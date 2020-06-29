The Best Quiet Blenders You Can Buy in 2022

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Blenders can be workhorses in the home cook's kitchen. They whip, crush, grind, puree, liquefy, and, of course, blend. They can make soups for dinner, smoothies for breakfast, and frozen treats for dessert. But for all the work a blender can do, there is one thing it doesn't do so well: be quiet. But not all blenders are jump-from-a-deep-sleep loud. In fact, a few companies have put a great deal of effort into making quiet blenders or ones that don't emit quite as many decibels as their competitors.

Quiet blenders can allow for you to make a morning smoothie or blend up a strawberry sauce before anyone else rises in your house—and you won't wake them up in the process. To help you find the right quiet blender for your kitchen, we researched top options from trusted brands, considering their quietness, motor power, ease of cleaning, warranty, extra features, and size. With these features in mind, we found the Blendtec Professional 800 Blender to be the best. Keep reading for the best quiet blenders on the market.

Our Favorites

What to Consider When Buying a Quiet Blender

Picking a blender isn't as easy as picking a flavor for the milkshake you want to make in it. You'll need to put a bit of effort and thought into how you use a blender and what you plan to make with one. We've identified six key areas to consider when purchasing a quiet blender for your kitchen.

Quietness: Obviously if you're looking to buy a quiet blender, noise is perhaps the most significant factor. Most of the sounds of a blender comes from the motor. Unfortunately, most blender brands don't release decibel ratings for their appliances, which would make picking the quietest blender easy. Instead, you'll have to rely on understanding the quiet-making features. For example, some brands use noise-reducing covers, placed directly over the blender container, to capture and contain sounds. Others use extra housing around the motor to dampen noise. Still, other features like rubber gaskets can have an impact on how quiet the blender ultimately is when it's in use. If you don't test drive a blender before you buy it, look for one that has as many of these noise-reducing features as possible.

Motor Power: The stronger the motor, the more likely it is to make more noise. But you may want a strong motor, as the blender's top speeds ultimately determines the food's final consistency and texture. Cheaper blenders usually have motors that reach 300 to 600 watts. More expensive brands can go as high as 1500 to 1800 watts.

Dishwasher Safe: A blender has to be cleaned well so it doesn't rust or create buildup. Some models have self-cleaning capabilities that require you put soap and a bit of water and press a button for a thorough cleaning. Others will require you to disassemble the whole apparatus in order to wash it. Dishwasher-safe parts make clean-up even faster if you do have to take the blender apart to clean it.

Warranty: Some blenders are an investment, with price tags to prove it. Before you make that investment, you want to be sure the blender comes with a warranty that will protect your purchase if something were to break or stop working. Most brands offer limited warranties on parts, labor, and shipping. Others have money-back guarantees. Depending on how much you're wanting to spend, you'll want to be sure you have a warranty that matches the investment.

Additional Features: Some blenders come with additional equipment as part of a bundle. Tampers, for example, are used to help make sure dense, thick foods are blended thoroughly. Some blenders come with two different containers, a single-serve size and a larger container. Here again, consider how you plan to use the blender and decide what, if any, other equipment is right for you.

Size: With the possibility of a large container cover, some of these quiet blenders will require extra space in your pantry or cabinets. Make sure you measure and understand what parts come apart so you can properly store the blender if you do not plan to leave it on your counter. And if you do plan to leave it on your counter, make sure the tall cover will clear your overhead cabinets and fit neatly under them.

Best Overall: Blendtec Professional 800 Blender

If you need a blender that obliterates nut butters, whirs up soups, and crushes ice while still being many decibels quieter than its competitors, this Blendtec blender is the one for your kitchen. With a 1,800W motor, this blender is a powerhouse appliance, but Blendtech's Sound Enclosure captures the noise, and the base is designed to block the machine's high volumes so you can hold a normal-volume conversation while it's in use.

It comes with a 36-ounce BPA-free, impact-resistant plastic jar that's custom-designed for Blendtec blenders. Although you do not receive any extra tools, like a tamper, the brand promises you don't need one—its square jar is designed to pull the ingredients towards the blades, so you get a smooth blend without interruptions. It's also made with an 11-speed touch slider and six preprogrammed cycles (smoothies, batters, whole juice, mixed drinks, frozen treats, and hot soup) for ultimate blending control.

Measuring, 38 x 25 x 44 inches, this pick will take up space on your countertops, and although it's not dishwasher-safe, it does have a self-cleaning preset to clean the blades and jar. It also comes with a 10-year warranty for parts, shipping, and labor, and it's designed and assembled in the U.S. Overall, its versatility, durability, and ease of use make it well worth the cost.

