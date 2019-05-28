We Tested the Best Cutting Boards, and These 12 Deserve a Spot in Your Kitchen

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Much like a great chef's knife or a dependable skillet, a great cutting board can seriously up your home cooking game. Whether you're cutting veggies, chopping herbs, or slicing steak, the best cutting boards provide a large area on which you can work, as well as protection for the knives you're using.

But here's the ultimate question: Which type of cutting board should you use? The best cutting board for your kitchen will depend on the types of foods you cook and your favorite knives. Indeed, you might need more than one type of cutting board. From flexible plastic boards you can stash in a drawer to sturdy wooden boards with juice grooves, there are more than enough models on the market to find precisely what you need. Here, the Allrecipes team of editors and test kitchen professionals share their picks for the best cutting board you can buy today.

Best Cutting Boards at a Glance

How We Tested Each Cutting Board

We called on expert Allrecipes product tester (and cutting board connoisseur) Rachel Johnson to rigorously test several kinds of cutting boards. We rounded up several top-rated cutting boards made from plastic, wood, bamboo, and composite materials. We intentionally left glass cutting boards out of our lineup since they can damage knives. We also asked the Allrecipes editors and staff to recommend their favorite cutting boards.

Next, Rachel prepared this Thai Beef Salad on each cutting board to gauge how they handled tasks like chopping veggies and slicing meat. For each test, she considered these metrics:

Knife feel : How efficiently does the cutting board handle tasks like chopping, dicing, and slicing? Will it dull your knives?

: How efficiently does the cutting board handle tasks like chopping, dicing, and slicing? Will it dull your knives? Durability : Is the board made to last? Does it show wear and tear?

: Is the board made to last? Does it show wear and tear? Cleanup : Is the board dishwasher-safe? If not, how difficult is it to clean?

: Is the board dishwasher-safe? If not, how difficult is it to clean? Storage: Does it take up unnecessary space in your kitchen?

Does it take up unnecessary space in your kitchen? Overall value: Most importantly, is it worth the investment?

Our testing not only resulted in #saladfordays, but it also told us which cutting boards are worth the money (and which ones you should skip). Keep reading for our picks.

Best Overall: San Jamar Saf-T-Grip Cutting Board

San Jamar Cutting Board Credit: Amazon

San Jamar cutting boards are a staple of professional kitchens, and the Saf-T-Grip board is no exception. It may not be the prettiest of the bunch, but this well-priced workhouse board will serve you well in a variety of kitchen tasks.

Made of durable co-polymer plastic, this dishwasher-safe board features sturdy non-slip feet that hold it securely in place during cutting.

During testing, Rachel plowed through tasks like dicing cucumbers, chopping fresh herbs, and slicing steak with ease. The hard surface of the board was gentle on her knife — and she especially loved the built-in ruler notches along the side, a unique feature that makes portioning ingredients a breeze.

This cutting board is available in five different sizes and seven different colors. While we preferred the 18-inch by 12-inch size, it may be too large to fit in a standard dishwasher. Lastly, a built-in hook on the board allows for easy storage; simply hang it on a wire shelf or a wall-mounted hanger in your kitchen.

Best Wooden: John Boos Reversible Maple Wood Cutting Board

John Boos Cutting Board Maple with Juice Groove Credit: Amazon

The John Boos Maple Cutting Board (also called the "Boos Block") is the priciest board in our roundup, but it's also the most stunning. Made from sustainably-sourced, high-quality maple, the Boos Block is strong, durable, and is much easier on your knives than plastic cutting boards. The 24-inch by 18-inch by 1.5-inch pick is large (and tall), but it offers plenty of room for prepping multiple ingredients. One side of this reversible board features juice grooves (perfect for carving a Thanksgiving turkey), while the other side is flat. Space permitting, this board is made to be stored and displayed on your countertop.

While the Boos Block is pre-seasoned, it needs to be oiled before the first use (try their Mystery Oil), as well as on a regular basis. This board also needs to be hand-washed, so cleaning and sanitizing are a bit more involved. (Learn more at JohnBoos.com.) Regardless, this is truly a gorgeous cutting board that would make the perfect focal point of any kitchen.

Best Bamboo: Totally Bamboo Kona Groove Cutting Board

Totally Bamboo Kona Bamboo Carving & Cutting Board with Juice Groove Credit: Amazon

Totally Bamboo's Kona Groove Cutting Board looks and feels luxurious without the hefty price tag. Rachel gave this board top marks in every category, and she especially liked its smooth surface that was gentle on knives.

Made from sustainable, eco-friendly bamboo, this surprisingly lightweight board is a perfect size at 18 inches by 12 inches. The reversible grooved and flat sides on this board make it practical for everyday or special occasion use.

Like the Boos' wooden board, Totally Bamboo's board requires regular seasoning. It's also not dishwasher-safe and should be hand-washed and rinsed with warm water and soap. (Learn more at TotallyBamboo.com.) Totally Bamboo's board isn't as durable as the Boos board, but it looks just as beautiful and offers great value.

