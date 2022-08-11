The 10 Best Food Items on Sale at Sam's Club This Month

With summer coming to a close, you probably have a lot on your plate. Maybe you're thinking about Labor Day picnics, back-to-school snacks, or even quick and easy ways to start your morning when you realize summer vacations are over. But the good news is, there's a store where you can stock up on all your everyday essentials in bulk for cheap: Sam's Club. This month, Sam's Club is offering its members a ton of great savings on groceries so your end-of-summer shopping won't break the bank. Get back into the swing of things with these deals.

The Best Deals at Sam's Club in August

Heinz Condiments Picnic Pack

Heinz Condiment Picnic Pack Credit: Sam's Club

Deal: $7.98 (save $1.00 until September 6)

The summer barbecues aren't over yet! Stock up on this convenient pack of Heinz ketchup, mustard, and relish now before your next potluck.

Lunchables Variety Pack

Lunchables Variety Pack Credit: Sam's Club

Deal: $6.84 (save $2.00 until October 23)

Your kids will love these fun Lunchables, and you'll love the ease they provide on hectic days. Grab a six-count of turkey and American and ham and Cheddar variety pack or the pizza variety pack for the same price.

FatBoy Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches

FatBoy Ice Cream Sandwiches Credit: Sam's Club

Deal: $9.78 (save $1.50 until August 16)

What better way to beat the heat than with an ice cream sandwich? These FatBoy sandwiches are extra thick and loaded with creamy vanilla ice cream. A favorite treat that will carry you through those dog days.

Jimmy Deal Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwiches

Jimmy Dean Sausage Egg and Cheese Croissant Credit: Sam's Club

Deal: $11.58 (save $2.00 until August 18)

No need to stop by a coffee shop for a tasty breakfast sandwich. Just pick up a 12-pack of Jimmy Dean's Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissants and you'll have nearly two weeks of easy breakfasts ready to go.

Family Size Chips Ahoy! Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chips Ahoy Chocolate Chip Cookies Credit: Sam's Club

Deal: $7.98 (save $1.40 until September 6)

If you love Chips Ahoy! cookies (who doesn't?), then you should consider buying this three-count of family-size packs. With that many cookies, you'll be set for some milk and chocolate chip cookie goodness for at least a little while.

Two-Pack Honey Nut Cheerios

Honey Nut Cheerios Credit: Sam's Club

Deal: $7.58

When busy mornings hit, you'll be happy you stocked up on this two-pack of Honey Nut Cheerios. A family-favorite.

48-Count Pop-Tart Variety Pack

Pop Tarts Credit: Sam's Club

Deal: $9.68

Treat yourself to these toaster pastries while they're on sale. The 48-count includes 24 Frosted Cherry and 24 Frosted Blueberry Pop-Tarts. Plenty to share in there.

Magnolia-Star Pure Vanilla Extract

Magnolia Star Vanilla Extract Credit: Sam's Club

Deal: $10.98 (save $2.00 until August 25)

Attention seasonal bakers: now is the time to load up on vanilla extract for all your fall and winter holiday treats. This eight-ounce bottle is made with Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla beans and is sure to be your new go-to for all your baking.

Tim Hortons Whole Bean Coffee

Tim Hortons Whole Bean Coffee Credit: Sam's Club

Deal: $13.28 (save $2.00 until September 11)

Start the morning right with a delicious cup of Joe. We love these Tim Hortons whole beans, but you can grab ground coffee on sale at Sam's Club this month too.

10-Pack StarKist Tuna Creations, Lemon Pepper

Starkist Tuna Creations Lemon Pepper Credit: Sam's Club

Deal: $9.44 (save $2.00 until October 4)