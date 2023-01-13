After Trying 9 Store-Bought Chicken Broths, This is the Only One I'll Buy

Homemade chicken broth is a true delicacy—it's so delicious but takes so much time to make. Sometimes you have to lean on store-bought chicken broth for its convenience and versatility in recipes, from soups and stews to sauces and stir-fries. But the broth aisle is full of options, and not all are created equal. Since the flavor of your broth will drastically change the outcome of your dish, we set out to find the best option and there was one clear winner.

How We Tested

Boxes of chicken broth were covered and obscured so the tasters didn't know what brand they were trying. All versions were labeled "low-sodium," as this would allow us to taste the flavor without being biased on saltiness. Tasters tried the broth at room temperature and plain. Overall, we tried 9 braands of broth and they were judged on their flavor and mouthfeel.

The Best Store-Bought Chicken Broth

The clear winner for all the tasters was Imagine Organic Free-Range Chicken Broth. This broth had the best chicken flavor and one tester even commented that, "it tastes like homemade chicken soup." The broth is made from organic free-range chickens and is a good choice for people who are looking for a high-quality, all-natural option. It has a rich, savory flavor and is free from additives and preservatives.

The Runner-Up Best Store-Bought Chicken Broth

If you can't find the Imagine broth or want to save a buck, College Inn Chicken Broth is an affordable option that beat out many more expensive broths due to its good chicken and vegetable flavor. The broth is a bit thinner than others but because we liked the flavor so much, it's the next best option.