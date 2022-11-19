Food News and Trends Product Reviews and Buying Guides These Peppermint-flavored Snacks That Will Fill You With Holiday Spirit From chocolate to coffee creamer—is peppermint the pumpkin spice of December? By Moriah Ayana Mason Moriah Ayana Mason Website Moriah Mason is part of the fellowship program at Dotdash Meredith, currently with Allrecipes. Moriah writes trending news articles, updates existing articles, and analyzes site traffic. She is an experienced writer who has contributed to several publications, including Samford Crimson and Alabama Political Reporter. Allrecipes' editorial guidelines Published on November 19, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Dotdash Meredith The holidays are here! And along with them, about 1,000 peppermint-flavored snacks. Dare we say peppermint is this season's pumpkin spice? We waded through the selection of new products and returning favorites and chose these 9 as the ones that are absolutely worth buying. ChobaniFlip Peppermint Perfection & Peppermint Mocha Coffee Creamer Chobani This year Chobani has not one but two minty offerings. The Chobani Flip in Peppermint Perfection flavor has a tub of vanilla yogurt with a separate container of dark chocolate cookies, peppermint chunks, and dark chocolate for mixing in. But don't worry, if coffee is your preferred method of afternoon pick-me-up, Chobani also makes a Peppermint Mocha Coffee Creamer. It's an invigorating blend of cold brew and peppermint mocha-flavored oat milk that will take your at-home brew from boring to festive (but for way less than the coffee shop). Chamberlain Coffee Clever Cardinal Peppermint Mocha Blend Coffee Chamberlain Coffee If you are looking for those festive holiday coffee vibes sans flavored creamer, try a bag of Chamberlain Coffee's Peppermint Mocha Blend. The medium roast coffee infused with "rich chocolate and peppermint" flavor is available freshly ground or as whole beans. Clio Peppermint Flavored Greek Yogurt Bar in Chocolatey Coating Clio's Snacks Thick peppermint-flavored Greek yogurt is coated with chocolate for a treat with a great textural balance of creamy and crunchy. The refrigerated treat is great as is, but pop it in the freezer for more of an ice cream bar feel. Nestlé Toll House Peppermint Cocoa Cookie Dough Nestle This holiday season Nestle is bringing back fan-favorite Peppermint Cocoa Cookie Dough. The chocolate dough base is flecked with peppermint chips in the company's signature break-and-bake format for Christmas cookies that are ready in less than 15 minutes. Blue Diamond Peppermint Cocoa Almonds Blue Diamond Almonds Even almonds are getting a holiday makeover this year! These crunchy morsels are dusted with cocoa powder, sugar and peppermint flavoring. Plus, they come in a gift tin, making them a great stuffing stocker. David's Tea Santa's Secret Tea David's Tea Did you know that Santa has a secret tea? That's right, David's Tea is currently selling this holiday-inspired black tea featuring mini candy canes and peppermint leaves. Chocolove Peppermint Créme Bites Chocolove A thick dark chocolate coating surrounds a creamy mint center in these Christmas tree-shaped candies. They're individually wrapped making them perfect for dropping into stockings. Opopop Cocoa Mint Popcorn Opopop If you haven't seen the company's Instagram ads by now, this popcorn producer makes microwavable popcorn packs that are prepared in a reusable bowl rather than disposable bags. This Cocoa Mint flavor released for the holidays gets coated with cocoa poder and mint flavor as it pops. One product reviewer on Opopop's website even said it smells like brownies when it's popping. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit