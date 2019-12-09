The 5 Best Pizzelle Makers to Buy for Nonna-Approved Pizzelle
Pizzelle are traditional Italian cookies made from butter, flour, sugar, eggs, and vegetable oil and pressed into a thin waffle cookie with a beautifully intricate design. They're commonly served at Easter, Christmas, and Italian weddings. The more traditional method for making pizzelle uses a stovetop iron, but as is often the case, the old-school way is not the easiest. Using an electric pizzelle maker makes the process much faster.
What Is a Pizzelle Maker?
A pizzelle maker is similar to a waffle maker in that batter is poured into the plates of the iron, which is heated electrically. A beautiful, intricate design is imprinted onto the pizzelle batter, giving you a result that is not only attractive but also delicious. Depending on your preference, pizzelle can either be thin and crispy or soft and chewy.
Available in your choice of a nonstick or stainless steel interior, the CucinaPro Pizzelle Baker is the winner.
After scouring the internet, we've rounded up the top pizzelle makers worth buying.
Best Pizzelle Makers at a Glance
- Best Overall: CucinaPro Pizzelle Baker
- Runner-up: Chef's Choice Pizzelle Maker Model 834
- Best Mini Pizzelle Maker: CucinaPro Piccolo Pizzelle Baker
- Best for Advanced Cooks: Cuisinart Pizzelle Press
- Best Compact: Dash Mini Pizzelle Maker
The Best Pizzelle Makers of 2022
Best Overall: CucinaPro Pizzelle Baker
Extremely popular with shoppers, CucinaPro delivers our favorite pizzelle maker. Its standout features include a nonstick surface that helps the cookies to lift from the grid with ease (although it's also available in polished stainless steel interior for the traditionalist) and extra-thick baking plates for even heat distribution. And the steam-guard means you don't have to worry about burning your hands. According to customers not only is it easy to clean and use, it produces the tastiest pizzelles.
Buy it: $45 (originally $60); Amazon
Runner-up: Chef's Choice Pizzelle Maker Model 834
Similar to the CucinaPro model, this electric pizzelle maker can cook two pizzelle on its nonstick surface in just 30 seconds. Plus, the baker easily slides into the cabinet when stored in the upright position.
This unit fell just short of the CucinaPro due to the price point, but it's clear that you can't go wrong with either model.
Buy it: $60; Amazon
Best Mini Pizzelle Maker: CucinaPro Piccolo Pizzelle Baker
Mini pizzelle are perfect for gifting or serving to guests around the holidays, and this baker can make four 3.25-inch cookies at once for the perfect bite-sized treats. Like its full-size CucinaPro counterpart, it has a nonstick coating and extra-thick baking plates for even heating.
Buy it: $41 (originally $60); Amazon
Best for Advanced Cooks: Cuisinart Pizzelle Press
For those who want maximum control over the final result, this pizzelle maker from Cuisinart allows you to choose between five different browning shades for your cookies. Plus, its nonstick baking surface means cleanup is a breeze.
Buy it: $50; Williams Sonoma or Macy's
Best Compact: Dash Mini Pizzelle Maker
Dash is probably most famous for their mini, single-serve waffle maker, so it's only fitting that they would release a pizzelle maker, too! Considering it only makes one four-inch cookie at a time, it's not recommended for making large batches. But if you're looking for a fun family activity this holiday season, this is low-cost, space-spacing pizzelle maker is just too adorable to pass up.
Buy it: $13; Target or Williams Sonoma
