Our Best Hawaiian Desserts Are So Ono, They Broke da Mouth

These classic Hawaiian desserts are to die for yet so easy to make. A list of recipes you should keep handy for a total tropical affair.
By Vanessa Greaves May 22, 2017
Translation: Wow, these are goooood! And they're perfect for your next tropical-themed summer BBQ, luau, or tiki party. Dessert paradise, here we come.

Coconut (Haupia) and Chocolate Pie

"This is a classic Hawaiian dessert and a great recipe. I am from Hawaii and have had countless chocolate haupia pies. The most famous is from Ted's Bakery, but thought this tasted even better." -- es

Photo by abapplez

Hawaiian Pineapple Upside Down Cake

"This cake was absolutely AMAZING! The macadamia nuts add so much. Thank you for sharing." -- Aubree Rose

Photo by thonesto

Hawaiian Tarts

"My entire family fell in love with these at our Hawaiian Luau Reunion! Plus, they are so easy to make!" -- Yuvanka

Photo by ZSUSA

Ono Butter Mochi

"Sooo GOOD! As we say here in Hawaii, 'Broke da mouth!' -- AZURE_PHOENIX

Photo by neekko
| Credit: neeko

Hawaiian Macadamia-Coconut Squares

"Made these exactly as instructed for a Hawaiian Themed Gourmet Club. Everyone loved them. Easy to make ahead of time and easy to serve." -- owls aerie

Photo by mauigirl

Hawaiian Cheesecake

"We love this recipe! I just made it tonight. I toasted the coconut and the pecans, plus added some ground ginger to the crust." -- Tamika Or Mika

Malasadas

"I use to live in Hawaii, on the Island of Oahu. I can personally tell you these Malasadas are outrageously DELICIOUS!" -- BLUEYZ

Photo by Kelsey

Hawaiian Wedding Cake II

"Made this for a luau and everyone loved it. Not a bit left at the end of the night. I followed the recipe exactly and it worked out great." -- AKLaura

Photo by Lori Schreiner

