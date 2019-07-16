The 10 Best Hand Mixers to Buy in 2022

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

A hand mixer is an essential kitchen tool for blending, whipping, shredding, mixing, and more. But with so many models on the market today, it's hard to choose which hand mixer is best. We can help.

The best hand mixers can be used for mixing many different types of food, including eggs, whipping cream, batter, dough, icing, salad dressing, even shredding cooked chicken. Try using one to whip up some boiled potatoes into fluffy mashed potatoes.

Some hand mixer models offer different attachments (in addition to the beaters), such as whisks or dough hooks, making them multi-purpose kitchen tools. Others may have storage compartments to hold the attachments and cord. For most home cooks, hand mixers are more convenient (and more affordable) than stand mixers for small mixing and blending tasks.

But not all hand mixers are up to these many tasks. Indeed, some might get bogged down in thick batters or fling thin soups all over the place with their high-power motors that make more of a mess than a recipe. Here, we reveal the best hand mixers we've tested over the years, as well as staff and test kitchen favorites.

Best Hand Mixers at a Glance

How We Selected Each Hand Mixer

We had expert Allrecipes product tester, Rachel Johnson, put the best hand mixers on the market to the test. Read on for our picks for the best hand mixers for all your kitchen needs. See one you like? Simply click the link below each description to grab one for your own kitchen.

We started by rounding up the top-rated hand mixers on the market from popular brands such as KitchenAid, Cuisinart, and Black+Decker. Rachel tested hand mixers of all kinds, from basic mixers to multi-functional mixers. We also considered personal and online reviews, selecting options that are highly rated across many shopping platforms, including Williams Sonoma, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Amazon.

For her tests, Rachel prepared two different recipes using the mixers. First, she tested them using our Simple White Cake recipe, putting each one to the test by creaming butter and sugar, beating eggs, and mixing in flour until all that's left was smooth cake batter. Next, she tested them by making this whipped cream recipe, putting each mixer's whipping and beating skills to work. For each test she considered the following metrics:

Overall feel : What is the mixer made of? How functional is the design?

: What is the mixer made of? How functional is the design? Durability : Is the mixer made to last? Will it show wear over time?

: Is the mixer made to last? Will it show wear over time? Cleanup/storage : How is the mixer meant to be stored and maintained?

: How is the mixer meant to be stored and maintained? Efficiency : How powerful is the mixer? How well does it adjust between speeds?

: How powerful is the mixer? How well does it adjust between speeds? Overall value: Is it worth the investment?

Our testing is complete, and the results are in. Read on for the best hand mixers to buy in 2022.

Best Overall: Breville Handy Mix Scraper Hand Mixer

Breville Handy Mix Scraper Credit: Williams Sonoma

The Breville Handy Mix Scraper was the best in show among all the hand mixers. It's on the heavier side (2 pounds and 8 ounces), but Rachel found it to be well-made and thoughtfully designed. This hand mixer is stocked with attachments​​ — it includes two balloon whisks, two dough whisks, and two rubberized beaters. It also has a mixing light on the bottom of the machine to give greater visibility as you whip up cake batter.

Rachel's favorite feature on this top-rated mixer was the built-in count-up timer on the digital pad, which saves you from having to set a separate timer. The speed level is also indicated on the digital pad, with a separate scrolling dial for adjusting it between the nine different speeds. To eject the beaters, simply pull the trigger under the handle. In terms of storage, Breville provides you with a detachable storage case to hold all of the attachments together as one unit when it's not in use.

Overall, the numerous smart features set this mixer apart. The rubberized beaters give a quieter mixing experience, and the additional attachments make this a multi-functional mixer. It's the most expensive of all the mixers we tested, but it's worth the cost if you're someone who is in frequent need of a hand mixer.

Buy it: $140; Williams Sonoma and Amazon

Best Value: Black+Decker Lightweight Hand Mixer

BLACK+DECKER Lightweight Hand Mixer, White Credit: Amazon

There may be cheaper hand mixers on the market (like the Hamilton Beach and Dash mixers below), but for $21, you're packing a whole lot of bang into a small mixer. Appliance powerhouse Black+Decker has turned this petite (it weighs just over a pound) plastic-bodied mixer into a real contender for the best electric hand mixer. With 175 watts in the engine, it's not the most powerful mixer on the market, but it still manages to have five speeds plus a "turbo boost" if you need a quick surge of mixing power. Note: The five speeds don't have as much variance as some other mixers on this list, but you can still manage a decent "slow" and "fast" option from them.

The beaters are dishwasher-safe, and you'll want to wipe down the mixer body after every use, but the model's light weight and comfort grip handle make holding for mixing or cleaning nearly effortless.

Buy it: $21; Amazon

Best Rated: Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer

Hamilton Beach 6-Speed Electric Hand Mixer Credit: Amazon

Hamilton Beach makes affordable kitchen tools that provide great results. This mixer is no exception. Rachel found it to have a sturdy feel at about 2 pounds and 3 ounces. It includes a storage case to hold the following attachments included with the mixer: two twisted wire beaters, a milkshake mixer, two dough hooks, and a whisk.

This mixer has six speeds and a "burst" feature that gives a quick boost of power at any speed. The attachments can be released with ease using the trigger located under the handle. For the price, this mixer offers lots of accessories and smart features that are great for all your mixing needs. And if Rachel's feedback wasn't enough to convince you, it has earned more than 32,600 five-star reviews and a top spot on Amazon's list for best-selling hand mixers.

Buy it: $18 (was $23); Target or $20 (was $21); Amazon

Best for Beginners: KitchenAid Ultra Power 5-Speed Hand Mixer

KitchenAid 5-Speed Ultra Power Hand Mixer, Ice Blue on a white background Credit: Amazon

If you're not wanting to break the bank on a stand mixer just yet, but you're also looking to get a high-quality hand mixer option, KitchenAid has you covered. This hand mixer is on the lighter side of the ones we tested (1 pound and 13 ounces), making it easier to use for extended periods of time. This is a great option if you're looking for a straightforward, no-frills mixer because you're just starting out as a baker or looking to stock a new home. It includes the machine along with two beaters, but really what more do you need if there's a powerful motor behind it?

While it only has five speeds, there is plenty of variance between the speed strengths for multiple kinds of mixing. It only took a little added time to get the whipped cream just right with the regular beaters, as opposed to the whisk attachments available with some other models. This mixer comes in over a dozen colors to choose from, and it's a great value.

Buy it: $50; Amazon and Target

Best for Cookie Dough: KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer

Kitchen Aid 9-Speed Hand Mixer Credit: Amazon

KitchenAid makes its second appearance on the list of best mixers, this time with the 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer. This mixer weighs just under two pounds and has a "soft grip" handle that makes for safe and easy handling during extended mixing. Control the speed by pressing the two rubberized buttons. Your speed is indicated by the light that turns on as your speed increases or decreases.

This more precise control ability is exactly why it's so great for recipes like cookie doughs and batters. The mixing strength needs vary throughout the recipe preparation process, and you need a mixer that can respond to that, with a slower speed as you cream butter and sugar, and a more powerful one as you combine dry ingredients and add-ins like chocolate and nuts.

This mixer has a sleek design and stainless steel attachments which include, two dough hooks, one whisk, two beaters, one blending rod, and an accessory bag to hold them all together. This mixer was extremely efficient — it whipped cream in just 90 seconds on the highest speed — while flour was gently mixed on the lowest speed without making a mess. Although this mixer is a significant price jump from its five-speed counterpart, its added levels of speed and accessories make for nice additions if you're looking for a multi-functional mixer.

Buy it: $130; Williams Sonoma or $89 (was $110) Amazon

Best Affordable: Dash Compact Electric Hand Mixer

Dash Smart Store Compact Hand Mixer Credit: Amazon

Dash appliances are beloved for their entry-level prices, cheerful design, and multitude of colors, and this handy little mixer is no different. With just three speeds, you're not going to get a lot of variability in your mixing power, but it's enough to make cake batter or cream potatoes, the very basics of what an electric mixer can do.

Perfect for a first apartment or dorm room cooking kit, the Dash hand mixer is just 7.3 inches by 2.5 inches by 4.5 inches. That's small enough to pack with you for vacation if you plan to make any recipes in the rental, too. For the ultimate in compact storage, the beaters are actually stored on the mixer, in storage clips on either side of the machine.

Best High-Power: Braun MultiMix Hand Mixer

Braun MultiMix Hand Mixer Credit: Amazon

Braun MultiMix Hand Mixer also received high praise from Rachel, but it stands out for one thing among this list: its power. With 350 watts of power, it has 50 percent more power than most other hand mixers on this list. That means it will have no issue creaming potatoes, mixing bread dough, even shredding chicken breasts or pork. The in-line vertical motor puts the power of the machine in the bowl, with the beaters, instead of in your hand, so you're in complete control of this mixer, even at its highest speeds.

It's lighter than the Breville mixer at just over two pounds, with the weight distributed in a way that doesn't feel too heavy during use. It also has a rubberized handle to prevent slipping, and a smart speed control dial for easy maneuvering between the nine different speeds.

It comes with two dough hooks, two beaters, and an accessory bag. Another unique feature is the sliding cover that protects the holes where the attachments are inserted. This protects the engine from moisture and dust, meaning it's made to last.

This is an efficient and smartly designed mixer that performs well when increasing the speeds quickly for whipping cream or for using the low speeds to gently mix ingredients such as flour. At a slightly higher price than other mixers on this list (but still below our Best Overall pick), this is a mixer for the serious cook who plans to use their hand mixer regularly and for many different tasks.

Best Cordless: KitchenAid 7-Speed Cordless Hand Mixer

black matte cordless hand mixer on a white background Credit: Amazon

Cordless appliances, especially cordless hand mixers, can be a hit-or-miss when it comes to reliability, power, and performance. But not this cordless hand mixer from KitchenAid. It has a near-perfect 4.8-star rating on Amazon, while its nearest competitors can barely muster four stars. So what sets this rechargeable hand mixer apart?

First, the battery is more than efficient for a weekend of baking; KitchenAid claims you can make four batches of cooking on one charge, and if you need a little extra juice to finish up a recipe, you need only charge for 10 minutes. (A full charge takes two hours.)

Second, you might think you have to trade power for portability with a cordless hand mixer, but this KitchenAid mixer still manages to have seven unique speeds that are all controlled by a sliding tab at your thumb. And so you don't sling ingredients everywhere, the mixer has a "soft start" feature that slowly turns the beaters into full speed for better control.

Finally, this mixer is part of a suite of cordless appliances from KitchenAid, and it comes in seven classic colors.

Buy it: $79 (was $100); Amazon

Editor's Pick: Cuisinart Power Advantage Plus 9-Speed Handheld Mixer

Cuisinart 9-Speed Hand Mixer Credit: Amazon

We just couldn't go without mentioning this top-rated mixer. This hand mixer is classic Cuisinart style with a brushed chrome exterior and a powerful motor. It comes with a variety of accessories as well: two dough hooks, two batter beaters, a whisk, and a rubber spatula (the only mixer in our testing to include one). At just above 2 pounds, this is a sturdy mixer that's not too onerous to use.

A storage case is also included with this mixer for the provided attachments. The speed can be increased or decreased using touch-sensitive buttons. There is also a digital screen where the speed level is indicated. The higher settings are very powerful and great for whipping cream; however, the lower settings could be more manageable. A lower speed setting would help in preventing food splatters.

For the price, this mixer offers a wide variety of features and a lot of power.

Buy it: $80; Williams Sonoma and Amazon

Best Quiet Option: KitchenAid 7-Speed Digital Hand Mixer

KitchenAid KHM7210WH 7-Speed Digital Hand Mixer on white background Credit: Amazon

Yes, another KitchenAid mixer. They certainly do this appliance very well.

This mid-level hand mixer from KitchenAid weighs 2 pounds and features seven unique speeds with a turbo setting. But what really sets this machine apart is its quiet-running motor, which received praise from Amazon reviewers. One wrote that it's "so quiet I had to stop a minute to remember if I even heard it." The "soft start" feature brings the mixer up to speed slowly so you don't risk a flying mess.

The wire beaters leave plenty of space so you can clean easily, but they mix and integrate ingredients quickly without the need to overbeat. In addition to the beaters, this mixer includes one whisk.

If the KitchenAid 7-Speed Digital Hand Mixer is out of stock during your next Amazon visit, Rachel assures that you can get the same quiet operation from the KitchenAid 9-Speed Digital Hand Mixer and Breville Handy Mix Scraper Hand Mixer listed above.

Buy it: $75; Amazon

What to Consider When Buying a Hand Mixer

If you're ready to buy an electric hand mixer but need help deciding which one, take these factors into consideration:

Price: The hand mixers on this list range from just $18 to almost $150. You can certainly spend more, too. The extra money spent on a hand mixer buys you features and capabilities. Where an $18 hand mixer will be fine for batters and doughs, you may need one with more power if you have other cooking techniques in mind. Above $100, you're probably paying for a name, not capabilities.

Uses: Hand mixers aren't just for combining cookie doughs or blending soups. You can use them to shred chicken, whip cream, even mash potatoes. But you'll need an appliance that's up to the tasks you have in mind — and up to the frequency of use you might need, too. Less expensive hand mixers are OK for occasional or even rare use. If you're a busy cook with lots of things to make, an investment in a higher-grade hand mixer is likely warranted.

Capabilities: While each mixer can do many basics, the more expensive options come with additional speeds, more attachments, and other features that may be of value to you. A whisk, for example, can whip cream faster than beaters. If you need this for meringues or toppings, consider a hand mixer with the additional attachment. Dough hooks are a must if you make bread; not so much if you don't.

Storage: Keeping tabs on your beaters may be tricky if your kitchen drawers are a little chaotic. In that case, you may want to opt for a hand mixer with its own storage box or snap-on storage container.

Weight: Most hand mixers are no more than two pounds, but when a motor is going at full speed, that can be difficult to manage. If possible, hold the hand mixer and turn it on. This will tell you where the weight of the machine "sits" when it's running. Pick one that feels most comfortable to you.