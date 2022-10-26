Halloween is right around the corner and if you're still looking for a costume, may we suggest you dress up as something close to our heart: food. If it's not clear from the millions of recipes on our site, our team loves food and everything related to it. So, when given the opportunity, why wouldn't we dress up like a big bunch of grapes or our favorite food celebrity?

You know we love easy at Allrecipes, so the best part is these costumes can be thrown together at the last minute. You probably already have half of these items in your house—and if not — well, that's why two-day shipping was invented.

Ready to win the costume contest? Wow your friends with one of these food-themed costumes that our editors and Allstars love.

The Best Food-Themed Halloween Costumes for 2022

Carmy from The Bear

Amazon

Yes chef, this costume is totally low lift. All you need to rock Carmy's (or any of the other kitchen staff at the sandwich shop's) look is a white t-shirt and a dark blue apron. Bonus points if you draw on Carmy's hand tattoos and bring Italian beef sandwiches to your party for extra The Bear inspiration.

Corn

It's corn! What's not to love about this sweet costume for both kids and adults? You could absolutely buy a corn costume. Or you could just as easily make one with a yellow shirt, yellow pom poms, and felt. Or, even simpler, a yellow shirt and a black marker to draw in the kernels. We can't imagine a more beautiful thing.

Sriracha

Amazon

Still taking the sriracha shortage personally? Show your love for the spicy condiment by dressing up like a bottle of sauce. You can keep it simple by wearing a red shirt and green beanie — or order the t-shirt or hoodie with the actual sriracha branding on it.

A Karb-dashian

Courtesy of Liza Schattenkerk

Those Kardashians love a play on words, and so do we! All you need for this costume is a black outfit (simple black leggings will do) and your favorite carb-loaded food. If you want to go all out, you can get a black wig, but by now, the Kardashians have had all kinds of hairstyles, and so can you.

A Deviled Egg

We really can't get enough of these punny costumes. Your deviled egg look is so easy with a simple white shirt — with a yellow circle painted in the middle for the yolk — and devil horns. You can step it up with a cape, wings, a tail, and a pitchfork, or just keep it simple!

A Bunch of Grapes

Courtesy of Devon O'Brien

Everyone is sure to get a kick out of this creative costume—and it's super simple to make with just a pack of balloons. Blow up some purple or green balloons and attach them to a purple or green shirt (or really any shirt). Take it over the top by adding a green or brown accessory on your head to resemble leaves and a stem.

Senior editor, Devon O'Brien (pictured) has a pro tip: don't stick balloons on your backside so you can easily sit down.

You could also use this technique to make a jelly bean costume or a movie theater popcorn costume.

Pumpkin Pi

Amazon

Are you a fan of pies and puns? Then this clever costume is the one for you! Grab an orange shirt and stick the pi symbol on it (or buy the pre-made shirt). You can stop there, or craft up a pumpkin stem hat to really pull the whole costume together.

Central Perk Rachel Green

Courtesy of Bailey Fink

The Rachel never goes out of style — and we're not just talking about the haircut. Throw on a black dress, tights, black shoes, and an apron (bonus points if you print the Central Perk logo out and pin it on), and you'll look just like our favorite, pretty terrible waitress from Friends. Grab a coffee pot and mug if you want some extra props.

Pink Sauce

Pink Sauce just about broke the internet this summer, so we imagine many foodies will be donning pink outfits to resemble the controversial condiment. For this costume, whip out your favorite pink shirt and pants and add a "Pink Sauce" label with construction paper or cardboard. Finish it off with a yellow hat and you're set to go as the vibrant sauce that social media users love (or love to hate!)

Pigs in a Blanket

Want to stay cozy while you take your kids trick-or-treating and at the party? Then opt for this easy, punny costume. Order (or make) a pig nose and pig ears and grab your favorite comfy blanket. Wrap yourself up and, voilà, instant pigs in a blanket costume (and one that's fun for a group!)