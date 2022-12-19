The 6 Absolute Best Olive Oils You Can Buy

Olive oil is a mainstay in almost all home pantries, but there are so many different options in stores, how do you know if you've picked a good one? Besides looking for a pretty label, it can be hard to decipher which you should use for cooking, baking, or drizzling. To help, we tried 18 different brands ranging from the least expensive at the grocery store to a fancier version from a local wine shop. Here's what we found.

How We Tasted

To get the pure flavor and smell of each olive oil, we tasted all of the oils straight up on a spoon. In fact, tasting olive oil is much like tasting wine with mouthfeel, aroma, and flavor all coming into play. Without knowing prices, the 6 tasters then noted the most prominent flavors and ranked the oils in order of their favorites.

Best Budget: Kirkland Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil (2L), $16

Tyrel Stendahl/Allrecipes

For an afforable and neutral pick, there is no better option that the 2 liter jug of Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil from Costco. Tasters noted it didn't have the same peppery kick as some of the fancier olive oils, however, it's slightly fruity and grassy aroma with mild green olive flavor were preferable to almost all other grocery store picks. If you're someone that uses a lot of olive oil, this is a must have.

Best for Cooking: Colavita Premium Selection Extra Virgin Olive Oil (1L), $20 and California Olive Ranch Global Blend Medium (1L), $16.50

Tyrel Stendahl/Allrecipes

I usually never pick multiple options for a category but these two olive oils are equally deserving of the "Best for Cooking" award. Both are readily available at almost all grocery stores and both are balanced with enough peppery flavor for a salad but a mild enough taste for regular cooking, too. Compared to the Kirkland Olive Oil, these two olive oils have more citrus and pepper flavor but not so much so that they overpower your food.

Best Olive Oil for Butter Lovers: Napa Valley Naturals Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil (500mL), $15

Tyrel Stendahl/Allrecipes

For those that prefer butter over olive oil, or olive oil that's not overly peppery, the Napa Valley Naturals Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is your pick. It's bright and fruity, and has almost a creamy mouthfeel compared with the other olive oils we tried. Tasters noted that it had a more distinct black olive flavor versus the raw green taste from the others as well. If you like to dip your bread in oil, snag this bottle and mix in your best balsamic vinegar for an easy appetizer.

Best for Drizzling: Graza "Drizzle" Extra-Virgin Olive Oil (500mL), $20

Tyrel Stendahl/Allrecipes

Finishing oil is used right at the end before serving a dish, just like a final sprinkle of salt or fresh lemon juice. With eucalyptus and green tea aromas, this oil from Graza is appropriately named "Drizzle," as it comes in a squeeze bottle, essentially begging for it to be used for finishing your next masterpiece.

Best for Gifting: Castillo de Canena Smoked Olive Oil (250mL), $24

Tyrel Stendahl/Allrecipes

As you become more adventurous with your cooking, there seems to be an explosion of jars of spices, oils, and condiments in your kitchen. If you're ready to jump to the next level from basic olive oil, or if you are looking for the perfect gift for your foodie friend, this Castillo de Canana Smoked Olive Oil is it. Cold smoked from a mix of oak, beech and birch wood, this oil is almost like a fine aged wine and has notes of caramel, vanilla and toffee. When you don't feel like grilling but still want a charred flavor, reach for this oil.