8 Best Slow Cooker Breakfasts to Start Your Day

These hassle-free slow cooker breakfast recipes will give you the best start to your day.

If you only use your slow cooker for chili and stew, you're missing out on an easy overnight breakfast solution. Here's how to put your slow cooker to work, whether you're feeding an early-morning crowd, need a break from cooking during the holidays, or trying to get the kids out the door. You just set it, forget it, and wake up to breakfast.

1. Overnight Slow Cooker Breakfast Casserole

Packed with eggs, hash browns, cheese, and sausage, this easy crockpot breakfast casserole can be started before you go to sleep and is ready when you wake in the morning. Feel free to swap out the basil for any fresh herbs you have on hand, or sauté some bulk sausage in place of the links.



Get the Recipe: Overnight Slow Cooker Breakfast Casserole

breakfast-casserole-9.jpg

2. Slow Cooker Oats

If you find you are always in a rush in the morning, you'll appreciate how your slow cooker helps you start your day right with a hearty and healthy breakfast. Steel-cut oats are slowly simmered with apples, raisins, and spices in this warming porridge. Make sure to use steel-cut oats for the best texture and flavor.



Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Oats



oats-9.jpg

3. Mal's Maple Date Pecan Granola in the Slow Cooker

In addition to making warm, creamy oatmeal in our slow cookers, you can also turn those oats into crunchy granola. Preparing granola in a slow cooker is ideal, as there is less likely chance of it burning in the oven. This lightly spiced granola is sweetened with applesauce, maple syrup, and brown sugar.



Get the Recipe: Mal's Maple Date Pecan Granola in the Slow Cooker

granola-9.jpg

4. Kefir Yogurt (Sana)

Did you know that you can make your own homemade yogurt in a slow cooker? This version, using kefir, has more cultures and probiotics (bacteria that keeps your gut healthy) than regular yogurt. You can even prepare your own slow cooker jam to mix into your kefir yogurt.



Get the Recipe: Kefir Yogurt (Sana)

kefir-9.jpg

5. Amazing Slow Cooker French Toast

Whether you call it bread pudding or French toast, this recipe is sure to get you the highest praises. The trick is to use cinnamon-raisin bread, which adds a ton of sweet flavor. This is a great recipe to serve for brunch – it cooks itself while you're welcoming your guests.



Get the Recipe: Amazing Slow Cooker French Toast

french-toast-9.jpg

If you can't get enough, try out Bread Pudding in the Slow Cooker.

6. Slow Cooker Applesauce

Whether you're topping your oatmeal, spooning it over pancakes, or just eating it by the spoonful, applesauce is a great breakfast condiment. Use your favorite variety of seasonal apples for this dish. For even more flavor, swap out half of the apples for pears or play around with different spices, like cardamom, cinnamon, or nutmeg.



Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Applesauce

Have a little extra time? Try this long-cooking All Day Apple Butter.

7. Slow Cooker Vanilla Tapioca Pudding

We think of tapioca pudding as dessert, but it's actually perfect for breakfast. Made with eggs, milk, and grains, it's packed with both protein and carbs (and a touch of sugar!). Top it with fresh fruit or your favorite slow cooker jam.



Get the Recipe: Slow Cooker Vanilla Tapioca Pudding

tapioca-9.jpg

8. Hash Brown Casserole for the Slow Cooker

Simple to prepare, and always a crowd pleaser, serve hash brown casserole as a side dish alongside bacon and eggs. This dish travels well and is perfect to bring along if you've been invited over for brunch.



Get the Recipe: Hash Brown Casserole for the Slow Cooker