Best Teak: Teakhaus Edge Grain Carving Board

Teakhaus Edge Grain Carving Board w/Hand Grip Credit: Amazon

Where bamboo cutting boards were once seen as the cheaper wood-like cutting board alternative to traditional hardwoods, teak has been gaining momentum as a durable, sustainable, and reliable cutting board material. That's because teak is a bit more water-resistant and requires less upkeep than wooden boards and even bamboo boards. Teak does require more diligent cleaning than a plastic board, but it's as good for your knives' edges as other woods.

The edge-grain board is a bit harder on knives than end-grain boards, which are made by gluing the sides of boards together. But the edge-grain style can often avoid moisture build-up and the ensuing cracking and warping better than end-grain boards.

At 24 inches by 18 inches, this cutting board may be too big for storage in most kitchens, but with its substantial size and beautiful color, it's nice enough to leave displayed on the counter or tucked up against the backsplash. At over 14 pounds, this cutting board is unlike to slip and slide while in use, too.

Best Large Option: Oxo Good Grips Carving and Cutting Board

OXO Good Grips Carving and Cutting Board Credit: Amazon

Oxo Good Grips Carving and Cutting Board received high marks from Rachel during testing and was almost our pick for best cutting board overall. However, due to its size — 14 inches by 21 inches — it's a bit larger than standard cutting boards, which makes it a great fit for people who need (or prefer) a big cutting board.

Made of polypropylene plastic, this sturdy board is dishwasher safe and features non-slip feet to hold it in place. Although not especially deep, the juice grooves along the sides of the board are a nice feature and allow the juices to collect when you're slicing larger cuts of meat like beef tenderloin or roast chicken.

Rachel noted that the larger size of this cutting board helped her stay organized during prepping. However, storage may be an issue for this board in smaller kitchens. It probably won't fit in your dishwasher either, but it can easily be scrubbed and rinsed in your sink.

Best Rated: Gorilla Grip Oversized Cutting Board Set

Gorilla Grip Original Oversized Cutting Board Credit: Amazon

Amazon's best-rated cutting board proves you don't have to spend a lot of money to get a really great cutting board — or in this case, a set of cutting boards. The Gorilla Group Oversized Cutting Boards have more than 31,600 perfect ratings and cost less than $25, equaling roughly $8 a board.

Reviewers love that these boards all have juice grooves and no-slip rubber handles that help you move the cutting boards around the kitchen safely. They also secure it in place while you chop and slice. The largest board is a generous 16 inches by 11.2 inches; the smallest 11.8 inches by 8 inches. And if that kind of variety wasn't enough, these cutting boards are also available in 30 colors or color combinations.

Best Composite: Epicurean All-in-One Cutting Board

Epicurean All-In-One Cutting Board with Non-Slip Feet and Juice Groove Credit: Amazon

If you love the look of a wooden cutting board and the convenience of plastic, Epicurean's composite board is an attractive option. Made from an eco-friendly paper composite material called Richlite, the All-in-One board is lightweight, completely dishwasher safe, and features handy non-slip feet. It's also reversible — the grooved side is intended for cutting and carving meat, while the flat side is intended for chopping and dicing. And because it's heat-resistant up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, you can even use it as a trivet.

Storage is easy, as it's thin and small enough (14.5 inches by 11.24 inches) to be placed flat in a drawer or upright in a cabinet. The built-in, centered hole at the top of the board is a thoughtful feature, allowing you to store it on a wall-mounted hook. While the composite material can be tougher on knives and a bit noisy, this is a quality cutting board that checks all the right boxes for everyday tasks.

Best Value: Farberware Plastic Cutting Board

Farberware Plastic Cutting Board

You can buy a combo at your favorite drive-thru, or you can take that $6 and some change and put it toward one of the best-rated cutting boards on Amazon that just happens to be one of the most affordable cutting boards, too. Farberware's generously sized 11-inch by 14-inch plastic cutting board may not be the most beautiful option on this list, and it may not have the most frills. Still, this BPA-free, polypropylene plastic cutting board is affordable and excellent for everyday use.

The board is reversible so you can get double the cutting surface. A cut-out hand hole helps you move the cutting board easily or hold it in place while you chop, mince, and dice. The board is also dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

Best for Meat: Virginia Boys Kitchens Large Walnut Cutting Board

Virginia Boys Large Walnut Cutting Board with Juice Drip Groove Credit: Amazon

Virginia Boys Kitchens' reversible board is a notch smaller (17 inches by 11 inches by 0.75 inches) and significantly lighter than the Boos Block. Rachel was impressed by the quality of this board for its price point. It's especially valuable for people who frequently find themselves slicing meats like flank steak and chicken breast; the soft grains are easy on knives' edges.

