Our 10 Best Melty Fontina Cheese Recipes
We love fontina cheese. It's a delicate, nutty, and melty cheese. This combination of mild, creamy flavor and ideal meltability makes fontina the perfect cheese choice for so many recipes. Here are some of our favorites.
Here's some tasty, toasted pub grub, Italian style. Slices of prosciutto and fontina cheese and tangy giardiniera are pressed between bread slices in this quick and easy Italian toasted sandwich.
Slices of prosciutto ham and fontina cheese are layered over chicken breasts and capped with sauteed mushrooms. "This was amazing and made an impressive meal for company," says Cookin4Fun. "Fontina cheese makes it special."
3. Cheesy Tots
"These aren't your average tots," says SunnyDaysNora. "Loaded with Cheddar and fontina cheeses, they're yummy on their own or dipped in your favorite sauce. They freeze well for later as well!"
"An elegant and intensely flavorful way to prepare chicken breasts," says CHEFSINGLEDAD. "Roll pounded chicken breasts with prosciutto and smoked fontina cheese, skewer with rosemary sprigs, and marinate (or not)." Joyly80 gives it 5 stars: "This was SO good! the combination of prosciutto and fontina was amazing. So easy to make -- and it looks pretty!"
Nutty melted cheese and crisp bacon bring exciting flavors to this potato tart. "My grandmother used to make this using Swiss cheese," says BAREFOOTBLONDE. "I've found that using Fontina cheese adds better flavor."
Roll up strips of zucchini with bacon and fontina cheese. "This recipe is AMAZING and was a huge hit at my party today," says bluegfluff. "These were the first appetizers to go. FANTASTIC!"
Cooked chicken breast, grated fontina cheese, and thin slices of pear and red onions are layered over toasted sourdough bread. "An easy yet elegant sandwich, you'll be surprised how good it is," says Traci-in-Cali.
Hollow out a baguette and stuff it with eggs, bacon, sun-dried tomatoes, and fontina cheese. "Perfect for game day brunches," says Jill. "It's also a tasty variation to add to your breakfast-for-dinner rotation."
Broccoli and fontina cheese turn mashed potatoes into a wonderful side! "A great way to make mashed potatoes have more nutrients and taste a bit lighter," says Whitney.
"The quick-and-easy white cheese sauce makes the gnocchi melt in your mouth," says jensenly. "Very rich and decadent. Best served with a light salad to balance out the richness."
