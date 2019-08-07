The 6 Best Electric Griddles to Buy in 2021

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Every brunch lover should have a good electric griddle. It's the ultimate multi-functional kitchen appliance for any breakfast feast. Cooking eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes, hash browns, and toast all on the same surface (and at the same time) has never been easier! Say goodbye to crowded stovetops and stacks of dirty skillets. The right electric griddle will make mornings a lot easier. We tried the best electric griddles on the market to help you pick the right griddle for your breakfast needs.

Best Electric Griddles at a Glance

How We Tested Each Electric Griddle

We called on expert Allrecipes product tester, Rachel Johnson, to test the best electric griddles on the market today. Read on for our top electric griddle picks. See one you like? Click the link below each description to grab one for yourself. Your brunch buddies will thank you.

To start, we rounded up the top-rated hand griddles on the market from brands such as Presto, Black+Decker, Oster, and more. Rachel tested griddles of all different sizes, with one purpose in mind: to find the best electric griddle for making all your breakfast dreams come true.

For this test, Rachel prepared two different recipes using the electric griddles. She cooked up two classic breakfast staples on each griddle: Fluffy Pancakes and Fried Eggs. These recipes allowed her to analyze the griddles' ability to evenly heat both pancake batter and eggs, as well as how easy it is to remove each one from the surface of the griddle. For each test she considered the following metrics:

Overall feel : What is the griddle made of? What parts does it include? How functional is the design?

: What is the griddle made of? What parts does it include? How functional is the design? Durability : Is the griddle made to last? Will it show wear over time?

: Is the griddle made to last? Will it show wear over time? Cleanup/storage : How is the griddle meant to be stored and maintained?

: How is the griddle meant to be stored and maintained? Efficiency : How quickly does it heat up? Does it cook food evenly? How difficult is it to remove food from the surface?

: How quickly does it heat up? Does it cook food evenly? How difficult is it to remove food from the surface? Overall value: Is it worth the investment?

After putting each electric griddle through the ultimate breakfast test, the results are in. Read on for the best electric griddles to buy in 2021.

What Is an Electric Griddle Anyway?

If you aren't familiar with these handy kitchen appliances, electric griddles are flat-top cooking surfaces that can be plugged into the wall (freeing up your stove). Electric griddles are different from grills in that their surface is completely flat, without the ridges of a grill. This allows food to be cooked through evenly.

Electric griddles can be used to cook an array of breakfast foods, as well as burgers or grilled cheese. Unlike a range burner, the surface of an electric griddle is evenly heated throughout. They're the home cook's version of the flat-top cooking surface used in diners across the country. Some electric griddles include additional parts such as drip trays and warming trays.

Electric Griddles to Buy in 2021

Best Overall Electric Griddle: Presto 19-Inch Tilt-n-Fold Griddle

Presto 07073 Electric Tilt-N-fold Griddle Credit: Amazon

Presto is a powerhouse brand when it comes to electric griddles, and for good reason. Out of all the griddles we tested, this one did the best job at evenly browning pancakes. This griddle boasts a "tilt-n-fold" feature in which the legs fold inward and lock for easy storage. While in use, the tray tilts at an angle to catch grease in the drip tray.

When cleaning this griddle, the power cord can be detached for safe and easy cleaning. Rachel found there wasn't much to clean off this griddle, due to the nonstick surface. You can control the temperature of your griddle by choosing between a range of cooking temperatures, depending on what you're whipping up. Rachel says, "This griddle is great for families and makes plenty of food on one cooking surface."

Buy it: Presto 19-Inch Tilt-n-Fold Griddle, $62; Amazon

Best Large Electric Griddle: Zojirushi 23-Inch Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle

Zojirushi EA-DCC10 Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle Credit: Amazon

Although this griddle has the highest price tag of all the ones we tested, it has some impressive features to show for it. This electric griddle comes with a lid, a complimentary spatula, and a "titanium-enhanced" nonstick surface. It should be noted that this griddle was the largest of all the ones we tested, and may be difficult to store due to its size (23 inches wide), but if you have a lot of hungry mouths to feed this large electric griddle may be right for you.

