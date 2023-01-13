Food News and Trends Product Reviews and Buying Guides After Trying 9 Store-Bought Chicken Broths, This is the Only One I'll Buy Don't settle for mediocre boxed chicken broth—this one is as close to homemade as it gets. By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD Instagram Website Breana Lai Killeen, MPH, RD is a Chinese and Jewish chef and dietitian that has worked in all facets of the food world. She is a recipe developer, culinary nutritionist, and marketing specialist with 15-plus years of experience creating editorial and digital content for top food and kitchen brands. For 10 years, Breana was a food editor turned test kitchen and editorial operations manager for EatingWell Magazine where she oversaw the development, production, and nutrition analysis of 500-plus recipes per year and helped manage day-to-day operations to keep everything running smoothly. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on January 13, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Tyrel Stendahl/Allrecipes Homemade chicken broth is a true delicacy—it's so delicious but takes so much time to make. Sometimes you have to lean on store-bought chicken broth for its convenience and versatility in recipes, from soups and stews to sauces and stir-fries. But the broth aisle is full of options, and not all are created equal. Since the flavor of your broth will drastically change the outcome of your dish, we set out to find the best option and there was one clear winner. How We Tested Boxes of chicken broth were covered and obscured so the tasters didn't know what brand they were trying. All versions were labeled "low-sodium," as this would allow us to taste the flavor without being biased on saltiness. Tasters tried the broth at room temperature and plain. Overall, we tried 9 braands of broth and they were judged on their flavor and mouthfeel. The Best Store-Bought Chicken Broth Tyrel Stendahl/Allrecipes The clear winner for all the tasters was Imagine Organic Free-Range Chicken Broth. This broth had the best chicken flavor and one tester even commented that, "it tastes like homemade chicken soup." The broth is made from organic free-range chickens and is a good choice for people who are looking for a high-quality, all-natural option. It has a rich, savory flavor and is free from additives and preservatives. The Runner-Up Best Store-Bought Chicken Broth Tyrel Stendahl/Allrecipes If you can't find the Imagine broth or want to save a buck, College Inn Chicken Broth is an affordable option that beat out many more expensive broths due to its good chicken and vegetable flavor. The broth is a bit thinner than others but because we liked the flavor so much, it's the next best option. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit