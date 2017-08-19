Get top recipes for fresh crab, from simply steamed or baked to crowd-pleasing crab boils. Crab appetizers, salad, soup and eggs benedict too.

You crab-lovers know what it means to crave that sweet, clean flavor of fresh crab. Here are some of our favorite ways to prep and serve fresh crabmeat -- from simply baked or steamed crabs to old-fashioned crab boils. You'll also get top picks for tempting crab appetizers, an iconic seafood salad, a lush crab soup, and the most indulgent eggs Benedict. You can get your fresh crab fix all day long.

1. King Crab Legs

It doesn't take any fancy moves to let the flavor of fresh crab shine through in this easy recipe. You'll simply bake crab legs with butter, lemon, garlic, olive oil, and Old Bay seasoning. "My new go-to recipe for crab legs. Very easy. I love that I can make so many at one time & we can all actually eat together." -- Becky R

King Crab Legs Photo by Soup Loving Nicole

2. Dave's Low Country Boil

Here's an excellent roll-up-your-sleeves-and-eat recipe to wow a crowd. A traditional party dish in the Low Country region of Georgia and South Carolina, this is the ultimate one-pot summer feast.

Dave's Low Country Boil Photo by Rob Hag

3. Chef John's Crab Cakes

"These are what crab cakes are supposed to be like. They are basically a fried lump of crabmeat, held together with a minimum of filler," says Chef John. And reviewers wholeheartedly agree.

Crab Cakes Photo by Meredith

4. Hot Maryland Crab Dip

If you're using lump crabmeat, be sure to drain it to give this delicious dip just the right consistency. "I'm born and raised just south of Baltimore so I think I know a thing or two about crabs. I made this dip for the opening day Ravens game and everyone loved it." -- witzend

Hot Maryland Crab Dip Photo by Peggi Weaver Tebben

5. Savory Bacon and Crab Bread Pudding Eggs Benedict

You can open your own B&B with this signature dish. It's not your everyday breakfast item, so you might want to save this in your recipe box for a special occasion like Mother's Day. "LOVED IT! Made this for an early Mother's Day Brunch and it was devoured! This was the epidemy of brunch. It captured every flavor you could want and more." -- themoodyfoodie

6. Steamed Blue Crabs

Steve A, who submitted this 5-star recipe, says, "Atlantic Ocean Blue Crabs, steamed over a boil of Old Bay® seasoning and beer. Show your friends you have that certain craboir faire with this one." We see what you did there, Steve.

Steamed Blue Crabs Photo by Wyattdogster

7. Crab Legs with Garlic Butter Sauce

This would be great with shrimp as well. "I ended up getting some snow crab legs on sale at the market," says Tamaralynn. "I wanted something a little different from plain steamed, boiled, or grilled crab legs, so I ended up throwing a few things together to make this awesome crab leg dish."

8. Astoria Crab Pasta

Go on and spoil your special someone with this surprisingly easy-to-make pasta. "Wow, this recipe is a keeper!! I was so surprised when I tasted it, I felt like I was at a fancy restaurant." -- Nida

Astoria Crab Pasta Photo by jillybean

9. Chef John's Crab Rangoon

Not going to lie: This takes some time to make, but the results are so worth it. Here's just one of the many rave reviews: "Thank you again Chef John! I only thought I loved crab rangoons but now realize the only thing I have ever had at a Chinese restaurant were cream cheese rangoons. These were absolutely delish. They not only looked fabulous but tasted amazing." -- Sherry

10. Perfect Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms

If you're looking for a quick, easy, and impressive party appetizer, give this a try. "I made these for Christmas dinner (appetizer) and they were a hit." -- kayakjoan

Perfect Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms Photo by Christina

11. Shrimp and Crab Bisque

Wow, right? And even better than how it looks is how quick and easy it is to make. "Absolutely fantastic! As good as I can get in a restaurant and very quick and easy." -- MYANGEL6

Shrimp and Crab Bisque Photo by Aja

12. Crispy Fresh Corn Fritters with Crab and Chipotle Lime Dressing

Chef John says, "Freshly shucked corn stars here, as does the thin, light, crispy batter. You can substitute shrimp or even ceviche for the crab." Our mouths are watering already.

13. Crab and Shrimp Louis

No need to spend big on a seafood Louis salad in a fancy restaurant when you can make it yourself at home. BBARTLETT says, "Love this! Was so very tasty, easy to prepare and pretty on the plate."

Crab and Shrimp Louis Photo by naples34102