These Are the 10 Best Spiralizers, According to Thousands of Reviews

You may know the veggie spiralizer as an essential tool for creating zoodles, but today's models can do so much more. If you're looking to sneak more vegetables into your diet, consider investing in one of these multi-use spiralizers and zoodle makers that can do everything from shred carrots to create curly fries out of whole potatoes or slice vegetables with professional-like precision.

In short, spiralizers take the laborious prep work out of eating vegetables, and they help to give you new, creative ways to enjoy your favorites. The best part is, you don't have to spend a fortune to get a top-of-the-line spiralizer — prices typically range anywhere from $10 to $50.

We scoured the internet for the best spiralizers on the market, according to the most reliable source: everyday reviewers just like you. Based on these reviews, we've determined the 10 best spiralizers for every purpose, budget, and amount of counter space. Keep reading to see our picks for the best spiralizers and zoodle makers on the market, plus get tips on how to pick the right one for you.

Best Spiralizers at a Glance

What to Consider When Buying a Spiralizer

Handheld vs. Countertop

In this review, you'll see two types of spiralizers: handheld and countertop. While both work to achieve the same task, you'll want to consider what's the best fit for you. If you don't spiralize veggies too often, you'll probably want to stick to a handheld spiralizer. They might not be the most sophisticated (and they require a little more work on your end) but they're extremely affordable and take up far less space in your kitchen.

Countertop spiralizers on the other hand are much larger, although compact models are available. These are best for home cooks who are looking to spiralize veggies on a regular basis. They also often tend to have additional blades for slicing, shredding, and more.

Electric vs. Manual

Manual, or hand-crank, spiralizers are the vast majority of what's available today. These let you control the speed at which your food is turned into spirals or shreds. However, some small appliance companies are trying to make the zoodle maker electric.

These electric spiralizers do not have as many attachments or blade options, but they can make quick work of lots of zucchini or other foods when you're in a hurry or cooking for a crowd.

Cleanup

One of the more frustrating issues with spiralizers is the blades can get clogged after lengthy use. And the more blades and attachments a spiralizer has, the more parts there are to clean and maintain. Many models have dishwasher-safe parts, so keep in mind the cleaning process when choosing the right spiralizer for you.

Storage

Today's spiralizers have a lot of moving parts, including extra blades and attachments. Some spiralizers feature on-body blade storage, so you can easily keep the whole unit together. And of course, we all know counter space is a struggle. Some units may easily collapse or fit into a cabinet, while others will have to be a permanent countertop resident. Consider the amount of counter space you have to spare before choosing your model.

Versatility

Some folks just want a spiralizer to make zoodles. In that case, you'd be better going with a simpler model. But others want the option to try out different shapes and thicknesses, which makes a multi-use, countertop model a better fit. If this is important to you, be sure to check the additional blades featured on each unit.

Best Overall Spiralizer: Spiralizer 7-Blade Vegetable Slicer

Spiralizer 7-Blade Vegetable Slicer Credit: Amazon

With nearly 23,000 reviews on Amazon and an overall rating of 4.6 stars, it's safe to say customers love this versatile spiralizer. The high-carbon, cutlery-grade stainless-steel blades make cutting through hardy root vegetables easy. This model features seven different blades, giving you plenty of slicing options without overtaking your countertop.

One 5-star reviewer said, "I am newly vegan, so I wanted something to make noodles from vegetables. I gotta say, it's just as great as it advertises! It made beautiful noodles from my squash. It's nice and sturdy, and super easy to clean. Super easy to use, too. Will be using this all the time."

All parts are dishwasher-safe, making cleanup a breeze. It weighs just two pounds, easily fitting in a cupboard. At just over $20, it doesn't get much better than this top-rated unit.

Best Heavy-Duty Spiralizer: Brieftons 7-Blade Spiralizer

Brieftons 7-Blade Spiralizer Credit: Amazon

For serious veggie-noodle lovers, this heavy-duty, seven-blade spiralizer is a must have. One reviewer says, "Cleaning is a doddle because, with sharp blades there is no 'mush,' and being removable, the risks of cuts are minimised. The handle is easy to turn and the suction base stops all movement. It's easy to store but so far, it has stayed out because it is always in use!"

This new and improved model from Brieftons features additional blades, plus an all-new storage lid that doubles to catch spiralized veggies. Despite its many parts and features, it all comes apart for easy storage. This is on the higher end price-wise of all the products we're featuring, but it's one that won't require replacement for a long time.

Most Attachments: Spiralizer Ultimate 10 Strongest-and-Heaviest Duty Vegetable Slicer

Spiralizer Ultimate 10 Strongest-and-Heaviest Duty Vegetable Slicer Credit: Amazon

This updated model from Spiralizer features 10 blades for every imaginable slice. One reviewer put it this way: "The company has made improvements to the new Spiralizer so it more stably grips the countertop and does not slide as you're spiralizing. In addition, it comes with a container to help keep all of the blades organized, a tray with lid for the produce to fall into, better labeling of which blade is which, and is easy to clean."