This griddle doesn't have a drip tray, but the entire cooking surface is detachable for easy cleaning. Out of all the griddles we tested, this one produced the most consistent fried eggs, mostly due to the removable lid which allowed the yolk to set. The textured surface of this griddle also kept the egg white from spilling into a wider puddle. This griddle has a lot to offer, but the high price tag may be hard to justify.

Buy it: Zojirushi 23-Inch Gourmet Sizzler Electric Griddle, $113 (originally $165); Amazon

Best Budget Electric Griddle: Presto 22-Inch Electric Griddle with Removable Handles

Presto 07061 22-inch Electric Griddle With Removable Handles Credit: Amazon

Presto proves once again that you don't have to break the bank to get a great electric griddle. It has removable handles and legs that require little assembly, and makes for extra room in your cabinets. Although the textured surface can leave a pattern on flat foods like pancakes, it helps to catch runnier foods like eggs. The power cord can be removed, allowing you to immerse the cooktop in water and safely clean it.

Rachel found this griddle to heat very quickly, and its large surface allowed her to comfortably cook up to eight pancakes at a time. The excess grease from the fried eggs slid easily into the grease trap opening. If you're in the market for an affordable, no-frills griddle that does its job well, look no further than this top-rated griddle from Presto.

Buy it: Presto 22-Inch Electric Griddle with Removable Handles, $35 (originally $50); Amazon

Best Mini Electric Griddle: Presto Mini Griddle

Presto Liddle Griddle Credit: Amazon

For those looking to make a fabulous breakfast in a small apartment or dorm, Presto once again provides a top-rated griddle that will fit your needs. This griddle has a 10.5-inch surface that is lightly textured and has a nonstick coating. Rachel found that food came off easily even without butter or oil. Although there is no detachable grease tray, this griddle has a built in grease channel to catch any grease drippings.

Like the other two Presto griddles, this griddle can be detached from the power cord for easy cleaning. Rachel found this griddle to hold a max of about four pancakes at a time, but it has just as much heating power as the full size griddles. Ideal for traveling, this griddle weighs just over three pounds. It's also the cheapest griddle on our list, making it a great gift for college students or someone living in an apartment.

Buy it: Presto Mini Griddle, $46 (originally $65); Wayfair

Best Electric Griddle with Warming Tray: Nostalgia Non-Stick Copper Griddle With Warming Drawer

Nostalgia GD20C New and Improved Non-Stick Copper Griddle with Warming Drawer Credit: Amazon

This affordable electric griddle is large enough to hold up to six pancakes, and includes a warming tray that can store several pieces of bacon and pancakes. This griddle takes a little more time to heat up than the others we tested, but it heats evenly throughout the cooking surface.

Rachel found that eggs slip and slide a little on the surface of this griddle, but this can be prevented by turning the heat up. At such a reasonable price point, this is a great griddle for families. It offers some neat added features and is comparable to higher priced griddles when it comes to cooking food evenly throughout.

Buy It: Nostalgia Non-Stick Copper Griddle With Warming Drawer, $65; Walmart

Honorable Mention: BroilKing PCG-10 Professional Portable Nonstick Griddle

BroilKing PCG-10 Professional Portable Nonstick Griddle Credit: Amazon

We had to let you know about this top-rated griddle from BroilKing. Rachel says, "This griddle is very efficient in terms of cooking pancakes with beautiful, even browning and making eggs that just slip off the surface." This griddle is made here in the U.S. and features a leg extender that helps to tilt the tray and allows grease to fall into the drip tray. It also indicates when the surface has reached the desired temperature. Other notable features include cool-touch handles and legs, and a removable splatter shield.

We have to hand it to this griddle for its smooth and seamless surface. Despite the efficiency of this griddle, it doesn't fold or allow for easy storage, and should not be submerged in water to clean. For the price, there is some room for improvement when it comes to storage and cleanup. But there's no doubt it will leave you with a beautiful breakfast every time.

Buy it: BroilKing PCG-10 Professional Portable Nonstick Griddle, $180; Amazon