However, it's important to note that this cutting board arrives completely unseasoned and requires a bit of work to be primed for use. Regular seasoning will make the board darker, smoother, and more beautiful over time. (The brand also sells wood care products, like their all-natural wood seasoning oil and wood wax.)

Walnut has a darker finish than maple, making this an attractive cutting board for serving. And unlike plastic or composite cutting boards, this one is so beautiful you may just want to leave it on your counter to show it off.

Best Flexible: Dexas Heavy Duty Grippmat Flexible Cutting Board

Dexas Heavy Duty Grippmat Flexible Cutting Board Set of Four Credit: Amazon

If space is limited in your kitchen, a Dexas Grippmat Cutting Boards is a must-buy. Made of thin, flexible plastic, this lightweight board is easily stored in a drawer or cabinet. You can also fold or roll the board up for storage, a very nice feature for a college dorm or small apartment. This board is dishwasher safe and measures 14 inches and 11.5 inches.

The boards also offer a great bang-for-your-buck. For $21, you get four cutting boards in various colors. While the non-slip backing keeps the board in place during use, Rachel noted that it might slip during rapid chopping. But for simple cooking tasks, this is a reliable and quality cutting board for the price.

Best Small Option: Karryoung Acacia Wood Cutting Board

KARRYOUNG Acacia Wood Cutting Board Credit: Amazon

From time to time, you'll want to get your hands on a small cutting board for scaled-down kitchen tasks, like slicing citrus, cubing cheese for a party tray, or just displaying fresh brownies on your dinner buffet. With this small cutting board, you get the best of both worlds: a beautiful acacia wood cutting board so eye-catching that you may want to leave it out all the time, and a highly-rated cutting board that is gentle on knives and easy to clean (just not in the dishwasher).

It measures 17 inches by 7 inches and is made from acacia wood, which has a reputation for its durability and makes it a heavy-duty board for meat carving. The handle is ergonomically designed and gives this petite pick its fan-favorite non-slip capabilities.

Best Personalized: Mark & Graham Personalized BBQ Carving Board

BBQ CARVING BOARD Credit: Mark & Graham

Personalized cutting boards make wonderful gifts for newlyweds, new homeowners, or a friend who appreciates nice but practical things. Most customizable cutting boards will be wood cutting boards because they are engraved or burned for personalization. Many brands offer generic monogram lettering, but we like Mark & Graham's large BBQ Carving Board because you can pick between a simple monogram or complete personalization, and the board itself is a high-quality gift.

At 24 inches by 16 inches, this is a statement piece of a cutting board, meant to be used, displayed, and cared for a long time. The sustainably grown and harvested maple wood is handcrafted into the cutting board in Vermont. With a 1 inch thickness, you don't have to worry about warping any time soon (which shouldn't happen if you hand wash and dry, as recommended).

What to Consider When Buying a Cutting Board

The best cutting board for you, your kitchen, and your cooking style comes down to a simple question: Which board do you like best? Yes, there are certain parameters for picking a good cutting board (all things we've applied to the choices here), but for many people, the difference between an OK cutting board and a great one may be as simple as how it feels when you're using it. Let us explain with these four important categories you should keep in mind when you're picking a cutting board:

Material

Wooden cutting boards are the cast iron skillets of cutting boards. They're the best, but they're a bit of a bother, too. For example, wooden cutting boards are considered the best option for knife edges, as they do less damage, but they also require a bit more hands-on cleaning and maintenance. You shouldn't wash wooden cutting boards in the dishwasher, and you're not supposed to leave them dirty or unwashed for long periods of time as they can stain and warp. They also can get scarred from frequent use, but you can sand them down and re-oil them for long-term use.

Plastic is much easier to clean, and plastic cutting boards are often easier to store because they're lightweight, but their weight also makes them less stable and sturdy when in use. However, they tend to be cheaper, so replacing them after a few years of use may not hurt the wallet as much as a wooden board, which typically costs more than $100.

Teak and bamboo are considered less expensive alternatives to wood, and they're also easier on knives than plastic (and glass, which shouldn't be used as a cutting board at all). Many teak and bamboo boards are also as substantial as wooden cutting boards at a fraction of the cost.

Composite materials are often eco-friendly, as they're made from repurposed products, but they aren't always good for knives.

Size

A large cutting board is like a big, beautiful canvas. The more space you have, the better you can create. Ultimately, the size you can use depends on your storage space, but if you're wondering where to start, a 21-inch width is fantastic; but 15 inches is more practical.

Safety

Larger, thicker wooden boards are less likely to slip around, which keeps them stable when you're cutting and chopping. Plastic boards need a non-slip rubber frame or grips so they won't move across your countertop as you're working. You can also look for grips on boards to make them easier to carry.

Looks

Lastly, while appearance may not be a helpful measure of worthiness for other kitchen tools, it is for cutting boards because you may have to look at this board for a long time. Bigger boards are difficult to store, so you may give them a semi-permanent home on your countertop. That means you need to love the look, size, and material as much as you love your stove.