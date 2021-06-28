Bake with the best mixes for less.

The Best Baking Mixes You Can Buy at Kroger

Baking mixes are, in a pinch, a real timesaver. From pancake mixes to quick bread mixes, they can make homemade goods easier, faster, and (let's be honest) sometimes more tasty. But if you're only turning to the big national brands for your mixes, you're missing out.

Kroger's store brand baking, pancake, and quick bread mixes are excellent. Indeed, Kroger is taking on the baking aisle with their own luxury and specialized baking mixes. From scones to almond flour options, the Kroger store brand choices are accessible, easy-to-use, and great pantry additions.

Whether you choose weekend pancakes or tea party scones, these Kroger store brand baking mixes are the ones you don't want to skip at the store.

kroger baking mixes Credit: Allrecipes Illustration

Private Selection Scone Mixes

I love scones. But I have not mastered making the perfect buttery scone from scratch. Kroger Private Selections brand to the rescue with a duo of scone baking mixes: Meyer Lemon Blueberry or Michigan Cherry Almond.

At a tea room or bakery, a scone can easily run $5 a triangle. These baking mixes make eight scones for less than $10. The best part is these mixes only require one other ingredient, heavy cream. You just have to add in cream and bake them for crumbly, lovely tea party-worthy scones.

Tip: Top off your scones with some Chef John's Clotted Cream and this unique Kumquat Marmalade recipe.

Simple Truth Organic Gluten-Free All-Purpose Baking Mix

Gluten-free products have become a part of pantries and everyday baking, sometimes even for people who don't need to avoid the wheat protein. Kroger's Simple Truth Organic line features the base for many baking options: an all-purpose gluten-free baking mix. This baking mix features all the things an all-purpose baking mix does, minus the gluten. Use it to make everything from pancakes to quick breads to savory casseroles.

Tip: Try this yummy Gluten-Free Impossibly Easy Breakfast Bake with all the potatoes, eggs, sausage, and cheese you'd expect, minus the gluten.

Private Selection Mug Cake Mixes

Sometimes, just a little dessert is enough, and that's when you want a mug cake. Kroger's Private Selection mug cakes feature one of my favorite fruits, Meyer lemons, and flavorful honeycrisp apples.

Bake up the Meyer Lemon Blueberry or Honeycrisp Apple Cranberry mug cakes when you're looking for a quick, sweet bite. Each mug cake option features quality ingredients with tons of fruity flavor in an individual serving, ready in minutes in your microwave.

Tip: While these mug cakes are great on their own, adding a bit of frosting never hurt. Try a lemon cream cheese frosting, or top the apple cranberry mug cake off with some easy frosted cranberries.

Private Selection Baking Add-Ins

With a large range of baking mixes, Kroger options can easily fill up the pantry. Some of my favorite Kroger store brand options are also the Private Selection dark chocolate chips and white chocolate chunks. These luxurious chocolate options work well with the Kroger brand baking mixes to add chocolate goodness.

Another favorite pantry staple is the Private Selection turbinado cane sugar. While the turbinado cane sugar works well in recipes, it is also a great topping to sprinkle on cookies and cakes.

Tip: Add some Kroger white chocolate chunks to these macadamia nut and chocolate chunk White Chocolate Chunk Cookies.

Private Selection Buttermilk Protein Pancake Mix

Pancake mix is maybe the best pantry staple to keep on hand because it is so versatile. While Kroger does stock a Kroger Complete Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, they also take the basic mix and upgrade it with a boost of protein in their Private Selection Buttermilk Protein Pancake Mix and Toasted Coconut Protein Pancake Mix.

The ease of use is what makes a pancake mix great for snow day or just a weekday pancake request. These pancake mixes just require water or milk to make fluffy pancakes with either a hint of buttermilk flavor or the sweetness of coconut — both with protein added.