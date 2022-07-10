The Best Products For Less Than $5 at Trader Joe's This Month

Fans of Trader Joe's know that the store carries some pretty unique products — and it's constantly putting new items on the shelves. It definitely didn't disappoint this month with a lineup of seasonal products you can get for less than $5. But as always with Trader Joe's, you never know how long the products will last, so get to your local store soon.

Out of this World Ice Pops

If you loved the red, white, and blue popsicles from your childhood summers, then these Out of this World ice pops are a must-have. They have a layer of lemon ice, a layer of blueberry ice, and a layer of strawberry ice that will cool you off for just $2.99 for a box of six this summer.

Blueberry Dream Frozen Dessert Bars

Looking for something a little more ice creamy? Just in time for the height of blueberry season, these limited edition bars are made with blueberries and blueberry juice blended with a cream base and cane sugar. Grab a pack of four for $3.49.

Salsa de Cacahuate

Whether you want to dip your tortilla chips or spice up your tacos, this will be your new go-to salsa. TJ's Salsa de Cacahuate is a unique, creamy blend of peanuts and peppers that you can try for $2.99.

Truffle Flavored BBQ Sauce

Enhance your summertime potlucks with this rich truffle-flavored barbecue sauce. You'll love this savory and sweet sauce on ribs, chicken, pizza, and even hot dogs. Pick up a bottle for $3.49.

Brookie

A brownie and a cookie all in one? We're hooked. These bars start with a layer of fudgy brownie and are topped with a sweet chocolate chip cookie. May we recommend heating these brookies up and topping them with ice cream for the ultimate dessert? Or perhaps transfer them to a plate and take them to a potluck to claim as your own (we won't tell!). Grab this treat for $4.49.

Brioche Buns

Take your burger to a whole new level with these brioche buns. Everyone at your backyard barbecue will love the buttery, sweet flavors of these French buns. Pick up a four-pack for $3.99.

Cheeseburger Burrito

A cheeseburger burrito is not a mash-up we knew we needed, but we're so happy we got it. Inside these heat-and-eat burritos, you'll find ground beef, Cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, and cheeseburger must-have condiments like ketchup, mustard, and pickle relish. Each burrito costs $3.99.

4 Cheese Pastry Rolls

You'll be the talk of the party with this flaky, savory appetizer. If you like TJ's 4 Chocolate Croissants and 4 Almond Croissants, then it's a no-brainer that you'll love these 4 Cheese ones. The pack of frozen pastries costs $4.79.

Ranch Seasoning Blend

Ranch lovers rejoice. Now not only can you douse your food in creamy ranch dressing, but you can pre-season it with ranch flavors too. We're putting this seasoning on everything from meat and veggies to popcorn. Grab a bottle of ranch seasoning for $2.99.

Sparkling Pineapple Juice

