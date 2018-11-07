14 Best Cranberry Breads, Cookies, Cakes, and More

Add these interesting dessert recipes to your collection to flaunt at your next house party or even to your loved ones. Satisfy your sweet cravings with this scrumptious collection of baked goods featuring cranberries.

Baking with cranberries

We've gathered together a baker's dozen's worth of baked treats featuring colorful, sweet-tart cranberries. These cookies, cakes, muffins, and quick breads are perfect for the holidays -- and most of the recipes here make great gifts, too. Slip a bag of frozen cranberries into the freezer, and you'll be loving these top-rated cranberry treats all year long.

"Super-moist dessert bread loaded with mandarin oranges and whole cranberries," says zeta724. "Makes great gifts." And Molly adds, "It's moist and packed with flavor. I found that this is a very good loaf to freeze and it thaws nicely."

Moist Cranberry Orange Bread Photo by Molly

Here's a different take on sticky cinnamon rolls. "I like to frost these cranberry buns with a simple vanilla glaze, but feel free to use any kind of icing you like," says Kim.

Cranberry Orange Rolls Photo by Kim | Credit: Kim

"Cranberries and pecans are baked in the bottom of this cake," says Marjorita Whyte. "Turn the cake over for ooh's and ah's." Ggglitch adds, "The tartness of the cranberries, the crunchiness of the nuts, and sweetness of the gooey topping complement each other extremely well. This cake is very delicious, moist, and not to mention absolutely beautiful."

1071143.jpg Photo by rachel86

Cranberries show a sweet and savory side here combined with jalapenos for a very festive holiday look. "Low-carb, grain-free muffins that taste like cornbread," says Prestwood Family. "These delicious muffins are made with coconut flour and bursting with cranberries and jalapeños." Lutzflcat adds, "The texture is not cornbread-like, more like a cake, very light. Love the contrast between the spicy jalapeños and the tart cranberries, and there is just the right amount of sweetness."

Cranberry Jalapeno Cornbread Muffins Photo by lutzflcat

"An absolutely delicious cranberry Bundt cake," says Lisa Kreft. "The hot butter sauce is to die for. Great for the holidays!" Or as willbake4shoes puts it, "The cake drinks in the hot butter sauce and tastes great!"

26678.jpg Photo by Jenniffer Farmer Baltzell

This pie really shows off the tart zing of cranberries. "Great for the holidays," says Sandi Holman. "Once you serve this pie, everyone wants seconds! Try a scoop of vanilla ice cream on top while it's still warm. MMMM!"

Buttery Cranberry Pie Photo by Jacquelyn

"This recipe combines two Wisconsin favorites: cranberries and cornmeal," says larkspur. "These deliciously different cookies with their tangy cranberry filling are hard to resist!" RDB concurs: "Totally genius to sub cornmeal for usual hazelnut in Linzer tortes. The cranberry filling is delicious and tart."

3440642.jpg Photo by Allrecipes Magazine

These festive fruit bars feature homemade cranberry jam spread between cinnamon and nutmeg-spiced oat-and-nut dough. "Cranberries are one of only three fruits native to North America, so what could be better to help celebrate an authentic Thanksgiving?" asks RuthE. The dough and jam can be made in advance and chilled separately.

Cranberry Jam Bars Photo by Baking Nana

Studded with vanilla chips, macadamia nuts, and dried cranberries, these rich and buttery cookies can be baked right away as drop cookies, or refrigerated or frozen in logs for slice-and-bake cookies.

"This lovely and delicious tea ring combines the classic flavors of cranberry and orange to create a tender, delicious, and beautiful loaf that everyone will love," says larkspur.

Cranberry Orange Tea Ring Photo by SunnyDaysNora | Credit: SunnyDaysNora

Baked to a beautiful golden, this coffee cake is perfect for holiday mornings or, really, any morning. The secret to its perfect structure and flavor is almond extract, sour cream, and cranberry sauce layered into a tube pan with the batter. It's a great way to use up extra cranberry sauce. "Amazing, amazing, amazing," raves MONKEYBRAIN. "Everyone loves this coffee cake. The texture and color are so rich. The almond extract does so much."

Fresh cranberries give these bran muffins a beautiful pop of color. "I love how filling bran muffins are," says LauraF. "But sometimes find they're lacking in flavor. That's not the case with these ones, made with fresh cranberries and orange zest. They're the perfect fall breakfast treat!"

Cran Bran Muffins Photo by LauraF

Fresh cranberries are tossed with a simple batter studded with chopped walnuts. Baked in a cast-iron skillet or a pie pan. "Light, super simple, and delicious dessert," says Jean. "Great with vanilla ice cream."

a crust-less pie dotted with cranberries baked in a cast iron skillet Photo by Allrecipes | Credit: Blair Blanks

Creamy Brie cheese nestles into puff pastry with sweetened cranberries, strawberry jam, white chocolate, and walnuts baked until golden brown.