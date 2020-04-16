These Are the Best Potato Mashers and Ricers, According to Home Cooks

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Mashed potatoes are the ultimate comfort food. Thick, flavorful, and full of substance, they make a hearty side that plays nice with just about any entree, from a juicy steak to a flaky salmon filet. But as anyone who's ever attempted to whip up a batch of mashed potatoes knows, it's all about achieving the perfect texture. That's where a dependable potato masher or potato ricer comes in handy.

Simple but oh-so-effective, a potato masher is made up of two key components: a sturdy handle and a strong, flat base with holes or cutouts designed to break down potatoes. They come in a range of sizes, as well as manual and electric options that can smash or "rice" potatoes and several other foods, like beans or cauliflower.

A potato ricer is a type of potato masher. To rice potatoes, you place pieces of cooked potato in a closed compartment called a hopper. You use a plunger to press the potato pieces through a metal disc with holes or cutouts. As its extruded, the potato turns into delicate, rice-like pieces. A potato ricer creates incomparably silky potatoes with no bulky lumps, but ricing a large quantity of potatoes can take a great deal of time.

When choosing the right potato masher for you, here are some things to consider: How often will you be making mashed potatoes? If you make them often, you might not mind investing in one; if they're a novelty, consider an affordable masher. Do you suffer from arthritis or pain in your hands? That might make an electric option more attractive. And finally, are you looking for a dishwasher-safe option, and how much room do you have in your kitchen to store a potato masher? Luckily, there are devices out there that fit every need.

Whether you're a newbie or a seasoned pro in the kitchen, we found the best potato mashers and potato ricers that will help you in a variety of cooking scenarios. All our picks listed below are affordable and easy to use, and collectively, they come highly recommended by thousands of customers.

From a manual option and a top splurge to a customer favorite, these are the 10 best potato mashers kitchen enthusiasts can't seem to get enough of. Read on to learn more about each.

Best Overall Potato Masher: Zyliss Stainless Steel Potato Masher

ZYLISS Potato Masher, Stainless Steel Credit: Amazon

With a soft-touch handle for a comfortable grip, this manual potato masher by Zyliss gives you everything you need and nothing you don't. Its durable stainless steel construction makes mashing easy, while the strategically designed base — with small inner holes and large outer holes — minimizes lumps.

Its design includes a silicone bowl scraper to make sure no potato (or whatever you're mashing) goes to waste. Other bonuses: The compact masher is dishwasher-safe and comes with a five-year manufacturer warranty.

One reviewer wrote, "What a comfortable grip and design. Works well even when doing a small quantity. And it cleans easily."

Best Overall Potato Ricer: OXO Good Grips Adjustable Potato Ricer

OXO Good Grips 3-in-1 Adjustable Potato Ricer on a white background Credit: Amazon

Any seasoned cook will tell you that the best kitchen tools deliver on two major fronts: convenience and versatility. The OXO Good Grips Adjustable Potato Ricer offers both in spades.

The handy gadget has three easily adjustable settings that not only produce perfect fluffy mashed potatoes, but also mashed carrots and parsnips, chunky applesauce and egg salad, and even gnocchi. Since the adjustable disks for fine, medium, and coarse settings are attached, the stainless steel ricer is easy to store; they come apart for cleaning, whether by hand or in the dishwasher.

Customers love the soft non-slip grip handle and the grooved pot rest, which allows you to sit the ricer on bowls and pots for minimal mess.

Top-Rated Potato Masher: OXO Good Grips Smooth Potato Masher

OXO Good Grips Smooth Potato Masher Credit: Amazon

Praised for its no-slip handle and strong stainless steel base, several customers have made the OXO Good Grips Smooth Potato Masher their kitchen tool of choice when it comes to making smooth, creamy whipped potatoes. The unique horizontal top handle absorbs pressure as you push down, and the mashing plate works potatoes or any other root vegetable into a lump-free consistency, and it certainly doesn't hurt that the dishwasher-safe device rings in at less than $15. "Who doesn't like creamy mashed potatoes with no lumps? This is an essential tool in my kitchen," a reviewer gushes.

Top-Rated Potato Ricer: Priority Chef Potato Ricer

Priority Chef Potato Ricer and Masher Credit: Amazon

With more than 3,800 ratings, this stainless steel potato ricer boasts 4.5 stars. That's high praise for this classic potato masher that is made with anti-slip handles for safe use. Potato pieces are extruded through small holes in the bottom of the hopper, and while this ricer doesn't have adjustable plates for varying sizes, it produces the perfect rice-sized pieces for potatoes, falafel, and more. The whole device is dishwasher safe, or you can wash it with warm water and soap by hand.

