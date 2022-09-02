The Best Products Under $10 to Buy at Sam's Club This Month

With grocery store prices on the rise, shopping can feel like a nightmare. But there is one place you can always count on to have great deals and great products (and in bulk no less): Sam's Club. Once you front the money for a Sam's Club membership, you're opening your world to amazing products (most of the time in comically large packaging) at low prices. This month, Sam's Club has a ton of products on sale for less than $10 that will keep your family full and happy. From cereal to snacks, here's what we're running to Sam's to buy this month.

The Best Sam's Club Products Under $10

Botticelli Premium Alfredo Pasta Sauce

Botticelli Premium Alfredo Pasta Sauce Credit: Sam's Club

Deal: $7.48 (save $1 until September 15)

Stock your pantry with three jars of Botticelli Alfredo sauce. The creamy Alfredo sauce is a great store-bought shortcut in pasta, casserole, and chicken dishes.

Stacy's Pita Chips Simply Naked

Stacy's Pita Chips Simply Naked Credit: Sam's Club

Deal: $6.48 (save $0.50 until September 25)

Stacy's crunchy pita chips will become your new go-to dippers, if they're not already. Grab a bag and your favorite hummus, or other Sam's Club dip — we love the spinach and artichoke dip or the new Slow Cooker Sausage and Cheese Dip.

Minh Pork Egg Rolls

Minh Pork Egg Rolls Credit: Sam's Club

Deal: $8.38 (save $1.50 until September 25)

Skip the takeout and make pork egg rolls at home. These crunchy egg rolls are packed with pork, cabbage, carrots, and celery and take mere minutes to prepare.

Ball Park Beef Hot Dogs

Ball Park Hot Dogs Credit: Sam's Club

Deal: $7.48 (save $1.50 until September 25)

Summer grilling season isn't over just yet! Whether you're stocking up for your Labor Day barbecue or the next football tailgate, you can't beat the price of this 24-pack of hot dogs.

G.H. Cretors The Mix

G.H. Cretors The Mix Credit: Sam's Club

Deal: $5.98 (save $1.50 until October 13)

Sweet and savory flavors unite in this caramel and cheese-flavored popcorn. You might want to stock up on a few bags while it's on sale because you're sure to devour this snack quickly.

The Laughing Cow Creamy Swiss Wedge

The Laughing Cow Creamy Swiss Wedge Credit: Sam's Club

Deal: $5.58 (save $2 until September 25)

24 wedges of creamy, spreadable cheese for a little over $5? Sign us up! The Laughing Cow's decadent cheese makes the perfect snack with on crackers, bread, veggies, pretzels, and so much more.

Kellogg's Nutri-Grain Bars Variety Pack

Nutri-Grain Bars Variety Pack Credit: Sam's Club

Deal: $7.92 (save $2.00 until September 25)

Nutri-Grain's fruit-filled bars are a great on-the-go snack — and they're kid-friendly too. Throw one of these bars in your bag, backpack, or lunch box (and thank us later).

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal Credit: Sam's Club

Deal: $5.68 (save $2.00 until September 25)

There's no tastier way to start your day than with a big bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Line your pantry with these two-pack boxes while they're $2 off.

Lay's Classic Potato Chips

Lay's Classic Potato Chips Credit: Sam's Club

Deal: $3.98 (save $0.50 until September 25)

Most of Sam's Club's Mix and Match bags of Frito-Lay chips are on sale this month. In addition to this bag of Lay's Classic chips, you can also score Lay's Barbeque, Lay's Sour Cream and Onion, Lay's Salt and Vinegar, Lay's Wavy, Baked Lay's, Tostitos Original Restaurant-Style, Tostitos Scoops, and Tostitos Bite Size chips for the same price.

Jose Ole Beef Taquitos

Jose Ole Beef Taquitos Credit: Sam's Club

Deal: $9.28 (save $2.50 until September 25)

Whether for an easy family meal that the kids will love or a simple late-night snack, these taquitos are a must-have in your freezer. Grab these beef taquitos or Jose Ole's Chicken and Cheese Taquitos for the same price.

Kraft Original Macaroni and Cheese Dinner

Kraft Original Macaroni and Cheese Dinner Credit: Sam's Club

Deal: $9.94 (save $4.80 until September 25)

Talk about an essential pantry staple. You really can't beat this offer of nearly $5 off for 18 boxes of mac and cheese. Must we say more?

Totino's Frozen Pizza Rolls

Totino's Frozen Pizza Rolls Credit: Sam's Club

Deal: $8.38 (save $2.00 until September 25)

Everyone needs a bag of Totino's pizza rolls in their freezer. They're the easiest meal or snack to pop in the oven (or, let's be honest, the microwave) after a long day — and we'd be lying if we said they didn't also bring us a lot of nostalgia.

belVita Blueberry Breakfast Biscuits

belVita Blueberry Breakfast Biscuits Credit: Sam's Club

Deal: $9.46 (save $2.50 until September 25)

Enjoy these blueberry biscuits with your morning cup of coffee or as an on-the-go pick-me-up. Both the 25-packs of the blueberry belVita and the cinnamon brown sugar belVita are on sale.

Kodiak Cakes Power Cakes Flapjack and Waffle Mix

Kodiak Cakes Power Cakes Flapjack and Waffle Mix Credit: Sam's Club

Deal: $9.12 (save $3.80 until September 25)

Kodiak Cakes' pancake and waffle mix is the perfect quick and easy way to start your morning. And each serving of the buttermilk pancakes, or waffles, has 14 grams of protein.

Mini Babybel Semisoft Cheese

Mini Babybel Semisoft Cheese Credit: Sam's Club

Deal: $8.73 (save $2.00 until September 25)