost as good from a can as homemade, but tomato soup is one of them. Nostalgia wafts from a bowl of tomato soup, especially if it's paired with a hot, gooey grilled cheese. Many people will say they want soup in the winter, but tomato soup is one that is welcome year-round. It's easy to say there is only one brand most think of for tomato soup but if you visit the soup aisle, there are many options, especially if you look past the can and to the cartons of soup available, too. To narrow down the best, we tried 13 types of tomato soup and found the best.

How We Tested

All tomato soups were tried hot and blind, i.e. tasters didn't know what type of soup was associated with each brand. The soups were prepared according to the instructions on the box or can. And despite greatly wanting a grilled cheese to dunk in the soups, we tried them on their own. Soups were judged on texture and flavor by 5 people, both young and (sort of) old.

Best For the Creamy Soup Lover: Amy's Cream of Tomato Soup

Allrecipes/Tyrel Stendahl

This soup from Amy's is extremely smooth and creamy, giving it a luxurious feel. Made with organic tomatoes, the soup has just enough cream to give it a lovely mouthfeel but not too much to make it feel heavy. The flavor has a touch of sweetness but not overly so and was a favorite among the tasters.

Best Budget Pick: Campbell's Condensed Tomato Soup

Allrecipes/Tyrel Stendahl

It's hard to argue that nostalgia hits hard with this tomato soup. Just like ketchup, there is a certain feeling you get when you try the Campbell's. It's almost as if this is the soup that all other soups are compared against. While we didn't think it had the best texture with the 1-to-1 ratio of soup to water as called for on the can, it did have a specific sweet-and-savory complex that is so classic, it had to be on the best-of list. Personally, I'd go three-quarters of a can of water instead of a full can of water just to make it a bit thicker, but it's hard to argue that Campbell's got it right with the flavor of this soup.

Best for Grilled Cheese: Rao's Tomato Basil Soup

Allrecipes/Tyrel Stendahl

The Rao's tomato soup tastes a bit like the pasta sauce in that it tastes homemade. The texture is chunkier than the condensed soups, which makes it a favorite for those who prefer stews to soups. This would make an excellent pairing for a grilled cheese because you can scoop some of the chunky tomatoes, and the basil gives it an extra hit of fresh flavor.

Best for the Adventurous Eater: Maya Kaimal Tomato & Warm Spices

Allrecipes/Tyrel Stendahl

Seasoned with cumin, cinnamon, and cloves, this tomato soup is perfect for those who like a little extra flavor when it comes to a classic soup. Tasters couldn't help but keep coming back for more spoonfuls of this soup, which is made creamy with a touch of coconut cream. For those who prefer Asian-inspired foods, or who want to try something outside-the-box, this is your pick.