"Sturdy, well made and easy to use. Potatoes don't push out around the sides. Good sized "pot". They all go through the bottom holes. Don't buy the ones with the holes around the cylinder. They just don't do as good/efficient a job as this one with the holes on the bottom only. Yes, it's true even though you'd think the opposite," one reviewer writes.

Best Potato Masher for Nonstick Pans: Tovolo Silicone Potato Masher

Tovolo Silicone Potato Masher on a white background Credit: Amazon

Silicone tools are the best match for nonstick skillets and pans, especially when it comes to mashing potatoes. The flexible material will protect the delicate nonstick coating, ensuring your cookware will give you years of use. Stainless steel gadgets, on the other hand, can scratch the pans; scratched nonstick cookware can be unsafe to use.

This potato masher is a classic shape, with a sturdy handle attached to a curved wire for mashing. But for this version, the wire is wrapped in silicone so you can mash away without worrying about your pan's lining. The silicone is also heat-resistant up to 600 degrees F (316 degrees C), which means you can mash right into boiling potatoes, cooked apple pieces, and more.

Best Potato Masher for Small Batches: Sur La Table Stainless Steel Masher

SUR LA TABLE STAINLESS STEEL MINI MASHER on white background Credit: Sur La Table

If you often find yourself cooking dinner for one or two, a mini potato masher might be just what you're looking for. This option by Sur La Table is just as sturdy as other stainless steel models without taking up too much kitchen real estate.

The narrow base slips right into a mug or small pot, making it an ideal tool for mashing up small batches of potatoes or other root vegetables. Also, the ergonomic weighted handle lets you easily control the texture of your ingredients.

One happy customer said: "This is such a handy little tool. I got it for making guac, but have been using it to mash a small pot of beans to make creamy bean soup. It makes things so much easier."

Best Splurge-Worthy Potato Masher: Rösle Potato Masher

Rösle Potato Masher on a white background Credit: Amazon

Rösle is known for making professional-grade kitchen tools, so it makes sense that this potato masher, albeit on the pricier side for a manual option, is the preferred choice for home cooks who don't mind paying a little extra for comfort and dependability. Measuring just over 10 inches, this sturdy masher was designed with a round, flat head that's outfitted with numerous sharp-edge holes to easily mash potatoes, cauliflower, squash, and all your other favorite vegetables (or fruit!). It's also made of high-quality stainless steel with a satin finish on the handle — that means no rust and no lingering fingerprints. And like all Rösle products, this masher is dishwasher-safe and comes with a lifetime warranty for added peace of mind. From one reviewer: "I love this masher! It was a bit spendy, but I think it will last forever."

Most Durable Potato Masher: KitchenAid Gourmet Stainless Steel Masher

KitchenAid Gourmet Stainless Steel Wire Masher Credit: Amazon

A rust-resistant finish and sturdy ergonomic handle are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this durable potato masher. With more than 8,500 reviews, the colorful KitchenAid potato masher has a near-perfect 4.8 stars, largely thanks to the number of Amazon reviewers who call this tool "well-made" and "high quality."

One reviewer writes, "Super easy to use, mashes our potatoes perfectly, and more importantly, extremely easy to clean. I'd say I'd buy it again but honestly, I don't know if I'll ever need to replace this masher for a very long time, if ever. It's made that well."

Another reviewer says,"This is heavy duty which makes mashing potatoes easy. Even though it's heavy duty in work, it's not that heavy in weight. It's the perfect item."

Most Affordable Potato Masher: Made by Design Stainless Steel Masher

Stainless Steel Masher Credit: Target

As the most affordable potato masher under $10, this simple stainless steel potato masher doesn't have any tight spots for food to get stuck in and slow things down. Sleek and compact with a built-in hanging hole for extra storage options, this potato masher is a great addition to any size kitchen. "Very well made," one reviewer says of it. "This masher is heavy duty and great quality. It looks like I paid a lot more for it than I actually did."

Best Multi-Purpose Masher: Farberware Meat/Potato Masher

Farberware Professional Heat Resistant Nylon Meat/Potato Masher Credit: Amazon

If your kitchen space is limited and you need your utensils to pull their weight, don't overlook this two-in-one masher that's designed to easily crumble ground meat, mash vegetables like potatoes, carrots, and cauliflower, and even scramble eggs (and more!).

More than 17,000 people have reviewed this multi-purpose masher on Amazon, and it still has an outstanding 4.8 stars. The BPA-free nylon is safe up to 450 degrees F (232 degrees C) and dishwasher safe. Plus, the angled blades scrape the sides of bowls so no food is left behind.

One reviewer writes, " It is a nice solid item. Does the job well in mashing up meat or potatoes. I use this in my Dutch oven to mash things and it works great at doing that without scratching the surface or chipping the coating."