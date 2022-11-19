These Peppermint-flavored Snacks That Will Fill You With Holiday Spirit

The holidays are here! And along with them, about 1,000 peppermint-flavored snacks. Dare we say peppermint is this season's pumpkin spice? We waded through the selection of new products and returning favorites and chose these 9 as the ones that are absolutely worth buying.

ChobaniFlip Peppermint Perfection & Peppermint Mocha Coffee Creamer

Chobani

This year Chobani has not one but two minty offerings. The Chobani Flip in Peppermint Perfection flavor has a tub of vanilla yogurt with a separate container of dark chocolate cookies, peppermint chunks, and dark chocolate for mixing in. But don't worry, if coffee is your preferred method of afternoon pick-me-up, Chobani also makes a Peppermint Mocha Coffee Creamer. It's an invigorating blend of cold brew and peppermint mocha-flavored oat milk that will take your at-home brew from boring to festive (but for way less than the coffee shop).

Chamberlain Coffee Clever Cardinal Peppermint Mocha Blend Coffee

Chamberlain Coffee

If you are looking for those festive holiday coffee vibes sans flavored creamer, try a bag of Chamberlain Coffee's Peppermint Mocha Blend. The medium roast coffee infused with "rich chocolate and peppermint" flavor is available freshly ground or as whole beans.

Clio Peppermint Flavored Greek Yogurt Bar in Chocolatey Coating

Clio's Snacks

Thick peppermint-flavored Greek yogurt is coated with chocolate for a treat with a great textural balance of creamy and crunchy. The refrigerated treat is great as is, but pop it in the freezer for more of an ice cream bar feel.

Nestlé Toll House Peppermint Cocoa Cookie Dough

Nestle

This holiday season Nestle is bringing back fan-favorite Peppermint Cocoa Cookie Dough. The chocolate dough base is flecked with peppermint chips in the company's signature break-and-bake format for Christmas cookies that are ready in less than 15 minutes.

Blue Diamond Peppermint Cocoa Almonds

Blue Diamond Almonds

Even almonds are getting a holiday makeover this year! These crunchy morsels are dusted with cocoa powder, sugar and peppermint flavoring. Plus, they come in a gift tin, making them a great stuffing stocker.

David's Tea Santa's Secret Tea

David's Tea

Did you know that Santa has a secret tea? That's right, David's Tea is currently selling this holiday-inspired black tea featuring mini candy canes and peppermint leaves.

Chocolove Peppermint Créme Bites

Chocolove

A thick dark chocolate coating surrounds a creamy mint center in these Christmas tree-shaped candies. They're individually wrapped making them perfect for dropping into stockings.

Opopop Cocoa Mint Popcorn

Opopop

If you haven't seen the company's Instagram ads by now, this popcorn producer makes microwavable popcorn packs that are prepared in a reusable bowl rather than disposable bags. This Cocoa Mint flavor released for the holidays gets coated with cocoa poder and mint flavor as it pops. One product reviewer on Opopop's website even said it smells like brownies when it's popping.