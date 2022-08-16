The Best Pumpkin Spice-Flavored Snacks Hitting Shelves This Fall

Say what you want about pumpkin spice season, these products are sure to make your fall shopping list.

Whether you're ready or not, pumpkin spice season is upon us. It seems like every year we start seeing pumpkin spice-flavored everything earlier and earlier. And as soon as Starbucks announces its fall menu (which is rumored to arrive on August 30 this year), then we know autumn is in full swing — no matter how hot it is outside.

In addition to Starbucks' classic Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) and Dunkin's new Nutty Pumpkin Coffee hitting menus, there are a ton of pumpkin spice-flavored snacks and foods heading to grocery store shelves near you. If you're already in the mood for a sweet and spicy treat, then you're in luck because most of these products are currently available. Of course, you can wait until the leaves start changing to grab these tasty snacks — but some of them are just too good to wait any longer. Here are the best pumpkin spice foods you can find this fall:

Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams

Goldfish x Dunkin Pumpkin Spice Grahams Credit: Goldfish

Dunkin' is synonymous with pumpkin spice flavors. This year, Dunkin' teamed up with Goldfish to create a brand new pumpkin spice-flavored Goldfish graham. The Goldfish features seasonal flavors, like pumpkin, donut glaze, and warm spices (including cinnamon, cloves, and nutmeg). This new snack will be available starting September 1. A perfect addition to lunch boxes.

Pumpkin Spice Oreo

OREO Pumpkin Spice Sandwich Cookie Credit: OREO

After a five-year hiatus, the pumpkin spice Oreos are back! These sandwich cookies are made with golden wafer cookies filled with a pumpkin spice-flavored creme. They're the perfect cookie to dip in your fave seasonal latte.

Member's Mark Pumpkin Tortilla Chips

Members Mark Pumpkin Tortilla Chios Credit: Sam's Club

These pumpkin spice tortilla chips are something we didn't know we needed, but we're so happy that Sam's Club is delivering them this year. These new chips are a Member's Mark exclusive, so get your Sam's Club card ready. They're pumpkin-infused chips with a cinnamon and sugar coating that are perfect to eat alone or with a sweet fall dip.

Pillsbury Pumpkin Grands

can of Pillsbury Pumpkin Grands Credit: Pillsbury

What better treat to eat alongside a pumpkin spice latte than a pumpkin spice cinnamon roll? Pillsbury's Pumpkin Grands are heading back to shelves this year featuring five large ready-to-bake cinnamon rolls with Cinnabon cinnamon and premade pumpkin spice icing. These will be hard to pass up.

STōK Pumpkin Cold Brew

SToK Pumpkin Cold Brew Credit: SToK

Can't make it to the coffee shop? Or don't like the extra sweet coffee that you get there? That's okay! That's what STōK's Pumpkin Cold Brew is for. STōK's seasonal coffee is all about the bold flavors of coffee with a not-too-sweet addition of pumpkin flavor for a delicious jolt.

Jet-Puffed Pumpkin Spice Mallows

JET-PUFFED Pumpkin Spice Mallows Credit: Kraft Heinz

Whether you want to add some marshmallow goodness to a cup of hot chocolate or another marshmallow-packed dish, these pumpkin spice mallows from Jet-Puffed are the perfect addition to make anything taste like fall. Why not enter autumn with celebratory pumpkin spice s'mores?

Nestle Toll House Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough

Toll House Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough Credit: Toll House

Go all out on the sweet, spicy, pumpkiny flavors with Nestlé Toll House's ready-to-bake cookie dough. The pre-cut cookie dough is flavored with pumpkin spice and filled with white chocolate chips. Toll House's seasonal cookie dough will hit shelves beginning in August.

Pumpkin Spice Jell-O

Pumpkin Spice Jell-O Credit: Kraft Heinz

You can have pudding that tastes just like pumpkin pie in only five minutes thanks to Jell-O's pumpkin spice-flavored instant pudding. You can even use this mix to make the easiest pumpkin pie filling you've ever had.

Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice

Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice Cocoa Credit: Swiss Miss

If pumpkin spice lattes aren't your thing, what about pumpkin spice hot chocolate? This hot cocoa mix is made with pumpkin spice flavor, cocoa, and nonfat milk, so all you need to do is add hot water for the perfect mug of hot chocolate on a cool fall day.

Nonni's Pumpkin Spice Biscotti

Nonnis Pumpkin Spice Biscotti Credit: Nonni's

Biscotti are the OG coffee dippers, so how could you pass up this seasonal favorite? Nonni's biscotti recipe is decades old — and the Pumpkin Spice Biscotti certainly does not disappoint. It's a spiced pumpkin biscotti dipped in decadent cinnamon icing.

Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese

Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese Credit: Philadelphia

Spice up your morning bagel with this pumpkin spice cream cheese. Philadelphia's seasonal cream cheese is made with real pumpkin and cinnamon and works great as a spread or in your favorite cream cheese desserts.

Siggi's Pumpkin & Spice Skyr

Siggis Pumpkin and Spice Skyr Credit: Siggi's