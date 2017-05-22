Our Best Hawaiian Desserts Are So Ono, They Broke da Mouth
Translation: Wow, these are goooood! And they're perfect for your next tropical-themed summer BBQ, luau, or tiki party. Dessert paradise, here we come.
Coconut (Haupia) and Chocolate Pie
"This is a classic Hawaiian dessert and a great recipe. I am from Hawaii and have had countless chocolate haupia pies. The most famous is from Ted's Bakery, but thought this tasted even better." -- es
"This cake was absolutely AMAZING! The macadamia nuts add so much. Thank you for sharing." -- Aubree Rose
"My entire family fell in love with these at our Hawaiian Luau Reunion! Plus, they are so easy to make!" -- Yuvanka
"Sooo GOOD! As we say here in Hawaii, 'Broke da mouth!' -- AZURE_PHOENIX
"Made these exactly as instructed for a Hawaiian Themed Gourmet Club. Everyone loved them. Easy to make ahead of time and easy to serve." -- owls aerie
"We love this recipe! I just made it tonight. I toasted the coconut and the pecans, plus added some ground ginger to the crust." -- Tamika Or Mika
"I use to live in Hawaii, on the Island of Oahu. I can personally tell you these Malasadas are outrageously DELICIOUS!" -- BLUEYZ
"Made this for a luau and everyone loved it. Not a bit left at the end of the night. I followed the recipe exactly and it worked out great." -- AKLaura
