We Tried 5 Pre-Made Eggnogs And This One's Getting Us Through the Holidays

As far as holiday drinks go, eggnog is definitely a "love it or loathe it" kind of drink. Cider is lovely, mulled wine divine, and hot cacao warms both heart and soul. But a cold, thick, cinnamon and nutmeg dusted drink filled with dairy and egg yolks is definitely, for some, an acquired taste. Plus, it takes some time (and a fair amount of dairy) to make.

Still, a thick, well-made glass of eggnog can definitely hit the spot during the holidays when you're otherwise surrounded by hot drinks. And it can be used in a lot more than drinks, if you're feeling like adding some holiday taste to your cooking. So if you're craving 'nog, but you're not up to separating a bunch of yolks this year, we're here to help. This week, we tried out five brands of pre-made eggnog, all of which are available online or in stores. Here are our rankings, from best to worst.

Best Eggnogs at a Glance:

Best Overall: Horizon Organic Low Fat Egg Nog

Horizon Organic Low Fat Egg Nog Runner-up: Lucerne Dairy Farms Holiday Egg Nog

Lucerne Dairy Farms Holiday Egg Nog Runner-up: Darigold Old Fashioned Egg Nog

Darigold Old Fashioned Egg Nog Best Vegan: Almond Breeze Almondmilk Nog

Best Overall

Horizon Organic Low Fat Egg Nog

If you're looking for homemade taste, Horizon's version is probably the closest you can get. It's a little on the sweet side, but the cinnamon and nutmeg notes are excellent. Horizon's low fat variation also has about a third of the fat found in our other dairy contenders without sacrificing eggnog's classic thick texture. The sugar content, unfortunately, is the highest of the eggnogs we tried (22 grams); however, that sucrose comes from cane sugar and not corn syrup, so there is a slight upside.

Our biggest complaint for this delicious nog is that Horizon seems to be a bit stingy with it; for about the same price, we could get twice as much 'nog from competitors. But if you demand the best in pre-made eggnog, or you're just not planning to share, then Horizon's 'nog is perfect for you.

Buy it: $3.34; Walmart

Runners-Up

Lucerne Dairy Farms Holiday Egg Nog

Lucerne tastes almost exactly like Horizon's 'nog, if not a tiny bit thicker. It also comes in a half gallon size, which means there's more to go around the table. At 21 grams, it does have about as much sugar as Horizon's offering, and it uses corn syrup, so the sugar content and type is really the breaking point between the two brands.. Still, if you're looking for an affordable store-bought version of the classic holiday drink, Lucerne's eggnog is a pretty good bet.

Darigold Old Fashioned Egg Nog

If you're looking for less sweetness in your drink, Darigold's 'nog is worth checking out. At 18 grams, it doesn't actually contain much less sugar than some of the other brands we tried. However, tit tastes significantly less sweet. The cinnamon and cream flavors are more of a focal point in Darigold's 'nog, which makes for a refreshing break for those who find overly sweet treats a little too much to bear. It's a little bit more expensive than Lucerne's, but for sugar-sensitive revelers, that extra cost may be well worth it.

Best Vegan Eggnog: Almond Breeze Almondmilk Nog

Almond Breeze's eggless 'nog actually does an incredible job of capturing the texture and taste of actual eggnog while omitting the dairy. When shaken up properly, it's perfectly thick, and since almond milk is already naturally a bit on the sweet side, it lends itself well to mimicking a drink that's traditionally rich and creamy. The bonus is that it's both soy and dairy free, making it great for those who can't indulge in other versions of egg 'nog due to diet or allergy. And for a specialty product, Almond Breeze's price is actually better than our top pick. If you miss eggnog from your previous dairy days or you're simply curious about the taste, Almond Breeze is definitely worth trying out.

Not Our Favorite: Silk Nog Original

Truth be told, we didn't hate the taste of Silk's nog. But it's landed itself in last place because of its texture, not its flavor profile. Silk's 'nog is far too thin; it basically has the consistency (and taste) of cereal milk. In fact, we think it would make for a delicious sucrose jolt when poured over some cereal. As eggnog, though, it's not fooling anyone. Silk's texture team should get back to the drawing board.

Buy it: $2.99; Target