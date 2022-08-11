The 10 Best Food Items on Sale at Sam's Club This Month
With summer coming to a close, you probably have a lot on your plate. Maybe you're thinking about Labor Day picnics, back-to-school snacks, or even quick and easy ways to start your morning when you realize summer vacations are over. But the good news is, there's a store where you can stock up on all your everyday essentials in bulk for cheap: Sam's Club. This month, Sam's Club is offering its members a ton of great savings on groceries so your end-of-summer shopping won't break the bank. Get back into the swing of things with these deals.
The Best Deals at Sam's Club in August
Heinz Condiments Picnic Pack
Deal: $7.98 (save $1.00 until September 6)
The summer barbecues aren't over yet! Stock up on this convenient pack of Heinz ketchup, mustard, and relish now before your next potluck.
Lunchables Variety Pack
Deal: $6.84 (save $2.00 until October 23)
Your kids will love these fun Lunchables, and you'll love the ease they provide on hectic days. Grab a six-count of turkey and American and ham and Cheddar variety pack or the pizza variety pack for the same price.
FatBoy Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches
Deal: $9.78 (save $1.50 until August 16)
What better way to beat the heat than with an ice cream sandwich? These FatBoy sandwiches are extra thick and loaded with creamy vanilla ice cream. A favorite treat that will carry you through those dog days.
Jimmy Deal Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant Sandwiches
Deal: $11.58 (save $2.00 until August 18)
No need to stop by a coffee shop for a tasty breakfast sandwich. Just pick up a 12-pack of Jimmy Dean's Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissants and you'll have nearly two weeks of easy breakfasts ready to go.
Family Size Chips Ahoy! Chocolate Chip Cookies
Deal: $7.98 (save $1.40 until September 6)
If you love Chips Ahoy! cookies (who doesn't?), then you should consider buying this three-count of family-size packs. With that many cookies, you'll be set for some milk and chocolate chip cookie goodness for at least a little while.
Two-Pack Honey Nut Cheerios
Deal: $7.58
When busy mornings hit, you'll be happy you stocked up on this two-pack of Honey Nut Cheerios. A family-favorite.
48-Count Pop-Tart Variety Pack
Deal: $9.68
Treat yourself to these toaster pastries while they're on sale. The 48-count includes 24 Frosted Cherry and 24 Frosted Blueberry Pop-Tarts. Plenty to share in there.
Magnolia-Star Pure Vanilla Extract
Deal: $10.98 (save $2.00 until August 25)
Attention seasonal bakers: now is the time to load up on vanilla extract for all your fall and winter holiday treats. This eight-ounce bottle is made with Madagascar Bourbon Vanilla beans and is sure to be your new go-to for all your baking.
Tim Hortons Whole Bean Coffee
Deal: $13.28 (save $2.00 until September 11)
Start the morning right with a delicious cup of Joe. We love these Tim Hortons whole beans, but you can grab ground coffee on sale at Sam's Club this month too.
10-Pack StarKist Tuna Creations, Lemon Pepper
Deal: $9.44 (save $2.00 until October 4)
There's a ton of tuna on sale at Sam's Club right now, but we love these Tuna Creations from StarKist that are pre-marinated and convenient. This Lemon Pepper flavor is the perfect zesty bite for all your quick and easy lunchtime needs.