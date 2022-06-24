Yes, the type of knife you use does matter when cutting into an avocado you want to save for later.

When you're ready to cut an avocado for your avocado toast, guacamole, or a simple salad, you're probably not thinking about the type of knife that you should use. Most of the time, you likely grab the first knife you can find, which is almost always a metal knife (since those are so common in kitchens).

But, the truth is, using a metal knife to cut your avocado is the worst thing you can do — if you're only planning on using one half and saving the other for later, that is. Read on for the best knives to use for cutting an avocado.

How Metal Knives Speed Up Browning

If you've ever cut an avocado and tried to save the second half for later, then you know the struggle of coming back to find that the avocado is covered in brown spots. While those spots are normal — because avocados contain enzymes that cause them to brown when they meet oxygen — you're actually speeding up the browning process by using a metal knife.

Metal knives, specifically knives containing copper and iron (which is any stainless steel knife), will start the avocado's browning process sooner than other materials.

Instead, you should use a plastic knife or a ceramic knife to slice into your avocados. These knives won't stop the browning process altogether — avocados naturally brown when exposed to air, just like apples and lettuce — but they will slow the process down.

The Best Knives for Cutting Avocados

Using a ceramic or plastic knife — or even a plastic avocado slicer — will save your avocados for a few hours. So, if you make an avocado dish for brunch, and you want to use the other half for dinner, it shouldn't be too discolored by the time you're ready to use it.

Changing out your knives when cutting different fruits and veggies isn't a new practice. For example, Cook's Illustrated conducted a test where they used different knives to cut lettuce. Their tests concluded that plastic knives kept the lettuce from turning brown for about 24 hours longer than metal knives did.

A few extra hours of green flesh may not seem like a big deal. But if you find the brown spots in avocados unappealing, or you're sick of wasting half an avocado because you have to cut away all the brown spots, then it's a good idea to try this cutting method.

How to Store an Avocado After Cutting Into It

And, if you're really worried about browning, there are a few avocado storage methods that will keep them fresh for longer. Brush lemon juice, lime juice, or olive oil over the flesh to create a "seal." Then, place the avocados in an airtight bag or wrap them in plastic wrap and store them in the fridge. Also, always save the half of the avocado with the pit in it — don't remove the pit because it's protecting portions of the flesh from browning.

Of course, if you're planning on eating the avocado in one sitting, feel free to use whatever knife is clean and you can find first. Using metal knives won't matter if you're not planning on saving some of the avocado anyway.