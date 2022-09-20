We Taste-Tested 10 Brownie Mixes — These Were the Best

No matter the season or the event, brownies are always a favorite treat to serve to friends, family, and colleagues. While it's not too much effort to make them from scratch (these Quick and Easy Brownies are my go-to), I always keep a box of brownie mix on the shelf when I need to make a batch in a hurry. Most of the time, I keep them plain, but you can also "fancy them up" and stir in nuts, chocolate chips, marshmallows, or peanut butter. Before doing this taste test, I had a favorite brand, but did it match up with what I found in this blind test?

How We Tested

I made each brownie box mix according to the package instructions for the oven temperature, type of pan, and additional ingredients. The majority of the brownies bake at 350F or 325F and require additional eggs, water, and melted butter or oil. Some call for 9- by 13-inch pans, a.k.a. family size, but most prefer an 8- or 9-inch square. As a professional recipe tester, I particularly appreciated that some mixes give specifics on the oven temperature and baking time if using a light or dark metal pan, or if you opt for a glass or ceramic pan. For each test, I used the average suggested baking time.

When I worked in the EatingWell test kitchen, we'd invite a select few to participate in the tastings. Usually, the recipe developers and food editors were the primary tasters, but we often invited the dietitians as well. Now that I work remotely, I needed a new set of tasters that weren't just my husband and 1 1/2-year-old twins. So I baked 10 types of brownies and brought them to the co-working space I visit 3 days a week. Not only did I get feedback from 28 people, I made quite a few friends.

How We Judged

The brownie tasting was conducted blind, i.e. the tasters didn't know which brand of brownie they were trying. Tasting blind allowed for any preconceived or perceived biases to be left behind.

When trying each brownie, the tasters were given 3 categories to judge them by:

Texture: Is the brownie fudgy or cakey? Are the edges firm and the center soft? Chocolate flavor (i.e. chocolatey-ness): Does the brownie taste like chocolate or cocoa powder? Sweetness: Does the sweetness level seem appropriate or is it too sweet or not sweet enough? Does the sweetener taste real or fake?

After trying 10 different brownies, the winners clearly emerged. Here's what we found:

The Best Store-Bought Brownie Mixes

Best Overall: Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Premium Brownie Mix

Ghirardelli Dark Chocolate Premium Brownie Mix Credit: Tyrel Stendahl/Allrecipes

It's not a surprise that the brownie mix with the top marks for chocolate flavor went to a chocolate brand. Simply put, this brownie tasted like real chocolate instead of cocoa powder and resembled a homemade brownie more than any of the others. It also held together beautifully when cut, something that was very noticeable when we had so many people tasting little bites. Plus, the added chocolate chips really pushed it into the favorite category.

Best Gluten-Free: King Arthur Gluten-Free Ultimate Fudge Brownie Mix

King Arthur Gluten-Free Ultimate Fudge Brownie Mix Credit: Tyrel Stendahl/Allrecipes

Most tasters couldn't even tell that this brownie mix was gluten-free. The texture was soft in the center and crispy on the edges and there wasn't even a hint of an aftertaste, which was detected in other gluten-free mixes we tried. In fact, this was a close second for the tasters choice of the best overall brownie. Made with butter instead of oil, these had a bakery quality that would be expected from a baking company. Since I'm often bringing food somewhere where at least one person is gluten-free, I'll always make sure to have this mix on my shelf now.

Best Budget Pick: Pillsbury Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix

Pillsbury Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix Credit: Tyrel Stendahl/Allrecipes

At less than $2, this brownie mix wins for the best budget buy. Not only did it have good chocolate flavor, crispy edges and a soft, cakey center, but it also made a large portion in a 9x13" pan. It wasn't the most chocolatey and tasted more like cocoa powder, but this is the perfect blank canvas for adding in your favorite nuts, peanut butter chips, or chocolate chips to bump it up a notch in flavor.

Best Fudgy Brownie: Trader Joe's Brownie Truffle Baking Mix

Trader Joe's Brownie Truffle Baking Mix Credit: Tyrel Stendahl/Allrecipes

Every Trader Joe's mix I've ever tried has been pretty spot on and this one doesn't disappoint. The mixes contain good ingredients and for the price, they're really hard to beat. We couldn't help but pick the Truffle Brownie mix for its gooey center. The chocolate flavor was also a close second to the Ghirardelli. This was the brand I always have on my shelf, and it'll continue to be there, now alongside the Ghirardelli and King Arthur (see below) mixes, too.

Best Brownie with Nuts: Betty Crocker Delights Supreme Walnut Brownie Mix

Betty Crocker Delights Supreme Walnut Brownie Mix Credit: Tyrel Stendahl/Allrecipes