For those looking for a multi-use spiralizer that can endure frequent use, this is a great, budget-friendly option.

Best Small Spiralizer: Paderno Collapsible 3-Blade Spiralizer

Paderno Collapsible 3-Blade Spiralizer Credit: Williams Sonoma

If you're looking to save on counter space while still reaping the benefits of a countertop spiralizer, this 3-blade collapsible spiralizer is the perfect choice. The three stainless steel blades include a shredder, chipper, and straight blade, covering your bases for most kitchen tasks. The BPA-free plastic body is durable and long-lasting, and features an integral storage compartment for the blades. When not in use, it folds down for easy storage.

One 5-star reviewer says, "Easy to set up and take down. Sharp blades cut easily through everything I've tried with it. Fun to use!"

Best Countertop Spiralizer: OXO Good Grips Tabletop Spiralizer

OXO Good Grips 3-Blade Tabletop Spiralizer with StrongHold Suction Credit: Amazon

Customers can't stop raving about this functional, durable, and compact spiralizer from OXO. It features three colored-coded blades including a spaghetti cut blade, a fettuccine cut blade, and a straight blade for ribbon cuts. The contoured handles provide a comfortable grip and the stainless steel blades give you precise results every time.

"I have used the OXO almost daily and have spiralized sweet potatoes, beets, carrots, rutabaga, daikon radish, both red and green cabbage, turnips and then yes, zucchini," says one reviewer. "The OXO breezes through all of them effortlessly."

Best Handheld Spiralizer: OXO Good Grips Handheld Spiralizer

OXO Good Grips Handheld Spiralizer Credit: Amazon

For those who don't want to commit to a countertop unit, but would like to do the occasional spiralizing, this handheld spiralizer from OXO is the best on the market. It features just one blade for turning vegetables into a pasta-like meal. This small and convenient unit is dishwasher safe, BPA-free, and features a no-slip grip. "This is perfect to prepare a small dinner for two or a side dish," says one five-star reviewer.

Best Budget Spiralizer: Adoric 4 in 1 Heavy Duty Veggie Spiral Cutter

Adoric 4 in 1 Heavy Duty Veggie Spiral Cutter Credit: Amazon

A great option for those looking for a budget-friendly noodle maker is this $10 spiralizer from Adoric. It has over 2,200 ratings on Amazon while still maintaining a 4.2-star rating. Unlike the OXO handheld model, it features three different types of blades for more variety.

"My spirals look great and this product is easier to use than I thought it was going to be. I like that it is also small and doesn't take up a bunch of valuable cupboard space," says one reviewer.

Best Stainless Steel Spiralizer: Homarden 3 Blade Stainless Steel Vegetable Spiral Slicer

Homarden 3 Blade Stainless Steel Vegetable Spiral Slicer Credit: Amazon

While all the units featured in this review have stainless steel blades, this unit is almost entirely stainless steel, if you're looking to reduce plastic in your life. This spiralizer features industrial suction cups, one spiral blade, two julienne blades, and two spare blades.

"Love the stainless steel construction and suction cup feet," says a reviewer. "Easy to snap blades in and out. It's a small unit, perfect for small quantities and cooking for one." This is guaranteed to be a long-lasting spiralizer due to its sturdy, stainless-steel body.

Best Stand Mixer Spiralizer Attachment: KitchenAid Spiralizer Plus Attachment

KitchenAid Spiralizer Plus Attachment with Peel, Core and Slice Credit: Amazon

If you have a KitchenAid stand mixer, turn to the power hub (that's the knob at the front of the machine) for your spiralizer. The hub can be used to power any number of stand mixer attachments, including a spiralizer attachment. With this spiralizer attachment, you can peel, core, and slice at different thicknesses with the quick change of a blade. When you're done making your zoodles or boodles, pop the attachment right into the dishwasher.

"This is an amazing piece of equipment. It is easy to set up & easy to use. So far I have sliced potatoes, made zucchini noodles, made curly fries & just now did an apple for a small galette," one reviewer writes.

Best Electric Spiralizer: Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 Electric Vegetable Spiralizer & Slicer

Hamilton Beach 3-in-1 Electric Vegetable Spiralizer & Slicer Credit: Amazon

Most of the best spiralizers on this list are manual or hand-crank versions, but Hamilton Beach has been working on an electric spiralizer for a few years now. It seems their latest version is really taking off with users, as one called it, "super easy to set up." This reviewer adds, "Easy to clean, space efficient. Great purchase. I purchased it as a part of my healthy lifestyle jump start, just for zoodles, but it is so much more useful than that. I use it to make carrot chips and noodles and to shave cucumbers for pickles and salads. I even use it to shred other veggies for sautés and slaws. But it's worth it just for spiralizing zucchini and squash."

This electric spiralizer comes with three cutting cones, for spaghetti, linguine, and ribbons. The bowl attached to the spiralizer holds six cups of food. For easy storage, the cones nest inside the bowl so you aren't chasing attachments down when you're ready to make zoodles.

