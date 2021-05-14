8 Best Pasta Salads of All Time
Whether you need a side dish for a picnic or a potluck, or you're making a big batch to keep on hand for easy lunches or light dinners, these pasta salads have the ultimate flavor combinations and get better the longer they sit (just not too long). You can easily swap ingredients to fit what's local and in-season. We've even used zucchini noodles for a low-carb, gluten-free option.
1 Quick Italian Pasta Salad
This Italian pasta salad is bursting with fresh flavors! Peppers, salami, olives, and mozzarella make this a perfect picnic side dish or weekday lunch!
2 Ramen Cabbage Salad
This top ramen salad is loaded with vibrant flavor and a dynamic texture that everyone will love, and the ramen flavoring definitely seals the deal.
3 Pasta Salad With Homemade Dressing
Created using pepperoni sausage, provolone cheese, vegetables, and some fresh parsley, this is one pasta salad that will make you say, "WOW!"
4 Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad
Smoky bacon and cool ranch dressing belong together — it's indisputable. This is a creamy pasta salad using cherry tomatoes, crispy bacon, cavatappi pasta, Parmesan, and a to-die-for dressing using ranch seasoning and a few other hidden gems.
5 Magnificent Macaroni Salad
Macaroni salad is a classic barbecue, potluck, or picnic side dish. This recipe is full of flavor and perfect for a party or meal prep! Pasta, hard-boiled eggs, and other tasty add-ins are tossed together to make a creamy and delicious pasta salad.
6 Chicken Caesar Pasta Salad
In this recipe, you'll make a flavorful pasta salad that contains green bell peppers, hard-boiled eggs, chopped red onions, cooked chicken, penne pasta, and a creamy Caesar salad dressing. With each bite, you'll be saying nothing but, "mmm."
7 Bow Tie Pasta with Broccoli, Garlic, and Lemon
If you're a broccoli pasta fan, you'll love the combination of these colorful ingredients. This simple, sweet-and-zesty salad is truly a fan favorite among reviewers.
8 Low-Carb Zucchini Pasta
This healthy zucchini pasta has all the flavors you love with the addition of being low in carbs. Feel free to serve it with grilled chicken or fish for a light and healthy summer dinner.