Buy It: Blendtec Professional 800 Blender, $800; Amazon

Best for Drinks: Vitamix Quiet One Blender

Vitamix doesn't do anything small or halfway, so if they say this is their "Quiet One" Blender, they mean it — it's quiet. But it is powerful, with an 1800W motor. To keep that powerhouse motor quiet, Vitamix uses vibration dampening technology and a sound enclosure that covers the blending container.

The extra-large 48-ounce Tritan polycarbonate container is sturdy enough for daily use and can even take accidental drops or hits. The machine comes programmed with six pre-set blending programs. But Vitamix hides all kinds of additional programs in their machines, and this one doesn't disappoint with its 34 premium programs and 93 variable speeds.

While it was designed with coffee houses and smoothie bars in mind, there's no reason a family that loves mixed drinks, smoothies, and iced coffee won't also love this machine. It's made in the U.S. and comes with a three-year warranty for the motor base and a one-year warranty for the blade assembly and container.

One reviewer wrote, "The ear splitting noise and low power of our old blender was causing all kinds of headaches, real and metaphorical. We finally decided to splurge for a a new blender. After much research and debate we settled on the Vita-Mix Quiet One. It's everything we had hoped - more than powerful for even the most challenging smoothies that include frozen fruit (great when you can't easily get fresh produce), peanut butter and ice. They blend perfectly and quickly. It's indeed quiet. The cone of silence that you lower over the pitcher before blending actually works. Not perfectly of course. Don't try to put your baby to sleep and then make a strawberry banana daiquiri. But compared to our old blender - which was pretty high quality - it's significantly quieter. No one complains anymore."

Buy It: Vitamix Quiet One Blender, $1188; Amazon

Best Value: Hamilton Beach Professional Quiet Shield Blender

High-end, high-wattage blenders often come with a high-impact price tag, but Hamilton Beach's Professional Quiet Shield Blender manages to deliver incredible results at a fraction of the cost of the big-name blenders. With a 1500W motor, it's nearly as powerful as blenders three and four times its price. And while it may have fewer controls and presets (it has four speed settings and an 11-speed dial), it doesn't lack for the ability to customize your blend.

The 32-ounce blender jar is fitted to help reduce noise, and a tamper comes with the machine to make blending dense ingredients easier. The motor is designed for optimal air flow which improves efficiency and cuts down on noise, and a removable quiet shield dampens the blender's noise as it works.

It also has a built-in cleaning system so you don't have to worry about taking it apart to clean, and Hamilton Beach offers a five-year limited warranty.

Buy It: Hamilton Beach Professional Quiet Shield Blender; $150; Amazon

Best Quiet Blender Without a Cover: Cuisinart Hurricane

The three previous quiet blenders rely on a shield that goes over the blender container to help reduce as much noise as possible, but some quiet blenders don't use those — so that's one less component to keep up with! Instead of the cover, this Cuisinart Hurricane utilizes a double-housing design to reduce as much noise from the motor as possible.

The 60-ounce BPA-free Tritan container is larger than many other containers that use a sound cover, so if you need a quiet blender that makes a lot at once, this may be the best pick for you. However, it only has two preprogrammed options: smoothie and crush ice, but a load-sensing capability helps the machine regulate how fast or slow it blends when those two programs are in use. A high or low button lets you make your own blending choices.

This blender comes with a three-year limited warranty. Reviewers suggest it's quieter than regular models but not as quiet as some models with a cover.

Buy It: Cuisinart Hurricane, $200; Amazon

Best Budget Buy: Black+Decker Quiet Blender With Cyclone Glass Jar

The more you pay for a blender, the quieter it is — at least, that was the rule until Black+Decker introduced this new Quiet Blender that's just $50. While it's not as quiet as some of the pricier models, it knocks several decibels off the typical blender, so you won't have kids or pets running screaming at the loud noise.

With a 900W motor, this blender is also plenty powerful for its lowered sounds. With three pre-set buttons for smoothies, icy drinks, or shakes, you can let the machine cycle through its blend options. For a smoothie, for example, it does several small blends in a row before a longer blend that starts at a lower speed and grows to thoroughly break down and combine all the ingredients.

As a bonus, the blender comes with a 24-ounce Tritan personal jar that fits the power base so you can blend and take the smoothie to go. We experienced that the noise from the blender was a bit louder with the personal jar than the larger glass one, but it's still much lower than other single-serve blender options.

Buy It: Black+Decker Quiet Blender With Cyclone Glass Jar, $50; Walmart